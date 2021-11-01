4 Best Sites to Make an Online Video Montage

If you need to edit a video online, but you don’t know how to use professional editing programs such as Final Cut or iMovie, and still want a high-quality rendering, you can use an online video editing program. They are simple and fast and have a series of templates already set up, which can help in making a great video. With online video editors, you can add a free font or an illustration or graphics to the video montage, which makes the video more engaging.

How to make an online video montage

We have collected the four best sites to make an online video montage, whether you need to make a presentation, an intro for youtube or Facebook, whether you need to make a corporate video or a promo these are the right tools to do it professionally, but in a way very quick and easy.

FlexClip

FlexClip is an online video editing service perfect for making videos for youtube, informative animations, promotional videos of products or apps, wedding or travel videos, events, company presentations, and really much more.

The free version exists and offers a 480p SD export, a length of up to 1 minute, and 1 stock video per project. We can choose pre-packaged templates and personalize them with our text, or insert our videos and graphics.

Once registered, we choose the base where we want to start from the template section and access a simple screen divided into different sections. Let’s change the text, the style, the colors, choose the music and make a preview of the montage of our video. If everything is ok, we can export it.

If we want an export in Full HD, FlexClip gives us the possibility to do it by paying a small price (about 19.99 dollars) or downloading the video with a FlexClip intro watermark. With FlexClip, you will get an excellent, fun and professional product with minimal expense.

Powtoon

Powtoon is a free tool with several features for making online video editing. After registering, you have a space of 100 MB available for your projects, which can increase if you choose one of the paid plans.

You can use the templates included in Powtoon, and through a simple and intuitive interface, you can create the video you want in a few minutes and export it. If we want HD or Full HD quality, we will have to switch to the paid version, which starts at $19 per month and which includes many more features.

However, even the free version does very well because it includes 46 royalty-free music that we can use without problems, 16 graphic styles that include infographics, animations and more, and we can export a video up to 3 minutes long.

There is a help center, video tutorials, and there is the possibility of ‘hiring’ a designer from the community for an important project to create for us a professional video customized to our needs.

RawShorts

Rawshorts is an online tool that allows you to edit videos with a simple drag & drop, practically dragging the various elements in the site interface, selecting the chosen template, and exporting it with customized music and texts.

The free version for online editing allows you to export 5 videos per month at 480p resolution in 16: 9 format with a watermark included (the watermark is the logo superimposed). If you want to export the video without a watermark, you have to switch to the Essential version from 39dollars per month which, however, allows export of the video at 1080p and the possibility of exporting for social networks at 16: 9 and 1: 1, therefore perfect for editing videos for YouTube and Facebook.

Lumen5

I recently discovered this new online program called Lumen5. In my opinion, it is fantastic because it turns a web page into a video, so it is very useful for those who want to post videos on Facebook and Instagram. How does it work? It is very simple, and moreover, it is free.

You register for free on the Lumen5 website and create a new video project. You enter the web address of the page (URL) that you want to turn into a video, and the program first of all lets you choose which title you want to insert. Once this is done, the actual editing of the online video begins.

Then add the music and images or videos from your desktop or from the Lumen archive (always free ) and export the video. There are paid packages, but even with the free one, the video is perfect and no overlay logos are inserted.

Online Video Editor: Free or Paid?

It is clear that if we want a professional service to make online video editing regardless of which of these we choose, we must think that having everything at no cost is not possible because developing and implementing an editing tool on the web has very high costs and the $ 10-20 a month is a very reasonable price.

But if we really want to make a free online montage, we have to accept that we have lower quality and generally a watermark on the video that we will export. It depends on the use we want and have to make of it: I recommend paying a small price but having a higher quality and a wider choice in terms of music to use and space on the cloud for the projects carried out.