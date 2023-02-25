6 Tips to Optimize the Cash Flow of Your Business

Optimizing your company’s cash flow is essential to compete in your sector. In fact, a company’s financial wellness hugely depends on how its resources and liabilities are managed both in the long and short term.

Business owners must control the finances either by using tools and hiring outstaff specialists or by creating an in-house team for that task. The owner who prefers to ignore or leave this task unmanaged is likely to face a problem. However, it could be challenging for some businesses, especially startups, to identify areas requiring optimization and determine resources in the financial department they need. Below you will see six tips that can help make your future ambitions more favorable.

Why Optimize Your Company’s Financial Management?

Before moving into tips, let’s first explore the importance of managing the company’s cash flow so that we can later proceed to the practical part of optimization.

Cash flow management or financial management is the organization’s strength, allowing it to delegate resources effectively and make data-driven decisions. Enough control can help companies pay employees’ salaries on time, acquire inputs from suppliers, find new options for investments and find better ways to carry out marketing strategies.

Alongside financing short-term actions, cash flow management also allows for correctly checking financial resources that the organization can invest in future projects, including expanding production or opening new units.

How to Optimize Financial Management?

Check the Team’s Qualification

The key thing about optimizing your cash flow is to check whether your team is skilled enough to perform this task. How many of them have enough qualifications? Do they know how to use management software? Do they know what to focus on when managing finances? Are they open to training programs?

We recommend you recheck your employee’s testing of their skills and see whether they are involved. It doesn’t always mean you will need to fire half of your team, yet you will find resources you need to add or employees requiring training. By doing this, you will also be able to identify what training you need and how much you need to set aside from your finances for it.

Organize Timetables for Balances

Access to the latest information on your company’s cash flow is an analytical tool allowing you to make data-driven decisions. That is why organizing a timetable for financial statements is a great way to look in-depth at the organization’s future and feel prepared for any market changes.

You can also ask your financial department about monthly or quarterly cash flow reports. Knowing these factors will help you make your financial management more effective, accurate and dynamic. The evaluation of financial reports will determine the real financial status of your company and its development history.

Explore the Market Projections

Market changes greatly affect financial results and the resources required from your organization. Global recession, COVID, the war in Ukraine – everything that is happening can damage or boost your cash flow, depending on how you react and what services or products you offer.

This is why you should always explore market projections. There are lots of websites you can browse to find what you can expect from the next year and what global changes can affect your business. Knowing trends and market predictions will help you stay ahead of the curve and prepare for changes before they hit while also offering new ways of attracting customers and promoting your services.

Understand Your Cash Flow

Some companies get revenue only from one source. However, others, usually large ones, have many cash streams, so they can slip from control from time to time. For instance, you should always manage and control accounts payable and accounts receivable to avoid forgetting to charge or pay suppliers.

Have Financial Control Software

You won’t be able to optimize cash flow and power up your business without adjusting to modern realities and sticking with papers. In addition to helping you optimize expenses, cash flow management like Plaid vs Stripe allows you to boost billing processes, reduce the load on employees and reduce the risk of human mistakes.

Companies should also know what they pay for, like subscriptions to tools, to monitor their investments and whether they are satisfied with the results. Do you know that 56% of organization apps aren’t managed? This means that no one pays close attention to things like renewal dates, licenses, security, app usage, and compliance. Unfortunately, this scenario is highly common and causes many issues for the financial health and security of the company.

Some applications can effectively manage all your expenses and subscriptions so you can easily monitor how much money you spend on each app and what can be fixed in that area in case of financial issues. You can also use a SaaS business card, making it easier for your organization to manage external spending.

Make Selling to Bad Payers More Difficult

Selling is a vital part of any business, but receiving mutual interest from clients is even better. Even though some companies are still trying to market their services to the wrong target audience, there will be no interest or result in forcing sales to default customers.

You will also notice the deficit in your cash by the end of the month, damaging your organization’s financial health. That is why creating a system of identifying defaulting customers and making it difficult to sell to customers who don’t pay on time considerably will do wonders.

Final Thoughts