The way college curriculums are designed is making students ill: 1 out of 5 young people suffers from a mental health condition. Panic, sleeping disorders, and anxiety are only a few things that can interfere with academic performance and day-to-day life. So, emotionally distressed students either develop a substance use disorder or a smarter strategy to navigate the challenges they face – they turn to professional writing services. There are hundreds of platforms where you can purchase a cheap essay in a few clicks.

The trickiest thing about getting help with crafting academic papers like book reports and dissertations is to find a trustworthy service provider. Many companies make empty promises, encouraging you to part with your money. That’s why you should keep your eyes open when looking for an academic helpmate.

If cut-and-try testing isn’t your story, and you want to cooperate with professional essay writers from the off, you can get in touch with one of the academic writing companies listed below. Otherwise, you should do meticulous research to make sure a service can provide you with:

Free essay samples

Knowledgeable writers

Full-refund guarantee

Confidentiality

Free revisions

Compliance with deadlines

All these moments aren’t privileges but the keystones of the customer service policy. If you can’t find them on the platform you’ve chosen to foot the bill for a cheap essay, your research isn’t over. The absence of satisfaction guarantees or unclear terms & conditions is a huge red flag. No matter how pocket-friendly their rates may seem.

Below you’ll find a rundown of the top-notch academic writing services that have been around for years and got hundreds of positive reviews. Even though they all are operating in the same business niche, they have some odds you should pay attention to while choosing the right option to order a cheap essay.

So, what services can help you kickstart your learning performance and alleviate your academic concerns? Let’s take a closer look at them.

GradeMiners: A custom essay writing service for any occasion

Young people work hard to enroll at a college, but the biggest challenge awaits them right after the admission. If you try to keep up with the curriculum with the last ounce of strength, it’s high time to seek assistance. GradeMiners is a paper writing service of choice for those interested in outsourcing essays, term papers, presentations, etc.

The company has been around for 14 years and got the largest pool of professional writers. Now, about 4k specialists (3,685, to be precise) are ready to help you with college assignments. They all graduated from the most prestigious colleges and universities in the US. In other words, your essay will be written by an expert with a MA or Ph.D. degree.

GradeMiners is a cheap paper writing service focused ethical paper writing, meaning any copy-pasting is a huge no-no. Plus, the uniqueness of all papers delivered is covered by a money-back guarantee.

It’s common knowledge that a human factor can throw a monkey wrench into the works. To prevent that from happening, GradeMiners has created a QA team to ensure a second-to-none result.

A cheap essay writing service, GradeMiners offers a slew of perks for their customers. Thus, you can request any academic formatting, bibliography, or a title page free of charge. If you are a non-native English speaker, you can ask to write your paper in a simpler language to not arouse suspicions.

In a nutshell, GradeMiners can be your #1 choice for crafting papers thanks to:

Endless revisions

Compliance with requirements

4.5 rating on Sitejabber

Ethical writing guarantees

15% welcome discount

However, you may have to shell out for a last-minute project as such orders are a bit costly.

MasterPapers: A legit service to not fall behind academically

Studying is one of the most crucial parts of personal and professional development, but it is also elbow grease. To keep your eye on the ball and not burn out, you need to devote time to your favorite activities. With MasterPapers, a credible college essay writing service, it can be as easy as pie. With over 18 years of experience and a strong team of professional scribes, it is a boon for everyone seeking assistance. And its 50K of positive reviews illustrate brightly how much quality its services are.

As employees are the most valuable assets of an essay writing service, MasterPapers has developed a sophisticated recruiting strategy for hiring the best candidates. Not only do they need to have the required qualifications and expertise, but they also have to prove their writing skills.

Many students have already latched onto essay writing services offered by MasterPapers to have a more balanced life. If you are on the lookout for subject-related specialists too, you can send your request like, “Can you write my essay for me cheap?”. Scroll through examples presented on the website to evaluate the quality of writing.

In a nutshell, MasterPapers can be your #1 choice for crafting papers thanks to:

Same-day delivery

Limitless revisions

4.5 rating on Sitejabber

Tons of freebies

15% welcome discount

Full-refund guarantee

The only bottleneck of using this service is poor website navigation, so you may have to spend some time searching for the required information.

EssayWriter: A professional yet cheap essay writer service available 24/7

Most college assignments call for perfect writing and time management skills. Even though these demands seem reasonable, they are often hard to meet. As a result, students have failing grades and penalties for missed deadlines. With EssayWriter, writing assignments become a no-brainer, whether you are a high schooler or a college student. Moreover, you can avail yourself of this top-notch writing service to craft an appealing resume and a powerful cover letter.

The company has quadrupled the number of its writers in the last 10 years. They have different work shifts meaning you can place your order even at 1 am and get completed work in the early morning. And there is no point in worrying about the quality of the papers delivered as your assignment will only be delegated to a field-related specialist. Moreover, the company is committed to ethical writing and ensures all pieces are unique.

If you have doubts that all your professor’s requirements will be met, you can contact the assigned writer directly to clarify details. You can also ask for free revisions if the paper does not live up to your expectations.

In a nutshell, EssayWriter can be your #1 choice for crafting papers thanks to:

Knowledgeable writers across various subjects

Low prices

Zero plagiarism

Money-back guarantee

4.8 rating on Sitejabber

Fast turnaround time (1-12 hours)

Welcome discount for newcomers (15%)

Endless revisions for 2 weeks

The only thing is a clogged website makes you take extra steps to find the required information and free tools like an essay title generator.

