6 Helpful Books On Design Engineering

Countless resources fill the Internet will their wisdom on design engineering. However, if you’re into books, then you’re in luck as well! If you’re wondering which books to read in this day and age to expand on your design engineering knowledge, then check out these 6 helpful reads!

Universal Methods Of Design: 100 Ways To Research Complex Problems, Develop Innovative Ideas, And Design Effective Solutions – Bella Martin & Bruce M. Hanington

“Universal Methods of Design is a book that combines the knowledge of cross-disciplinary design engineering teams with easy references,” says Raj Seymore, a writer at Simple Grad and UKWritings. “Serving as a quick reference to nearly everything design engineering, engineers can refer to it as many times as they want during their careers and works. This book delves into 5 phases of design engineering, from planning to launching and monitoring a project. As such, design engineers of any level and any specialization can use this book to plan, create, and test their projects.”

Logic And Design, Revised: In Art, Science, And Mathematics – Krome Barratt

Since design is a predominant part of people’s lives, it’s imperative to understand how that is. Barratt shows readers how design has seeped into various industries, including:

Artistry

Inventing

Science and technology, etc.

With problem-solving tendencies behind the study, design involves various problems and formulas in:

Comparisons and contrasts

Numbers

Ratios

Rhythm

Scales, etc.

Invention By Design: How Engineers Get From Thought To Thing – Henry Petroski

Petroski dares to enter the world of invention, and how the very concept has helped conceive everyday products, including artifacts from back when. In this book, the author will explain how engineering is more than just working with technology. In fact, things that aren’t tech-based see invention work for them, whether it’s to keep their relevancy or to improve them with a new breath of life. Even a paper clip or the tab of a beverage can, believe it or not, have seen invention work for them, thanks to design.

Materials Selection In Mechanical Design – Michael F. Ashby

Design engineers of all levels will also enjoy this interesting read by Michael F. Ashby. In this book, Ashby demonstrates how various materials, along with their properties and behavior, make design engineering successful for engineers. From detailed examples to a useful appendix for reference, to a handful of exercises for readers to try out, materials described in this book stand out perfectly, thus making it a great resource for anyone seeking more knowledge in design engineering!

The updated edition of Materials Selection in Mechanical Design includes information on more recent topics such as:

Environmental issues

Industrial engineering, AND

Materials design

Creative Design Engineering: Introduction To An Interdisciplinary Approach – Toshiharu Taura

“Originally printed in Japanese – Sozo Dezain Kogaku – Creative Design Engineering is focused on showing design engineers how to create things, even in an evolving tech world,” says Amber Sorensen, a tech blogger at Boomessays and Writemyaustralia. “This book is proof that no matter how many times technology has evolved, there is still no shortage of ideas, challenges, and creativity in this lucrative field. This book will challenge design engineers to come up with new solutions to new problems in the digital realm.”

With that said, Creative Design Engineering is divided into 3 parts:

The first part explores design as a universal human act.

The second part explains how fields such as cognitive science and knowledge-based science can be used together to create an interdisciplinary approach in design engineering. AND,

The third part will show you the process of designing, from the thought process to post-design developments.

Structural Engineering For Architects: A Handbook – William McLean, Peter Silver, & Peter Evans

Finally, this definitive handbook by McLean, Silver, and Evans shows readers – especially in the design engineering crowd – how structural engineering is an essential part of the field. From the architectural structures of past and present to knowing intuitive understanding behind such works and creations, Structural Engineering for Architects is something to behold!

This handbook is divided into four parts:

The first section, “Structures In Nature,” introduces structural principles of natural objects.

The second part, “Theory” explains the general structural theory, along with important elements that are behind engineering.

The third part, “Structural Prototypes,” shows practical examples of modelmaking and load testing. AND,

The fourth part, “Case studies,” shows various global examples of structural engineering at work.

