5 Ways Your Small Business Can Benefit from a VPN

Working from home due to COVID-19 has left small business employees vulnerable to cyberattacks. Despite spending huge budgets on IT infrastructure, they have a choice to invest on VPNs so their employees remain safe over the internet.

But as a small business owner, what other benefits does a VPN offer other than online security?

In this guide we’ll be discussing the 5 ways your small business can benefit from using a VPN.

One such VPN that has strong security doesn’t keep logs, and works on 10 devices with a single account is PureVPN. VPNRanks conducted an in-depth analysis of PureVPN and found it to be perfect for small businesses due to AES-256 encryption, dedicated IP addresses, and IP/DNS leak protection.



1. Enhanced Online Security

Small businesses do not have a large IT budget to be spent on online security and protection of data. This is the reason why small businesses are vulnerable to hacking and cyberattacks.

A VPN is a low-cost solution to their problem. Since most data breaches and hacks are carried out through the internet, small businesses can enhance their security online by using a VPN.

It will protect their online traffic from the prying eyes of cybercriminals because when you’re using a VPN, all your data travels through an encrypted tunnel which is impossible to decrypt.

Also, every hacking starts with an IP address. If hackers won’t know your original IP address then it will become impossible for them to hack your device. A VPN has the ability to hide your original IP address and it assigns you with a new IP address of a VPN server.

The VPN IP address is being used by other VPN users as well, so it becomes pretty impossible to know what you’re doing online. It even hides your online traffic and browsing activity from ISPs and the government.

2. Access Files Safely in Public Networks

A VPN allows you to securely access the web in public places as well. If you’re in a café or a coffee shop and doing your office work, your sensitive information could be stolen if you are connected to a public Wi-Fi.

It is easier than you think for hackers to access all the information on your device if you’re using public Wi-Fi. Your company’s private information could be stolen and you could do nothing about it.

By using a VPN, you can safely access your office or personal files because it blocks out anyone who is trying to access your device.

It creates a secure passage for your data to travel through an encrypted tunnel. Hackers would know that someone is using the device, but they won’t be able to intercept the data.

3. VPNs Are Affordable

If small businesses have a choice to use a VPN or to spend a budget on expanding their IT department, then it’s quite obvious to know which option seems more expensive.

VPNs are quite affordable to say the least. On average, a VPN can cost from $50 – $100 per year if you are buying a multi-year plan. Also, a VPN has a feature that lets 5 people access its service with a single account. So, a single VPN account can be used by 5 employees in a small business.

It can be a lot more affordable if the company can buy a good VPN router. It will create a secure Wi-Fi with a single VPN account. By installing a VPN to the router, all of the employees that are working in the office can use the service without a problem.

If you’re a small business owner and you have IT budget issues, then a VPN is the cheapest option of them all by far.

4. No Restriction in Accessing Files

A VPN can also be useful for those employees who travel around the world in countries where the internet is restricted. You may want to access some websites that may be restricted in some countries.

When you connect to a VPN, you get to access all of the websites from the world. It hides your original IP address and replaces it with another IP address of your desired country.

You might also want to access a corporate website that can be blocked in other countries as well. If you don’t have a VPN, you won’t be able to access corporate resources.

5. Low Setup and Maintenance Cost

VPNs do not need any physical infrastructure nor do you need any supportive tool to work with it. To say the least, you just need a VPN subscription and you’re good to use the service.

Even if you managed to host a VPN server all by yourself, the setup and maintenance are easy to do.

Most VPN services wouldn’t even charge you for setting up the VPN server because they take care of it by themselves. You would only have to pay for the VPN subscription and you’re ready to use it.

Key Takeaways

Small businesses have a very limited budget to spend on their IT infrastructure. Even though IT is an important part of any business, they can either afford to spend money on it, or risk losing their overall profits.

Therefore, for quite sometimes small businesses were on the lookout of feasible yet an affordable option. Virtual Private Network is the most suitable option for any small businesses because it makes your network completely secure from all kinds of cybercriminals.

It has a lot of benefits for a small business and I’ve discussed the main benefits in this guide.