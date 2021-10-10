5 Essential Tips to Improve Poker Your Game

If you’re looking to get good at poker, look no further. If you’re starting out and trying to get a handle on the game, this is the guide for you. Read on for more information.

1. Learn the rules

It may sound obvious, and it is obvious, but you’d be surprised how often a detail can slip, and before you know it you’ve lost your pot. But you can only go up from here.

Make sure to memorize this guide.

Royal Flush: 10, Jack, Queen, King, and Ace all of the same suit.

Straight Flush: Five cards in sequence of the same suit.

Four of a kind: Four cards of the same number, with one in each suit.

Full House: Two cards of one number and three of another.

Flush: Five cards of the same suit.

Straight: Five cards of any suit in sequence.

Three of a Kind: Three cards of any number, plus two extra.

Two Pairs: Two sets of pairs of numbers and an unmatched card.

One Pair: Two cards of the same number and three unmatched cards.

No Pair: All different rank and suit.

2. Fold when you’re unsure

What makes the difference between a bad player and a good player is the good judgement to lay down a good hand when they think they have been beaten. Don’t let your curiosity force you to play a hand just because you want to know for sure. It’s a good way to lose money.

3. Practice

If you're not a fan of the idea of losing your money – and who is – you can practice online. There are loads of apps that will let you play for free or with real money, and, crucially, with real people.

You can progress as you play, starting with playing for free against the app or site and eventually working your way up to live tables for real money and maybe one day winning the World Series of Poker bracelet itself.

4. Don’t get ahead of yourself

As I said above, it would be best to stick to low stakes until you get good and confident. You’ll feel more confident if you know you’re not risking a lot and, more importantly, it will let you start with players on your level. As you improve, so will your table.

Additionally, if you’re looking to learn poker strategy and see the game as a whole, you should stick to one table. Observe your opponents playing style and their hands. Play tight, as in, don’t open too many hands, and play aggressively to get far. Play your strongest hands only rather than opening too many hand options and then only half-fulfilling them. Focus on building one strong hand.

5. Bluff more

The easiest way to start bluffing more in poker is to start stealing blinds more often. You don’t need to have a really good hand to steal blinds, just the right type of players in the blinds, whether they be tight or weak. It will often cause you to win an easy pot and will add value to your long-term poker winnings too.

Another option is to re-raise before the flop more often. If you have some hands that aren’t very promising you can re-raise against tight players who don’t fight back often, creating a light 3-bet.

But you’ll want to do it when your target player raises in a late position, or rather, when they raise around the button or in situations of blind vs blind.