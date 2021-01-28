4 Rewarding Reasons to Go Solar in 2021

There’s never been a better (or more important) time to go solar.

Why?

Well, for one thing, the evidence suggests we’re on the brink of a climate catastrophe! Global warming’s ramping up, with https://climate.nasa.gov evidence the last seven years being the hottest on record. Changing our energy habits by going solar would be an amazing way to combat this predicament.

That should be reason enough to invest in solar panels! But the advantages of solar panels don’t end there. Read on for 4 more rewarding reasons to go solar in 2021.

1. It Makes Financial Sense

Traditional power sources don’t just damage the planet. They damage your bank balance too! You rely on the grid for electricity, which comes at a significant financial cost.

Invest in solar power, though, and can enjoy free power whenever the sun’s out. Sure, you have to pay for the panels to be installed in the first place. But it’s an investment that’d pay for itself in terms of utility bill savings over the years you use them.

2. It Boosts Property Valuations

All would-be buyers like the thought of cutting (or eliminating) their energy payments each month. The result? They’ll pay more for a property that promises such a result.

In other words, solar panels <em>increase the value of your home</em>. Whenever you come to sell, you’ll receive more money than you would have done without them. And, of course, that means you’d recoup some (or all) of the cost of buying them as a result.

3. You Get Perpetual Power

A prevailing myth about solar power is that it can’t provide constant power for your home. People claim that it’s inconsistent and unreliable. After all, you need the sun for power and the sun doesn’t always shine!

Now, this might be the case if you relied solely on solar panels and/or a https://poweredportablesolar.com/the-8-best-portable-solar-generators-and-kits-ranked-reviewed portable solar generator as your power sources. For most people, though, you’d simply tap into the grid whenever you needed a top-up. You enjoy constant power and reduced bills all at once.

4. It Benefits Your Brand

Going solar in 2021 isn’t just for homeowners. Nope, business owners should consider it too. Aside from the aforementioned advantages, it’d do a world of good for your brand.

Remember, consumers are becoming increasingly conscious about the environment. People now prefer businesses that take action to limit their impact on the world. Invest in solar energy, then, and your green credentials will receive a major boost and encourage customers to buy from you.

Go Solar in 2021

Are you thinking of installing solar panels in 2021? Well, amazing. There’s never been a better or more important time to do it.

Even better, going solar promise will deliver a wide array of benefits to your door. With any luck, the information in this post has highlighted a few of the main ones. Keep them in mind and your decision to go solar should be ten times easier to make!

Would you like to read more articles like this one? Browse the ‘Sustainability’ section of the website now.