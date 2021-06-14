7 Tips to Keep Your Body Healthy for Long Term

It is possible to have a healthy and fit body devoid of illness and ailments. This, however, does not come in a platter of gold, as one needs to be deliberate about it. Instead, it involves making a conscious effort to be healthy and to imbibe choices that will keep you fit in the long term.

Living healthy is not costly. On the contrary, it is even cheaper as long as you can pay the price of consistency; you will be surprised at how easily you can improve your life expectancy and position yourself for good health.

1. Strive for a Good Body Weight

The right weight is not a generic figure you are trying to achieve. It is a factor of gender, height, genes, and age for many people. Sadly, excessive weight lays the foundation for series of health issues like diabetes, cancer, health disease, and high blood pressure.

Humans get excess body fat when we eat more than necessary. When the body receives excessive fat than it needs, it has no option but to store them. With enough physical activities, it is possible to expend excess energy and burn fat. This is primal to healthy living.

2. Consider Whole Foods

If you want to live a long good life, devoid of constant illness, your meal intake has a lot to play. Since food powers the body in the same way gas powers our vehicle, you want to give your body the best fuel (food). Nutrition and meal intake can mark the difference between a healthy lifestyle devoid of illness and a low-quality lifestyle.

Consider valuable and healthy foods like fruits, cereals, seeds, vegetables, nuts, etc., in your meals daily. You need these food classes due to the plant protein content, amino acids, minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and dietary fibers.

When you eat such balanced nutrition daily, you have a lower chance of developing disease and illness. In addition, you also should avoid demanding recipes that require you to stay in the kitchen for long. Instead, you are better off with simple and healthy recipes, which reduce the heat treatment of food and preserves the nutrient in it.

Peptide synthesis of plant-based foods like soy and oats improves healing and slows down the aging process.

3. Live an Active Lifestyle

No matter your age or body size, you will benefit immensely from physical activity. It can help reduce excess weight, helps burn off calories, benefit the heart, and ensure significant body organs get enough blood supply.

Living an active lifestyle is not about getting a membership at the gym. It can be as simple as yoga, taking a walk, brisk walking, etc. Everyone should strive for at least 150 minutes of physical activities per week—simple things like using the stairs and not the elevator or an early morning jog matters.

It also boosts the level of protective cholesterol HDL, brings down blood pressure, and helps deal with stress. Regular exercise can even help people quit smoking.

4. Do Not Overeat

Studies on animals reveal that an average of 30% reduction in regular calorie intake can increase lifespan. There have also been studies on humans that show the link between extended lifespan, reduced calorie intake, and a reduced likelihood of illness and disease.

When you restrict calories, it significantly reduces weight and body fat. When these two issues are out of the way, one can improve lifespan, according to studies.

While long-term calorie restriction is not sustainable, one can find a middle ground by preventing overeating. Make sure to consume the right amount of food to sustain yourself. If you are not a heavy worker like people in the construction sector, you do not need heavy calorie consumption.

5. Reduce Stress and Anxiety

Excessive stress and anxiety might significantly reduce one’s lifespan.

According to a report, women dealing with stress and anxiety from life crises have a 50% higher chance of dying from stroke, lung cancer, or heart disease.

Men as well, have a higher chance of premature death with excessive anxiety when compared to men not stressed, based on research.

As a result, you are better off avoiding stress or choosing a healthy way to manage stress. It can be as simple as medication, exercise, taking a walk, guided meditation, laughter, watching comedy, etc.; with a positive attitude on life and general laughter, you have a higher chance of a better and prolonged life.

6. Take Care of Your Mental Health

In keeping your body healthy for the long term, it is easy to concentrate only on the physical aspect. However, optimum health involves a good balance of the soul, spirit, and body. Besides, mental health serves as a foundation for your entire health.

This makes it essential to manage your feelings every day. Take charge of your life and get rid of things that sap your happiness. Shield yourself from the media and all forms of bad news, which could make you miserable. Avoid being bitter and hostile towards others. Be content with life, and avoid wanting more and ending up sad.

Simple ways by which you can take care of your mental health are:

Exercise

Maintaining a good social circle

Regular and deep 8 hours daily

Manage stress

Do something you love

Fight depression with everything you have got, and contact a health expert or therapist to help if depression persists.

7. Prioritize Enough Sleep

For years, researchers could not fathom the need and reason for this mysterious night behavior. Finally, thanks to an improvement in science, light has shined on it. Sleep is pretty essential to health, and the brain benefits immensely from adequate sleep. The brain cannot survive without enough sleep as there are many processes taking place while sleeping.

The brain is not asleep but cementing the needed connections, getting rid of the non-essential ones. In addition, the debris that sets the stage for Alzheimer’s disease gets cleared away during sleep. On the other hand, sleep deprivation sets the stage for Alzheimer’s disease.

Loss of sleep makes you more susceptible to stress, which is also linked to series of other health issues like metabolic syndrome, weight gain, diabetes, heart disease, depression, and stroke.

Conclusion

It would help if you were deliberate about living a healthy lifestyle. Luckily, you do not have to burn a hole in your pocket to make this possible. Here are seven actionable tips to keep your body healthy for the long term.