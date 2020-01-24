4 Best Methods for Money Withdrawal for Nordic Online Casino Players

Taking cash out of a casino site is fairly straightforward today thanks to the wide range of payment platforms that are supported by major operators.

The question for players, then, is which method they should use and are there any options which should be actively avoided?

Skrill

The majority of online casino sites, including the likes of Casumo Finland and others which cater to players from the Nordic nations, provide integration with Skrill for both deposits and withdrawals.

Although it emerged as a means of sending money internationally, it has since evolved to encompass a wide range of transactions, including processing payments securely for online casinos.

One of the advantages of using Skrill in the context of making a withdrawal is that in most cases the process will be instant; so long as your withdrawal request is approved by the site in question, the cash will end up in your Skrill balance seconds later.

Neteller

While Neteller used to be a rival to Skrill, it has since been subsumed by the same parent group. It was also one of the first firms to cater to the online gambling community, starting way back in the year 2000 and quickly becoming the go-to option for many of the major providers.

Because it functions similarly to Skrill, you can also expect to enjoy speedy and secure withdrawals when using Neteller in combination with an online casino account if you are playing from a Nordic country.

It will still be necessary to then transfer the cash on to a standard bank account, or use your Neteller account with another compatible service to make payments to other organisations or send the money on to any other third party via transfer.

If neither Skrill nor Neteller take your fancy, lots of sites also accept the likes of PayPal, Paysafe and similar services for withdrawals as well as deposits. This allows you to tailor your decision to the type of platform you may already have an account with, rather than starting from scratch.

Payment Card

Plenty of online casino players use a standard payment card to make deposits into their account, and it is worth bearing in mind that you may also be required by the site to withdraw any winnings via the same method you used to populate your account with cash at the point of sign-up.

Making a deposit with a payment card like a VISA or MasterCard is simple and quick in most cases, and it is entirely possible to withdraw cash from an online casino to be added to the balance of the same card. However, it is worth keeping in mind that the convenience of using your usual payment card for withdrawals is slightly tempered by the fact that it may not be processed immediately. In some cases it can take up to five working days for the money to arrive, which in a time-sensitive situation may not be ideal.

Even so, players may consider that keeping things simple by withdrawing from a casino site using a payment card trumps any minor delays that might come about.

Bank Transfer

It is not uncommon for casino sites to offer Nordic players the ability to make withdrawals via a wire transfer direct to their bank account.

This involves handing over account details so that the money can be sent, and usually no fee is charged for this type of withdrawal, as is the case with most of the methods mentioned above.

Once again a bank transfer like this may be convenient in terms of managing your money without having to juggle multiple accounts and logins, but there are potential pitfalls such as the potential delay to processing of 1 to 5 working days and the security issues associated with giving out sensitive account information.

Ultimately there are positive points and problems with all of the online casino withdrawal methods for Nordic players, but careful consideration of the available options and a degree of common sense will help you work out which is right for you.