5 Facts About Criminal Defense Lawyers

Have you recently been convicted of a crime and looking for legal defense during your trial? Do you believe you have grounds to plead guilty to the charges? Whatever the case might be, criminal defense lawyers can come to the rescue.

There are many common misconceptions out there about criminal defense lawyers. People assume that because of their career, they have an opinion on every legal matter. That couldn’t be further from the truth.

We’re here to inform you more about good criminal defense lawyers. See below for several facts about criminal defense lawyers that you may not have known.

1. You’re Legally Entitled to One

Whenever someone is convicted of a crime, they assume that the judicial system is out to get them. But here’s the beauty of the legal system: at its core, it understands that people make mistakes and aims to help the guilty straighten their life out.

One of the most common misconceptions about lawyers is when people believe they’re only allowed a lawyer depending on the charge. You’re always entitled to a lawyer.

Such criminal charges might include public intoxication, domestic abuse, rape, kidnapping, arson, public indecency, child abuse, assault, and the like.

No matter what you’re charged with, the sixth amendment grants you the right to an attorney.

It’s even pointed out in the Miranda Rights that the officer recited to you after your arrest. You have the right to an attorney, and if you can’t afford one, then one will be granted to you.

If you’ve been charged with a crime, you have the right to an attorney, regardless of the charges, allegations, or evidence against you. Make sure you hire the right one for the job!

2. They’re More Than Booksmart

Generally, when people think about lawyers, they envision someone that spent their college years in a library studying every law and amendment in the book.

For that reason, most people might think of lawyers as more book smart than street smart. For some lesser lawyers, that might be true. When you find a high-profile criminal defense lawyer, you’ll get more than just a body to recite laws and facts.

They can use their experience and know-how to read the room during your trial. They’ll use their training to catch on to little details that could play a big role in your case.

For example, a big part of a criminal defense lawyer’s job is to level the playing field for their client. That all starts by ensuring that the jury is unbiased.

They’ll be able to study the jury’s body language and understand whether they’re leaning in your favor or not. Here’s the key: focus on the jurors that are either on your side or at least have an open mind about your case.

Without good criminal defense lawyers by your side, there’s no telling what stigmas and impressions the jurors will have about your case.

3. Criminal Defense Covers a Wide Base

As you might expect, the term “criminal defense” covers a wide array of charges. Those that don’t realize that might be hiring the wrong lawyer for the job.

For example, let’s say that you were charged with aggravated assault. You hire a criminal defense lawyer in your area, only to find out that they specialize in sex crimes or theft. Your case is already leaning in favor of the prosecution.

The key is to find a trained criminal lawyer with years of experience and that covers a wide range of criminal defense charges. Jarret Maillet covers things like:

Aggravated Assault and Battery

Theft

Sex Crimes

Weapon Charges

Expungement

Domestic Violence

Bond Hearing

Identity Theft

Juvenile Crimes

Probation Violations & more

4. The Good Ones Are Unbiased

Many people assume that lawyers are heavily opinionated. They believe that a lawyer has thoughts and feelings towards every charge and are unwavering in their beliefs.

Part of being a good criminal defense lawyer is leaving the judgment at the door. High-profile criminal defense lawyers focus on a case-by-case basis, using a judgment-free policy to listen to their clients, hear their stories, and get right to work on building the case. Their top priority is always to search for the best interests of their clients.

5. Your Story Is Safe With Them

People make mistakes. Many of those that are charged with a crime are hesitant to give the entire story to their lawyers. They believe if they spill the truth, the lawyer will go running to the judge to tell them.

What you might not realize is that there’s a legal privilege, known as the attorney-client privilege, that protects you from such a scenario.

Everything you tell your lawyer is confidential. Your lawyer cannot be asked to testify under oath, either, so they can never be forced to give vital information to the other side.

Invest in Good Criminal Defense Lawyers for Your Case

Now that you have seen several important facts about criminal defense lawyers and how they go about their jobs, it’s time to find the right fit for your situation.