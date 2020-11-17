5 Ways to Cope with Hard Stressful Work as a Tradesman

If you’re a new tradesman and looking to be effective as possible at your job, no matter what gets thrown at you, you will naturally have to be prepared for anything. This means having just a few key tools in close proximity to you that can get a lot done, versatility is key. Unless you know well in advance what you’re dealing with and have the ability to go out and buy specialized tools, you’ll need a few tried and true classics to get you through certain projects. Because brevity is key, you’ll just simplify our list to some of the absolute basics that you simply cannot go wrong with.

1. Protective Gear

First and foremost, if you’re having to deal with the stressful and harsh work environment of the trades, you’ll need adequate protection. This comes majorly in the form of rugged clothing that doesn’t catch easily on things or get in the way of your hands and foot movement, gloves, and protective work boots. In the case of overall clothing, denim is a simple choice as it is incredibly durable, will last you a while, and doesn’t easily rip, tear, or stain. As for gloves, cut resistant gloves may be a good option depending on your work environment, but in general any form of thick sturdy working glove should do, as to protect your fingers from taking too big of a beating throughout the work day via blistering, as well as from sharp or rugged tools that could cut your skin.

For work related boots, there are a whole host of options for you to choose from. With that said, it is always easiest and safest to go with a steel-toed boot as it will defend your feet from falling objects, sharp objects, or anything that could penetrate, crush or cause general harm. If you tend to work with electricity, though, going for a composite toe would be better as live wires will not be an issue, whereas steel-toe boots would risk shocking you if exposed. If you’re not too keen on splurging on new work boots, you can always get cheaper orthotics for your boots to save up some money.

Finally, a pair of protective goggles are a must-have if you work with machinery often, you won’t regret that purchase. With durable clothing that doesn’t get in the way, a pair of sturdy work boots, and goggles, your body will be ready to go. Dressing for the job is the first step to success.

2. Pliers and Hammer

Next up we have the combo of pliers and hammer. While these two might seem like a no-brainer, they are a staple that cannot go without mentioning. Pliers are absolutely essential for certain tasks such as bending wires or holding things in place. Pliers typically come in a slew of jaw shapes and sizes that all have different benefits. Picking one that will be best for the most type of projects you think you’ll be facing is best. For example, if you are going to be doing a lot of side-cutting or gripping wires, go for a pair of flat-jaw pliers. As for the hammer, you will absolutely always need one for one task or another. Power tools have a place in your arsenal, but the faithful claw design of the hammer is present in every serious worksite. The hammer is a multi-purpose tool that, even with the introduction of swift nail guns, will find a place in every tool box for one reason or another.

3. Tape Measure

Another essential tool to make your life just a bit easier as a tradesman is the tape measure. The tape measure will make sure that the job you’re doing gets done with accuracy. It doesn’t matter whether you’re measuring space for new sockets or kitchen fitting, a quality tape measure that gives you precise measurements is indispensable. There’s a reason they often come with a belt hook, they’re just that universal and key to every project.

4. Screwdriver and Adjustable Spanner/Wrench

Next up are the screwdriver and spanner. If you are someone who will often make use of the screwdriver, you may actually prefer to use a powered screwdriver rather than manual, but both will do with enough elbow grease. When it comes to a spanner, or wrench, when you need it, you really need it. THere are a variety of spanners available on the market with their own purposes, but a versatile adjustable one is the safest bet if you’re not sure which specific ones you’ll need for every day use. On top of this, even just a few varying spanners will do a world of wonders for your overall baggage, as carrying an entire bag full of every single type is a niche necessity that you simply may never need.

5. Step Ladder

Finally we have the step ladder. Perhaps not as obvious as our other options, it never hurts to have one at your disposal. It will save your bacon more times than you can count, like when you can just barely reach something. Getting a good quality and lightweight step ladder is ideal, so that it isn’t a huge burden to lug around, nor will it one day break down on you.

Overall, we hope that these 5 tools will help make your tradesman job a whole lot easier, as you simply cannot go wrong with having all of these at all times. It is as simple as that, every tool here is so incredibly useful and necessary even when you may think they won’t be, that not having them with you will be a major setback and inefficiency.