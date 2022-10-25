5 Best Tricks to Save Your Car Fuel

Some things in the world are getting cheaper, or even free, like games on icecasino.eu.com. Gas, however, is getting more and more expensive. While some people are already driving electric vehicles, many still own gas-powered cars. As such, saving on fuel is a necessity. Should you drive slowly to save fuel or drive faster? Today, we will show you several best tricks to save your car fuel.

1. Make Sure That the Tire Has Enough Pressure

At first, one may not see the connection between tires and gasoline consumption. The thing is that properly inflated tires move better on the road. A poorly inflated tire causes drag — it does not rotate smoothly and will therefore need more power.

Because a flat tire needs more power, the engine has to consume more gasoline. Each car has a recommended level of tire pressure. Most of the time, you can find it on a sticker on the inside of the driver’s door. You can also find it in the user manual.

2. Reduce the Weight of the Car Content

There is no reason to bring a lot of stuff with you. The heavier something is, the more power is required to pull it. The same principle applies to cars.

For example, some cars have a roof rack that is never put to use anyway. If you have one, take it off and only put it back on if you go camping.

You should also check your compartment. If you have anything in there that adds weight, remove them. Some drivers bring a lot of tools when all you really need is a set of tools to replace a tire.

Gasoline is also another thing to keep in mind. If you fill your tank, expect your car to get heavy. The trick is to just fill half the tank and stop at a gas station later if you need more on your way home. Of course, this trick works only for short-distance travel.

3. Plan Your Route Carefully

The shortest distance from point A to point B is always a straight line. It is a mathematical fact. Sadly, roads cannot be a straight line all the time from your point of origin to your destination.

The longer you drive, the more fuel you consume. As such, it is best to take the shortest route possible. To be able to identify this, you need a map. Today, it would help if you just used a navigation system like Waze or Google Maps. These apps have artificial intelligence that determines the best route to take in consideration of traffic.

In addition, consider that engines are much more fuel efficient when they are warm. Because of this, you must put together your trips, so you only travel once.

4. Use Gravity When Downhill

Many people advocate that you should be on neutral when driving downhill. This, however, is dangerous because you will lose control of your car.

The better alternative is staying in low gear but not stepping on the pedal when driving downhill. Let gravity pull the car down, and only step on the gas pedal if you want to gain control of the car in a tight situation.

Gliding is also an excellent trick to save on fuel. Once you have stepped on the gas for so long, the car has already generated enough power to keep it moving.

As you get close to a traffic stop, let the car cruise forward and then step on the brake pedal when you have to. There is no need to use the gas pedal when you have enough speed to get to where you need to go.

5. Do Not Idle Too Long

Some people have a habit of parking and staying there for a little while, not knowing that idling consumes a lot of fuel. Surprisingly, idling consumes more fuel than starting an engine. As such, avoid idling for long periods.

A good example of this is when you are waiting for somebody. If you know it will take more than a minute, just turn off the car and wait. Of course, this is only advisable during cold weather. If it is too hot, it is completely up to you to turn off the car and bear the heat.

You can do the same under heavy traffic. Turn off the car engine to save on gas, especially if it is cold. If it is hot, you have no other choice but to keep it on and turn the AC on.

It is not a good practice to be on accessory mode and leave the AC on, as the alternator is not working to recharge your battery; it is better to save on fuel than damage the car so keep the engine on idle with the AC on if it is hot.