4x.fm Review – Trading Accessible Everywhere

Forex trading has been one of the fastest growing trading markets for the past decade. This makes sense because it’s very profitable, accessible in almost every country, and requires relatively little experience to begin making profitable trades.

Many forex brokers exist and they offer varying levels of service. This article will review 4x.fm – one of the better forex brokers out there.

This article will cover the positives of 4x.fm, answer some commonly asked questions, and cover some of the few negatives of 4x.fm.

4x.fm Review

As mentioned previously, this review will offer an objective look at the positives and negatives of 4x.fm. To keep it brief, 4x.fm is a legitimate forex broker and one of the best options out there. Here are some of the things we like about 4x.fm.

Trading Available in Most Countries

The first thing we like about 4x.fm is that they offer trading in most countries. They can do this because they accept wire transfers, credit cards, and cryptocurrency as deposit options.

Accepting cryptocurrency means that most people around the world can use the platform. It can even be anonymous because 4x.fm does not need your information in order for you to start trading.

Additionally, they have an Android app available on the Google Play store that allows you to trade from your mobile device. Their app is one of the best designed forex trading apps that we have seen – it’s that’s impressive.

It’s obviously nicer to trade on a computer, but it’s nice to know that the app can be used for trading.

Over 3,000 Assets Available to Trade

Another massive positive about 4x.fm is that they have over 3,000 assets available to trade. This does not just include currencies, either.

They have cryptocurrencies, commodities, and securities available to trade in addition to a massive number of currency pairs available to trade.

We really like that. If the forex pair you trade is not trading well, then you can jump over to a different pair or a different asset class.

That’s very convenient. And it’s something that traders like to see from a forex broker.

Licensed, Trustworthy Broker

It’s no secret that there are a lot of forex scams out there. 4x.fm even published an article on Medium that lists ways to spot forex scams.

This is why we like that 4x.fm is a licensed forex broker. The license requires $250,000 USD in a charter account, which proves they are not a scam forex broker.

More importantly, licensing means that customers have a licensing board to go to in the event that anything goes wrong.

Finally, 4x.fm has very good reviews across a variety of review platforms. We have not seen any reports of 4x.fm giving customers any issues when they attempt to withdraw their money.

No Trading Fees

Trading fees are a silent killer in the world of forex. Forex often has razor thin margins, so even a small trading fee can decimate profits.

That’s why we really like that 4x.fm has no trading fees. It makes it much easier for traders to make money when they don’t have to worry about calculating trading fees.

On a related note, 4x.fm does not have any deposit or withdrawal fees. The money customers see in their account is the money they will receive when they withdraw it off the brokerage (minus wire transfer fees).

Educational Resources

4x.fm has a variety of educational resources available to customers. They have educational information available on their YouTube channel, Medium, and website.

These resources provide some information to forex beginners related to technical analysis, how to properly use leverage, and other relevant information.

Not many forex brokers have educational resources available, so it’s nice that they have information to help their customers have more success with their trading.

Amazing Customer Service

4x.fm has some of the best customer service in the industry. The brokerage assigns an account manager to every customer. Your account manager can answer just about any question you have about trading.

It’s even better than that, though. 4x.fm has customer service representatives available 24/7 via phone and live chat to handle all customer service tickets.

Customer service like that is simply unheard of in the industry. This alone places 4x.fm into the upper echelon of forex brokers.

Excellent Trading Platform

Finally, 4x.fm has amazing trading software. The software has over 30 technical analysis indicators, one click trading, and interactive charts.

These are all the tools necessary to set up forex traders for success. These tools, when combined with the educational resources available, make trading on 4x.fm a very pleasant experience.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Here are some of the most commonly asked questions people have about 4x.fm.

Is 4x.fm a Scam?

No, 4x.fm is not a scam. The brokerage has a license, many positive reviews, and a strong reputation in the forex industry for reliability.

Can I Make Money Trading on 4x.fm?

Yes, it’s possible to make money on 4x.fm. In fact, 4x.fm gives traders the best odds of making money because of the lack of trading fees and large amount of education resources available.

What Countries Can I Use 4x.fm In?

You can use 4x.fm in most countries around the world. This is because they have the option to deposit funds via cryptocurrency, which does not require ID verification.

That said, you should check the laws in your jurisdiction before forex trading. It may be illegal in some countries.

Final Thoughts

To summarize, 4x.fm is one of the best forex brokers. They offer far more than just foreign currency trading, too. These other assets include commodities, securities, and cryptocurrencies.

It’s the no fee trading combined with the excellent trading platform that makes 4x.fm stand out from other forex brokers out there. It’s certainly a broker that you should strongly consider using if you are looking for a trustworthy, reliable forex broker.