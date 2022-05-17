6 Ways to ‘Keep It Simple’ and Streamline Your Business Practices 

In the era of rising fuel costs and the lasting impact of the coronavirus pandemic, it is more important than ever before to optimise your business practices. But how do you go about streamlining your business? The key is to keep it simple! Let’s take a look.

1. Understand every step of the process

Consider which business practices need to be streamlined, and write out every step of these processes. This will allow you to understand how the process works, and more easily identify areas for potential improvement.

2. Automate the things you can

Robotic process automation, intelligent process automation, and AI business operations have steadily grown in popularity over the past few years, and this trajectory is only expected to continue in the coming years. In fact, businesses are predicted to spend an estimated 26.1 billion US dollars on automation in 2022.

Automating repetitive or menial tasks has the potential to significantly simplify your business processes, allowing employees to have more time on their hands to do what they do best – their job!

3. Cloud-hosted telephony

Many business people, especially those who have client facing roles, will spend a lot of time switching between office landlines, mobiles, email, instant messaging, and more. Another complicating factor is when you need to do some work on the move, or from home, but all your records are back in the office.

However, with cloud-hosted telephony like voice, data and mobile Services By Gamma, all methods of communication can be found in one singular, integrated application. Even better, as it is hosted on the internet, this means you can easily make calls from wherever you are in the world with no extra hassle, as long as your device supports internet connectivity.

4. Eco-consciousness

Being more eco-conscious goes hand in hand with streamlining your operations. Going green means eliminating waste, reducing usage of non-renewable fuels, and limiting the amount that you print off, amongst other things. All of these ideas will also help to streamline your business, making it more efficient, and reducing your bills and operating costs.

Not to mention, being more environmentally friendly can also help you to attract more customers, as 71% of consumers prefer to buy from companies that share the same values as them.

5. Give employees a boost

Before doing something complicated or investing in new software, it can be useful to clarify whether it is indeed that your processes need streamlining, or that your employees have lost motivation. In this sense, giving employees a well-earned boost can really empower them to work more productively and efficiently.

6. Outsource

Outsourcing some of your processes can ensure that things are consistently accurate, whilst also reducing operational costs. After all, if you are an entrepreneur, there is no need for you to also be doing the accounting and HR roles too – simply outsource these processes to free up time for innovation.

Overall, there are numerous ways that you can streamline your business processes. However, it is important to ensure that you aren’t cutting any corners or compromising on consistency and quality. With these six ideas in mind, you will be able to optimise your operational processes, whilst also improving the productivity and efficiency of your workforce.