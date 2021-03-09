5G Technology: Driving the Cybersecurity Evolution

There is no denying that cybersecurity does play an important role for every business today. But, its importance has grown to a great extent due to the coronavirus crisis.

Therefore, businesses or companies must invest in cybersecurity to protect their customers and themselves from cybercriminals who are introducing new ways to access and misuse confidential customers’ data and information.

As millions of people are adjusting themselves to remote working environments, cybercrimes have become extremely troublesome.

In this scenario, the role of cyber-resilience comes in handy as organizations can counterattack cyber-attacks proactively without compromising their online presence. Apart from this, digital transformation will be another crucial factor that can lead organizations towards the path of cybersecurity evolution.

If businesses or companies need to stay competitive and go up to their full potential, they will have to realize the significance of 5G technologies. It will help them create new opportunities needed for cybersecurity evolution.

What is 5G?

5G is an upgrade to the 4G network known as the fifth generation of mobile wireless communications technology. This advanced technology can offer various benefits to its users depending on its application. These benefits are lower latency, greater load capacity, and faster speeds.

Considering the importance of 5G technology in the future, different organizations are planning to apply the core concepts of 5G in the coming years across the globe.

Importance of 5G technology in business

Companies or businesses applying innovative security measures and benefitting from 5G can easily protect themselves against different cyber risks including hacking, data theft, identity theft, ransomware, phishing, etc.

But, organizations that have not started implementing 5G concepts within their workplaces can face the consequences of wilful ignorance sooner or later in the form of cyber-attack.

Therefore, it is high time for such companies to invest substantially in new technologies to develop a robust cybersecurity framework. They should include cybersecurity softwares and other useful online protection tools like email encryption software, firewalls, antivirus, password managers, etc. in their newly-created cybersecurity framework.

By doing so, they can progress and adapt to the changing work environment at a reasonable pace without exposing themselves to various cyber threats.

5G technology benefits cybersecurity-wise

5G technology enables companies or businesses to improve their prevailing cybersecurity practices significantly. This way, they can comprehensively deal with several security threats in the right direction.

Let us take an example of machine learning, the application of AI. 5G creates massive amounts of data that ideally helps machine learning play its crucial role in different areas.

For example, various organizations use machine learning worldwide to detect spam or malicious emails within their systems appropriately. Besides, banking institutions also benefit from machine learning when identifying suspicious transactions found in their customers’ accounts.

Furthermore, cybersecurity professionals and IT personnel can use other innovative technologies such as virtual reality (VR), cloud computing, etc. leveraged by the impressive 5G network to combat data breaches, email phishing attacks, and other cyber threats proactively.

As a result, they can easily operate corporate IT networks alongside other business networks to their maximum potential securely. Apart from this, IT teams can also reap other advantages from 5G technology. Luckily, 5G technology also supports the concept of network virtualization (NV).

According to this concept, IT and cybersecurity professionals can merge or combine multiple hardware network resources into a single virtual software-based network. Consequently, they can optimize the performance of network resources overcoming different associated problems remotely in a timely manner.

In reality, companies can benefit from NV (Network Virtualization) when it comes to making their networks agile and more responsive to their clients. As a result, organizations can offer real-time services to their customers as and when needed.

What makes 5G technology ideal for every business is its speed that allows IT and cybersecurity people implement cybersecurity solutions such as deep packet inspection (DPI). For instance, telecom companies can take advantage of DPI techniques to identify and manage malicious internet traffic sent from cyber terrorists to inject malware into users’ devices.

Wrapping Things Up

5G technology will revolutionize the future of cybersecurity for all the right reasons. However, its application needs to be spot on if organizations want to overcome cybersecurity threats proactively.

That said, the good thing is that all the latest technologies like the internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, etc., are fully supported by the strong 5G network. For example, 5G offers unbelievable connection speeds that help IoT devices to communicate and share data 10 times faster with other apps and devices.

As 5G technology continues to evolve and mature in the future, cybersecurity will also progress in the right direction. This is really a good sign for organizations or businesses that are embracing 5G to enhance their cybersecurity in 2021 and beyond.