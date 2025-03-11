In today’s competitive job market, attracting the right talent is more important than ever. According to a recent State of the Global Workforce 2024 report, only 10% of UK workers were found to be feeling engaged with their jobs, while a staggering 90% were feeling detached from their roles, and likely hopping onto the “quiet quitting” trend.

That being said, an essential first step in building a strong, engaged workforce is a well-crafted, thoughtful job description. A poorly written one not only fails to inspire but can actively drive away top talent.

David Banaghan, Co-Founder and Interim CEO at Occupop, recruitment software experts says: “Candidates are looking for clarity, transparency, and a reflection of the company’s values from the outset. When these elements are missing, they may interpret it as a sign of poor organisation or a lack of commitment to employee wellbeing, which can be an immediate deterrent. Crafting a clear, compelling job description isn’t just about filling vacancies quickly—it’s about building a solid foundation for successful, long-term hires”.

Here, we’ll explore some of the most common job description red flags businesses should avoid when hiring.

No salary information

One of the most glaring red flags is the absence of a salary or salary range in job descriptions. With transparency becoming a priority, especially in the UK, job seekers are increasingly turned off by “competitive salary” tags that reveal little. Research from the Guardian shows that job postings with clear salary brackets are more likely to engage high-quality candidates, as it removes guesswork and promotes trust.

David Banaghan says: “Clear compensation details are essential, not only to attract top talent but to level up transparency and build credibility. While companies might wish to stay flexible, offering a pay range can show candidates that you’re respectful of their time and committed to fair compensation.”

Overly long list of responsibilities

Many companies mistakenly believe that listing every possible responsibility will appeal to candidates seeking a challenge. However, an excessive list can be overwhelming and implies a lack of focus within the role.

David Banaghan says: “Candidates may interpret it as a sign they’ll be expected to wear too many hats or face unrealistic expectations. Clarity in responsibilities doesn’t just make the job appealing—it shows candidates that the company has a structured, well-defined role in mind.

A clear breakdown of primary and secondary responsibilities provides a more realistic picture of the role, making it easier for candidates to see themselves in the position. Focus on essentials and avoid long, laundry lists that might deter highly qualified applicants.”

Vague job titles

With terms like “ninja,” “guru,” or “rockstar” making occasional appearances in job titles, businesses may hope to inject creativity, but these labels often confuse applicants and lead to lower-quality applications. Straightforward titles yield a greater response, particularly when they align with standard industry terminology. In addition, vague or creative titles can be misinterpreted as gimmicks or an attempt to mask a lack of clarity about the role itself.

David Banaghan notes: “A title should immediately tell candidates what they’ll be doing and at what level. A clear title, such as “Digital Marketing Manager” rather than “Marketing Rockstar,” not only improves searchability on job boards but ensures candidates know what to expect.”

Unrealistic experience requirements

We’ve all seen the listings asking for five years of experience in a tool that’s only existed for three, or entry-level roles requiring extensive experience. These unrealistic qualifications are a major red flag for applicants and can deter promising candidates from applying. This tactic also feeds into a wider debate on fairness in hiring practices. Setting expectations that few can meet might signal an unwelcoming or elitist culture, and candidates may shy away from organisations that seem disconnected from the realities of the current job market.

David Banaghan stresses: “Realistic, flexible qualifications help ensure the role is accessible to a wider range of candidates, ultimately promoting diversity and innovation within the team. Instead of limiting your pool with overly strict requirements, focus on key skills that are truly essential for the role.”

Lack of company culture insight

Job descriptions that fail to convey any information about the company’s culture, benefits, or values are often overlooked. Today’s candidates want to know more than just job requirements—they’re keen to understand a company’s mission, its workplace environment, and what kind of values it upholds. A lack of cultural insight is a missed opportunity to draw in candidates who align with your ethos.

David Banaghan advises: “Culture insights are a powerful draw for candidates who want to feel connected and motivated. Including a brief section on company values, team activities, or growth opportunities can make a role stand out to someone looking for a meaningful workplace.”

Using language that implies burnout

Phrases like “high-pressure environment,” “fast-paced,” or “ability to handle stress” might seem motivational to some employers, but they can sound like burnout risks to candidates. People seeking a new role in today’s job market are increasingly wary of work environments that emphasise relentless pace or stress without indicating support. Language that communicates a supportive, growth-oriented environment—like “collaborative,” “innovative,” or “dynamic”—is far more appealing.

David Banaghan notes, “The words you choose say a lot about your company culture. Candidates are looking for companies that value their wellbeing as much as their productivity. Adjusting language in a job description can go a long way in fostering interest from top candidates who want to thrive, not just survive.”

Conclusion

Crafting a job description is about more than listing duties and requirements; it’s an opportunity to showcase your company’s values and attract high-quality candidates who align with them. By avoiding these common pitfalls, companies can improve their chances of attracting motivated, qualified candidates who are ready to contribute to the team’s success.