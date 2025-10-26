By Hilton Misso

I’ve never been one to dwell on the past. Like the wake behind a speeding boat, it’s already behind you: gone, unchangeable and no longer steering your course. What matters is what lies ahead. In business and in life, I’ve found that the most significant challenges aren’t obstacles, they’re gateways. They build resilience, spark transformation and real new possibilities you didn’t know existed.

To navigate those challenges, I developed a simple but powerful framework called the 5 Cs Growth Loop. Whilst similar to the well-known Strategic Coach model, these principles emerged from my own lived experience. They’ve been so foundational to my success that I had them printer on a large poster and hung behind the door in our head office, where they served as a daily compass for our team. Here’s how they work.

1. Compelling ‘why

It all starts with purpose. If you don’t have a compelling ‘why’, you’ll struggle to persist. Your ‘why gives meaning to the pain, the risk and the setbacks. It’s what pushes you to keep going, even when results aren’t immediate, because every step, win or lose, adds to your capacity. Purpose makes challenge worthwhile.

2. Courage

Courage doesn’t mean the absence of fear; it means action despite fear. It’s that first spark, the moment you decide to move forward even when the outcome is uncertain. The more you act with courage, the more your resilience builds, And with each courageous step, you increase your capacity to handle bigger challenges.

3. Challenge

Every time you face a challenge – whether you win, lose or draw – you gain something; capability. And with that capability comes confidence. Each loop through the challenge builds your resilience, your skill set, your mindset. Over time, the same obstacles that once seemed insurmountable become stepping stones.

4. Capability

Every time you show up with courage and focus, you grow your capability. I might not be obvious right away, but over time, you’ll realise: ‘I can handle more than I thought’. With greater capability comes creativity. You start to see solutions others miss. You innovate. You adapt. You rise.

5. Confidence

When anchored by a clear and compelling ‘why, the first 5 Cs of the Growth Loop form a powerful framework for transforming challenges into opportunities. Each step builds on the last – courage, concentration, capability and finally, confidence – creating a virtuous cycle of growth, resilience and momentum.

Confidence is the compounding result of this process. When you know you why, act with courage, stay focused and build your skills. Confidence follows naturally. If you ever falter in the cycle, return to your ‘why’. It will reignite your energy, renew your focus and reconnect you with the bigger picture.

I’ve followed this process instinctively for decades and I’ve seen it work – time and time again – in both my personal and professional life. It’s more than a mindset; it’s a proven roadmap for progress. With the right approach, even the toughest setbacks can become catalysts for your next breakthrough. When you meet challenge with courage, creativity and belief in yourself, you don’t just survive, you evolve. You turn pressure into power.

The takeaway

You don’t need perfect conditions to grow – just the courage to start. When you’re clear on your purpose, you know why you’re pushing through the hard stuff. Courage helps you take that first step, even when the outcome’s uncertain. Focus keeps you grounded and turns overwhelm into something manageable. Over time your skills grow with every challenge you face and from that, real confidence begins to build. The more you show up, the more momentum you create – and that momentum is what unlocks your potential.

