5 Types of Subcontractors to Take into Account for Hassle-Free Construction

The main idea of most construction companies is to perform a required scope of work for their clients. But usually, it is essential to attract individual specialists to this process to speed up building and achieve high-quality final results. These narrow-direction experts in construction are called subcontractors. There are several types of these specialists to take into consideration.

If you are sure that all the members of your dedicated team work in the most comfortable conditions while not wasting any time on extra manual tasks, you have already done everything properly. Digitization and automation are about your successful performance in the niche and in the construction market at all.

Now, let’s take a closer look at the types of subcontractors in the context of the execution of various building tasks for one or several projects. The general contractor should pick sides with the narrow-direction specialists beforehand to arrange all the on-site and office processes correctly.

The Most Popular Subcontractors’ Types Among Today’s Construction Contractors

There are 5 types of subs or subcontractors in construction today. Most contractors hire independent specialists for specific works like indoor or exterior finishing (concrete works, flooring, tiling, roofing, plastering, etc.). Additionally, there is a category of HVAC subcontractors or subs for the special trade GCs (general contractors).

1. HVAC Subcontractors

Among these subcontractors are experts in air conditioning, heating systems, plumbing, and other niches concerning HVAC. Neither residential nor commercial premises can be built without high-level commodities like sewerage and heating. That is why HVAC subcontractors are a must to install air conditioning systems or perform plumbing tasks.

2. Interior Finishing Subcontractors

A great range of various works can be performed by subs of this category. For example, these are painters and specialists in paper hanging. Other missions can take place as well. Everything that relates to interior finishing is possible with a competent subcontractor in this niche.

3. Subcontractors for Electrical Works

This is a huge group of skilled workers for your construction projects as well. There are many electrical tasks to perform when you make a specialty out of electrical ones. For example, these subcontractors can install fire alarms or any telecommunication equipment required on the premises of your customer.

4. Exterior Finishing Subcontractors

This category of subs is the biggest one. Here, you can find various professionals for your needs. The general contractor usually hires masonry and stonework experts to cope with the main exterior finishing tasks faster and at the highest quality levels. Additionally, there are other competent subcontractors who can speed up your on-site performance:

Tile setting specialists;



Plastering & drywall experts;



Insulation subs;



Roofing & siding specialists;



Sheet metal subcontractors, etc.



Note that some ductworks and other tailor-driven house optimizations require enough competence and skills in the niche. That is why select great narrow-direction professionals who can install, repair, and design decorative details and finishing of your interest.

5. Carpentry & Flooring

The deserved attention is required for this group of subs. All the flooring works including concrete, stonework, and carpeting should be undertaken by experienced experts. Hire good subcontractors and do not forget about carpentry subs who install and design cabinets, garage doors, framing, etc. These specialists also can come in handy if you do not have ones in your dedicated team.

To sum up, there are other subcontractors that can complement your progress in the building. For example, Special trade subs are hired by the general contractor for specific works like glass & glazing work, steel erection, ironworks, etc.

Remember that there are many potential candidates to pretend on the status of your faithful subcontractor. Be ready to search for competent individual specialists even for the most complicated tasks. But always start with your optimizations and digital transformations inside the company.