6 Best Sites To Buy Discord Server Members Online

If you’re looking for the best place to buy Discord members, it’s important that you do your research. There are many sites out there that claim to be the best when in reality they are not. To make sure that you get high-quality Discord members for your server, we’ve compiled a list of the 6 best sites to buy Discord members online and a few of the most commonly asked questions.

Gramlike.com

This website is currently the leading provider of Discord server members online. It’s a secure and trustworthy location to buy or sell Discord server members, with a website that’s easy to use and provides Discord member bundles starting from $15.

According to an investigative report, they’re the quickest members provider on the market – with delivery times starting at around 2-8 hours; which is much faster than most other sellers who can up to 48 hours to deliver orders.

In addition, they provide accounts with PFPs that are somewhat realistic, making them a great choice if you’re looking to increase the social proof to your Discord server.

HypeFreaks.com

HypeFreaks is another great Discord members provider which currently has the cheapest prices on the market. This site only accepts cryptocurrency, which could be a disadvantage if you’re not familiar with it. However, they make up for it by having pretty decent-looking Discord members with fast delivery. They also have 24/7 customer support should an issue arise with your order or payment.

EpicNPC.com

EpicNPC, a gaming community that sells both in-game items and Discord members, is another provider. Because the website is quite popular among gamers, it’s simple to locate someone who wants to make some extra money on the side to fulfill your order. The only disadvantage is that you’ll have to register for an account on the forum to contact Discord user sellers.

Fiverr.com

This is a well-known freelance market that can help you find the best individual to help you accomplish your objectives. This website connects clients with freelancers for a variety of digital services. Discord members on their servers are one of the digital services offered by this website. On Fiverr, you may get lots of offers to expand your Discord servers.

This is not the same as buying Discord members, but hiring freelancers on this site will allow you to market your server while also reaching out to the appropriate audience.

BuyViews.io

BuyViews is an excellent service that allows you to buy 4000 Discord members for $149. You may also purchase 2000, 1000, 500, and 200 members. Furthermore, your members will be delivered to you in 4 to 5 working days.

In addition, they have a lot of other social media engagement services like Instagram likes and views, which makes it a great choice because it shows they’ve been serving their customers for a long time now.

Baddhishop.com

Baddishop is an Indian site that is one of the few to promise active Discord members. The price is about 5 times greater than other sites selling offline members. However, the major issue is that delivery takes roughly 4 days, and online members do not stay online for long. Because it’s a one-time payment, they aren’t driven to keep the members online permanently.

Is buying Discord members safe for your server?

Yes, purchasing Discord members is completely safe and poses no danger to your Discord server. If the bots detect that the extra people are phony. Nothing will happen to your server if the accounts of those fraudulent members are deleted.

Competitors would have been sabotaging the reputation of a server if fake accounts had been able to do so. But keep in mind that purchasing Discord members is not always the best answer for your problem. Even after you buy a large number of them, a small proportion will inevitably drop away.

How to buy Discord members online?

To acquire the members, you need to locate a reputable vendor online and provide them with a link to your Discord server. Then, pay for the users using a payment method like PayPal, credit card, or cryptocurrency.

After you’ve paid, the Discord members provider will begin adding the members to your server using the link you provided. As reported in this article on FameMass.com, on average it takes around 4-48 hours for Discord users to begin being added to your server after you’ve completed the payment.

How much does it cost?

Discord server members range in cost from one site to the next, depending on the vendor, with 100 members costing about $15 to $20 USD and 500 Discord server members costing around $50. Naturally, the more users you buy, the less each member will cost.