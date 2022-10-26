When it comes to attending events as marketing professionals, there’s nothing better than getting great engagement, learning new strategies, and making new connections.

But that doesn’t mean that all events are created equal. From branded garments to promotional food goodies, branded giveaways will do wonders for building your brand’s reputation.

They also provide your marketing team with an opportunity to connect with new customers.

Read on for a list of the 5 branded giveaways every event should have, as well as advice on how to use them to your event’s advantage.

1. Branded Garments and Clothing

To increase the value of your branded giveaways, consider investing in promotional garments and clothes.

This is because high-quality clothes will make a positive impact on your audience. It is valuable and wanted merchandise. Also, people will wear clothes, so your brand will continue to be advertised.

Choose fashionable and wearable apparel. Have your ads printed on it to get the most out of this promotional offer. You can create a free t-shirt design on the internet.

Additionally, pay attention to popular fashions that people tend to wear. If nobody will wear your branded clothing, there’s no value in investing in it.

2. Branded Travel Accessories

The best promotional gift products are those that are most beneficial. Travel-related products are constantly in demand. This branded giveaway item is a hit.

It is because they come in handy in real-world situations. It is a huge plus factor for your promotions since your audience will appreciate it.

3. Branded Tote Bags

Bags and luggage are practical goods that people use every day, just like travel accessories, so they are good event giveaways.

People can use tote bags frequently, whether for shopping, commuting to work, or other types of travel. They are also reusable. All this results in consistent, high-quality brand exposure.

4. Home Goods as Branded Giveaways

It’s a good idea to have people advertise your business outside. But what about branding materials they can see while they’re at home?

Even if your audience is just snuggled up on the couch, you may use this as an opportunity to keep your brand top-of-mind.

Your audience sees promotional gifts like this every day. Additionally, they can be as cheap or expensive as your budget would allow.

Who doesn’t enjoy curling up under a pillow on chilly evenings? People may do it stylishly and would appreciate it if you provided them with a branded blanket.

5. Food and Drinks as Branding Materials

Food and drinks are great giveaways because they can be used in so many different ways. You can give it away as company treats all year long or as seasonal prizes.

If you have a food brand, this is the perfect chance to show off your delicious foods. Use them for personalized event giveaways.

And if not, you can always work with a local business to make treats that are just for you. Co-branded giveaways are a favorite.

Giveaways Every Event Should Have

Make sure your next event is a hit by incorporating some branded giveaways. Attendees will love receiving free swag with your company’s logo.

It will help them remember your event long after it’s over. Giveaways can be anything from branded t-shirts to free food treats.

Don’t forget to include a call-to-action on your branded giveaways. Handing out business cards or placing a QR code on each item is a great way to ensure your event is memorable.

For more ideas on how to make your next event a success, browse the rest of our site.