EssayUSA: The best legit ‘do my essay cheap’ service

Parents, professors, and society encourage students only to achieve straight A’s as a good GPA is a key to many doors. Even though this statement makes sense, such high expectations turn into a source of constant pressure and anxiety. EssayUSA saves young people the need to tie themselves in knots over garbled assignments. The company offers writing assistance with 70+ subjects, including physics, history, and political science.

In addition to US students, EssayUSA offers writing services to students from other English-speaking countries. So, if you live in Canada or Great Britain, you can get professional assistance too.

With EssayUSA, high schoolers, and college students can bid farewell to cramming, and overwhelming all-nighters as the company offers same-day delivery. Its customer support team works around the clock, so you can order your essay the moment you come to think of it. A 1-page paper can be done in about 3 hours given that it doesn’t come with an array of requirements. So, your midnight order can be completed before you wake up in the morning.

In a nutshell, EssayUSA can be your #1 choice for crafting papers thanks to:

Satisfaction guarantee

All-encompassing service provided

Hundreds of certified specialists (1450 employees so far)

Over 95% positive feedback

Affordable prices

Face-to-face communication with the chosen writer

However, it may take time to find the required information and features on a site as navigation is a bit hard.

PayForEssay: A cheap essay service of top quality

Even though all-night study sessions don’t come as a surprise for young people enrolling in college, they do affect their mental health, draining their energy and brainpower. That’s why many students contend with a heavy workload with the help of PayForEssay, a credible essay writing service.

Here you can get your papers crafted on the fly, as the turnaround time is as little as 1 hour! The company has a large pool of specialists who possess MA or Ph.D. degrees, meaning they’ve already overcome all the hurdles that make you feel frustrated now. Plus, they’ve been sharpening their writing skills for at least 3 years after graduation.

With 37% of referred customers, PayForEssay can be considered a word-of-mouth writing service. The company goes all out to maintain the confidentiality and full anonymity of people seeking assistance. And another reason why many students come back and spread the word about this service is the zero-tolerance plagiarism policy.

All writers work on copies using tried-and-true databases like Scopus, Google Scholar, ProQuest, and more. Once a paper is crafted, it is checked for plagiarism to take any accidental duplications or cliches out of the equation. In other words, whether your professors utilize Turnitin, PlagScan, or any other checker to spot copy-pasting, they won’t find anything.

In a nutshell, PayForEssay can be your #1 choice for crafting papers thanks to:

Budget-friendly rates

15% off the first order

Satisfaction guarantee

Uncompromising quality control

Decades of experience

Unlimited revisions

Regarding possible drawbacks, please note that the total price can go up if you need additional services or are on an extremely tight schedule. The level of assignment complexity may affect the cost too.

FAQ

Are cheap essays reliable?

The short answer is yes if you team up with a paper writing service mentioned in this review. All the copmanies have proven to develop the best price-quality ratio out there. So, affordability isn’t synonymous with plagiarism or poor writing quality in this case. The main thing here is to find a subject-relevant writer who knows the onions about your major and academic requirements.

How much can an essay cost me?

Even though many students believe they can’t afford an essay writing service, it isn’t the case with the companies mentioned above. They all offer pocket-friendly rates for academic assignments. Thus, a standard 1-page essay may cost less than $12 if you order it in advance with a cheap paper writing service. Such a price won’t be too steep for those interested in high grades and better mental health.

Can you trust essay writing sites?

Today chances of running into scammers are higher than ever, so you shouldn’t give credence to online ads promoting never-before-seen cheap essay writing service. Tons of writing services have no clue what a well-written essay looks like. That’s why you should spend time on knee-deep research, analyzing and comparing the information provided. Or you can avail yourself of the out-of-the-box solution, aka the review where all trustworthy websites are gathered. All services listed above have built a strong online presence and reputation by successfully completing hundreds of orders.

Will my essay be written by a professional?

If you want your academic papers to be crafted by seasoned yet cheap essay writers with the required qualifications, you should go to established services like those listed above. They only hire professionals who graduated from the best educational institutions in the USA. So, the likelihood that a fledgling freelancer will write your essay is equal to zero. Moreover, established writing services often provide a chance to select a specialist you’re willing to cooperate with. They can be assigned to your assignments on an ongoing basis.

How long does it take to have my essay written for me?

In most cases, the question is, “When do you want to get your cheap essay done?” as professional writing companies can complete both scheduled and last-minute orders. The only thing here is a fee – you may have to pay more for a piece if you want to get it later in the day. However, if you have time to turn in your papers, you can specify a different drop-dead date. Usually, it takes a week to craft a standard essay. Please note that writers need more time for research and crafting term papers, dissertations, and other complex assignments.

How to order an essay?

Whatever essay writing service you go for, you can find a guideline for placing your order on the platform. Some companies add some extra steps or skip them to streamline the process. First off, search for the Order button. Once you click it, you’ll be switched to an online form you need to fill in with your assignment details. When you share all the info required about your college essay, you’ll see the total price that needs to be paid off. If you are happy with it, choose a preferred payment method and place your order. The customer support team will contact you at the earliest opportunity to match you with the writer if they haven’t been specified before.

How to confirm if a writing service is legit?

Sometimes one glance is all it takes to say a cheap writing service is a huge scam. Poor website design, mistakes, and unclear turnaround time are already red flags, but you can confirm your suspicions by opening terms and conditions. A legitimate writing service always provides access to its policies and makes them clear to the user.

Lastly

Constant distractions and concentration difficulties may be a sign of exhaustion. If you turn a blind eye to them and keep your lifestyle, you may face more serious issues like anxiety and depression. Turning to essay writing services with a ‘write my paper’ request doesn’t make you a bad person or a careless student. On the contrary, this step allows you to increase your effectiveness and devote more attention to other life spheres. It’s especially true for young people who pull out all the stops to achieve high grades while having a part-time job.