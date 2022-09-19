8 Top Cybersecurity Measures Every Business Should Have

Modern businesses should be more secure than ever. That is because hacker attacks have become more complex and common, while the number of technologies and software is also growing. We all live in a highly digital era, where hiding data and protecting it could become a tricky task for both individuals and businesses.

However, the cybersecurity market also continually evolves, allowing companies to better protect their sensitive data, avoid successful attacks, boost customer loyalty and gain trust in the market. Given the number of protection measures available for businesses today, it could be hard to identify which measures are essential and which only waste your time.

1. Logging

Do you always stay informed about any changes in your network? Can you know when something happens in it? In the event of an attack, can you trace the intrusion to its source? Having proper logging protection measures, you will always have a clear picture of undesired events occurring. Whether it could be a hard drive failure, unwanted user access, or data exfiltration, logs help you to trace the attack to its source.

What you can do:

Identify the key components that are required to be monitored and configure corresponding alerts;

Save log names and error codes uniform when making application logging.

2. Patch Management

Are all of your operating systems updated? Is the updating process automated? By always keeping your apps, the software you use and your system up to date, you can reduce the risk of an attack up to 99 per cent. You can also check what systems require an update or extra measures by using penetration testing services UK.

What you can do:

Automate updating process for all operating systems and applications on your systems;

Create a base image that computers boot from, keeping the images up to date;

Reduce the number of apps and systems in use.

3. Physical Security

Are there any defences used to prevent physical attacks, or are you completely open and only think about online protection? Is your server room safe from a rogue USB device? Not every business knows that damaging and stealing data can also be done psychically. As a result, they mostly and solely focus on online cybersecurity. However, by using proper physical safeguards, you can ensure your data or business interruptions by an unsophisticated attack.

What you can do:

Add to your door locks additional access control measures (biometric readers, pin pads) and alarms on windows;

Install cameras focused on access points into the building, like windows;

Make sure server rooms and other critical assets are secured with extra measures.

4. Security Awareness

Do your employees know how to protect their devices from attacks? Do they know what attacks usually happen and how to avoid them? Do your security teams know how to act in case of successful attacks? The actions and knowledge at every department of your organisation shape your security culture. In addition, awareness is considered to be the first and the most efficient way to protect both employees’ and business data from any unwanted access or attack.

What you can do:

Organise security training for new employees and for all departments at regular intervals;

Ensure measures and policies are reasonable and understandable;

Test the awareness and knowledge from time to time;

Ensure you always update systems and policies.

5. Change Access Privilege

According to the report provided by 2021 Data Breach Investigations, 92% of all data breaches happened due to privileged misuse. That is why modern companies strive to limit access privileges as much as possible within the organisation’s operations requirements. This practice has been shown to prevent unauthorised users from accessing sensitive data.

What you can do:

Administrator-level accounts should be used carefully;

Give limited access to files and folders;

A list of users and their access should always be managed and tracked.

6. Network Segregation

Is your business packed with corporate and guest networks? Do your networks for products also work on the same network as all your employees? Reports show that keeping your sensitive systems safely separated from any higher-risk systems is a great way to boost your cybersecurity.

What you can do:

Always use various networks for guests and corporate users;

Apply a network switch with access control lists (ACL) and similar technologies;

Create and manage your network diagrams.

7. Off-site Backups

Is your essential and sensitive data backed up and stored away from your corporate services? How often are backups automatically made? Since most often hackers extort money in return for your data in the case of a successful attack, it is best to be ready for this. If you want to protect and save your data in case of a disaster, it is essential to timely back up sensitive data.

What you can do:

Timely test your backups and attempt a restore every month.

8. Antivirus Programs

Are you using antivirus programs? Do you implement host imaging software to timely restore systems back to a good state? Not every company knows that employees’ devices are the most complex and dangerous attacks that happen in an organisation. Therefore, it is essential to help protect your employees and make it as easy as possible for them to use their own devices safely.

What you can do:

Install the best antivirus software on all employee devices and servers;

Make this software automatically update every day;

Make sure a firewall is configured and run on all employee devices;

Install full-disk encryption on all employee computers.

Final Thoughts

Cybersecurity services are now a must-have for every business. That is because companies should always use best practices and policies to make sure sensitive data is protected. While this might not be a unique list, the principles we listed here represent the basis of a successful cybersecurity posture when you want to protect your organisation.