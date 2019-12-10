5 Things To Know About Predictive Analytics

Technology in business has revolutionized the way the industry operates. In the past, businesses had to rely on physical marketing, sales, and other business techniques to acquire a client. This was a daily grind as most businesses weren’t yet focused on client retention strategies as they are now. However, today’s businesses have the advantage of the internet and its tools. For the most part, businesses now benefit from having the ability to create an established presence online. When we compare the number of potential customers that these strategies have with ones in the past, businesses today have a virtually endless amount of potential clients to be found by compared to around a few hundred local clients a day. The reason it’s important to highlight these comparisons is that it gives us a glimpse of how far the industry has come in such a short time. Also, it allows us to take a peek into the future as to how it might look.

Speaking of which, predictive analysis tools are a great example of how our industry today is preparing us for the future. In a nutshell, predictive analysis allows businesses to use relevant data and statistical algorithms to identify future business outcomes. The idea behind this tool is that it should also allow a business to prepare for the future outcomes they predicted to profit from them. That said, the reason it matters so much today is that the industry is currently updating and growing at a pace no one predicted. As we can imagine, predictive analysis tools are playing a role in slowing down this speed by revealing future industry trends and updates as a way to not be caught off-guard by them. Overall, what we need to understand about this tool is that it takes more business processes into account than people realize. To get a better sense of how it is helping fast-growing companies, let’s take a look at five more things to know about big data predictive analytics tools.

#1: It Has Precision Client Targeting Capabilities

One of the ways this tool helps predict trends is by factoring in client data. This includes factors such as online client interaction and processes. As great as that is, another benefit that this tool has because of that it precision client targeting capabilities. Quite self-explanatory, these capabilities allow for specific and direct targeting of business processes towards qualified clients.

#2: It Detects Frauds

Fraud detection is one of the most overlooked benefits of predictive analytics tools. What’s interesting is that newer versions of these tools are prioritizing this capability over other things. This stems from the increasing rate of technological advances in the industry which naturally open portals for hackers and other malicious intents.

#3: It Has An Easy To Use Interface

Despite the many complex and technical capabilities this tool has, it may come as a surprise to see that its user-interface is relatively easy to use. We have to remember that this tool was designed for business owners that don’t have time to learn the technicalities that come standard with other business tools.

#4: It Has Some Customer Relationship Management Capabilities

When we factor in its precision client targeting capabilities into account, another similar benefit is customer relationship management. Also known as CRM, this aspect of a business is used for retaining current and potential customers in the long run. While short-term clients are nice for immediate success, using predictive analytics tools for retaining a client makes the client more valuable.

#5: It’s A Scalable Tool

If we could only choose one reason why predictive analytics tools should be used by all fast-growing companies, it would be that it is a scalable tool. In other words, as the company continues to add more workload with its processes, predictive analytics tools can manage the increasing workload without having to change strategies.

Using Predictive Analytics For Business Process Modeling

Perhaps the most interesting thing to know about predictive analytics tools is that they can be used for business process modeling. Business process modeling is the process of creating a real-world representation of a business process situation. This is by far the most accurate way for a business to predict an outcome that is relevant to them. While this doesn’t have the be the main goal of using it, it’s enough of a reason to at least consider using this tool within your business processes.