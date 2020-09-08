5 Social Media Mistakes That Your Company Should Avoid

Social media offers a lot of new opportunities for businesses, companies, and entrepreneurs around the world. With both free and paid features on a variety of platforms, businesses can reach out to their target audience to increase leads, conversions, and brand awareness. Free platforms such as Twitter have even considered offering more options for businesses. Last month, it was announced that the platform was considering Twitter premium features and some users were surveyed on which they would prefer. Custom colours, badges, auto responses, and undo send, were just some of the options proposed to Twitter users.

However, while platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, can be incredibly useful for businesses, companies still need to know how to use them properly. From not engaging with your audience to using too many profiles at once, here are just some social media mistakes for companies to avoid in 2020.

Having an aimless social media strategy

There’s often an impression that social media is underestimated by businesses. Consequently, many companies believe that simply using a social media account by posting fairly regular comments and information is enough to produce effective marketing results. Success is sometimes often measured by how many followers have been gained, yet this is actually a vanity metric. Instead, companies need to focus on KPI’s to gauge the effectiveness of social media marketing campaigns. Once you know which targets to meet, you can tailor your social media content to it.

From video content and useful guides, to competitions and paid adverts, it’s useful to plan out each month a strategy to follow on social media. While posting unrelated and on-the-spot content for your company can be beneficial sometimes, it’s wise to use a content calendar and plan in advance what you want to share instead. On social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram, companies in retail, finance, fashion, and iGaming can post all sorts of updates for their audience to interact with. For example, Slot Boss, utilises social media to share content on live casino games, new online slots, and advice on responsible gambling.

Not engaging with your target audience

One of the most basic uses of social media platforms is to be social with other people online. Online users are often utilising the latest social media news and updates, such as new emojis and Instagram Reels, to interact with each other. Channels such as Facebook and LinkedIn can also help people engage with others and help to build connections. For businesses, it’s therefore important to engage with your target audience to form conversations and gain insight. Many companies may be having a one-sided conversation on social media, where a lot of content is automated. If a customer has left a comment or asked a question, then responding to them in a timely manner is an important part of providing great customer service. It is only through engaging in warm, friendly conversations that a company’s character and attitude become established, providing confidence in its brand.

Trying to manage too many accounts at one time

An often repeated mistake for businesses is opening accounts on as many platforms as possible. Trying to be present on a variety of social media platforms might help you reach a wider target audience, but they’re also going to be difficult to maintain. Sometimes it’s more beneficial to focus on one or two social media accounts and put the hard work, time, and effort into them. By using a small number of accounts, businesses may be able to push out more content, interact more with their audience, and make the most out of their budgets. Trying to maintain too many at one time can instead lead to some profiles being neglected. When there’s no time to put into a platform, automated content, less engagement, and slow customer service could be some of the results.

Promoting your products & services too much

Social media can be a great way for companies to promote their products to their online audience. For promoting new products and services, there are many Facebook ad tips for conversions that can help you create an effective social media ad campaign. However, although social media is the ideal place to promote your company’s products, posting excessively about them is actually counterproductive. Being constantly bombarded by the same salesy messages is not only dull, but can lead to customers becoming less engaging or even unfollowing. A popular rule to follow for social media advertising is the 80/20 rule. This rule suggests that 80% of your content should be relevant and valuable content about your industry and 20% should be about you and your company. This can be a useful technique as not only are you still promoting your company but you are also sharing valuable content, such as useful advice connected to your blog articles or images, that reflect your company’s unique personality.

Not properly maintaining your social profiles

Whether you have scheduled a Twitter post or have promoted a Facebook advert, it’s important to regularly check on its progress. Maintaining your accounts not only checks in on how well your statistics are but also checks on whether or not everything is running smoothly. Occasionally, not regularly checking your post engagements could lead to damaging comments from unhappy customers. Ignoring negativity can quickly escalate and become very difficult to counteract. Inactivity is also a problem on social media as customers are less likely to engage with a brand if they are not seen to be active and interacting with them regularly.