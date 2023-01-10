4 Common Types of Attacks On Mobile Devices

Cybercrime and attacks on mobile devices have become more prevalent over the last couple of decades. As technology advances, so too make the attacks made using it.

Several kinds of attacks on mobile devices exist. The four most common include malicious apps, phishing/malware, MitM attacks, and jailbreaking and rooting. These attacks intercept or steal information and eavesdrop on corporate interactions.

This article examines the four most common mobile device attacks, emphasizing business devices. Read on to learn more about how attackers can obtain information from mobile devices.

What Are Mobile Devices Attacks?

Cybercriminals attack mobile devices by breaking into them, sending links through phishing emails, or finding ways to gain access to administrator’s permissions.

Mobile device attacks are designed to steal data and other information. They can allow competitors or opposers to eavesdrop on communications between one party and another. Some attacks even allow criminals to obtain information that lets them drain money from companies or demand ransom that must be paid to get the victim’s access back.

Let’s look at the four most common attacks seen on mobile devices.

1. Malicious Apps

This is a relatively simple type of attack. It requires the user of a mobile device to download an app onto it. Once the app is given access to the device’s data, it can start collecting and sending that data to another anchoring device designed to capture what’s stolen.

Malicious apps also have viruses that can sometimes render mobile devices useless. You can install security programs on your phones and other devices that scan for malicious apps and alert you to anything suspicious.

2. Phishing/Malware

Phishing scams come in different forms, but popular one is through email. The attacker sends an email that looks like it’s coming from someone you know or someone important. The email directs you to click on a link or provide information in a reply.

Once you give the attacker what he wants, you’ve granted him access to information and compromised your company’s security.

3. MitM Attacks (Man-in-the-Middle)

A MitM attack occurs when the cyber criminal intercepts communications sent from one mobile device to another. It’s easy to do, especially on devices used for work where the company allows its employees to connect to public Wi-Fi or cellular service.

4. Jailbreaking and Rooting

Android and iOS devices are susceptible to jailbreaking and rooting. It allows the attacker to jailbreak a phone through the operating system weaknesses and start rooting through data with the added permissions afforded to them.

This happens a lot to administrators’ mobile devices because attackers target them for greater access to data.

How to Protect Your Company’s Mobile Devices

Companies and governments must be more vigilant in protecting their data and assets. Cyber security should be a priority for all business entities these days.

Security companies like Intactphone have many solutions for businesses to keep their and their employees’ mobile devices protected from cyber attacks.

Intactphone works with business entities to develop the best plan to fit their cyber security needs. They will customize a package that gives each company the protection it needs from cyber attackers.

Conclusion

Cyber attacks on mobile devices are common in the corporate world. Online criminals target businesses hoping to score big payoffs.

Don’t leave your company unprotected from cyber attackers. The damage that can be done when a hacker attacks your mobile devices could be unrepairable.

References

https://www.intactphone.com

https://www.checkpoint.com/cyber-hub/threat-prevention/what-is-mobile-security/top-6-mobile-security-threats-and-how-to-prevent-them/