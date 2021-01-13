3 Study Help Platforms That Will Save You at College

The life of your average student gets harder every year. It is virtually impossible to be an efficient learner nowadays without any external help whatsoever. Luckily, there is no shortage of external help you can get online. Students have adapted to use all sorts of helpful software to aid them with their daily tasks. And if you still hadn’t done so – now is as good of a time as ever to start looking into it.

College life is not as easy as some people picture it. Sure, it has its benefits. But it comes with a certain amount of challenges as well. Most of these challenges are created due to tasks and deadlines constantly piling on. Once in a while, you get assigned one task more than you can handle. At this point you can always contact the best essay writing services. To save you from the imminent crisis, here are the study platforms that will become your saving grace at college.

Studyfy

Written assignments make up a pretty decent part of a student’s workload in college. It is a layered and complex type of work that allows professors to get a pretty good understanding of the student’s grasp on their subject. While working on your paper you’ll most likely find yourself constantly searching different online resources for the things you need.

So instead of wasting time jumping from one website to another, it is way more preferable to have a universal study help resource. And Studyfy just so happens to be that resource. Whether you need help with editing, proofreading, or just general assistance with pretty much any homework assignment – Studyfy can help you with that.

This website will be there for you in time of need throughout the entirety of your education and possibly even beyond that. Don’t hesitate to use it whenever you need to solve a problem quickly.

Quetext

When it comes to written assignments – one of the most important factors in a grading process is plagiarism. Every important paper goes through a plagiarism check with no exception. And failing this check spells big trouble. At the very best you will have to do the assignment all over again, wasting hours of precious time. Worst case – you flunk the entire class or even get expelled.

Of course, no one has the time to check for the stolen content manually. Professors use various automated tools to make sure you didn’t cut any corners. These tools use machine logic rather than normal human logic. This means that their judgment can at times be slightly off from that expected of a reasonable person. So how do you account for that margin?

The answer is short and simple: use these tools yourself. Checking your paper for plagiarism should become a habit for you. Even if you are confident you didn’t copy information from external sources – it’s nice to be extra safe. Sometimes you might unknowingly quote some article you have read. Sometimes the algorithm malfunctions. A quick plagiarism check will help you avoid any unpleasant surprises.

There are many variations of plagiarism checkers online. They have their pros and cons but ultimately they are not that different from each other. If you are looking for something that hits all the marks with little to no significant drawbacks – Quetext is the service for you. It is quick, reliable, and has an interface that’s easy on the eyes.

The only drawback it has is the hard limit on the words you can check in a month. But once you donate a reasonably affordable sum of money to the developers you’ll be able to enjoy the functionality of the service with a significantly higher limit of words. The payment comes in the form of a monthly subscription. And one that should be able to last you through the month with no problem.

Skillshare

It may not be an obvious one, but one of your biggest enemies in college is the routine. You can consider yourself extremely lucky if you managed to pick a major you adore. Many students slowly grow tired of their classes sooner or later. In order to prevent severe burnout, you should do everything in your power to get the physical and emotional rest you need.

In order to reset your mental state, you need to constantly seek new stimuli. Explore something new, something exciting, something that gets you out of your comfort zone. Pick up the hobbies you wanted to get into as a kid. Or do something you’ve never even considered doing. This will help you shake things up and get your mind off the stresses of your routine studying.

Gardening

Programming

Public speaking

Drawing

Whatever your choice may be, if it challenges your mind in new and exciting ways – it’s probably good for you. In case you are not sure where to start – try looking in the direction that is opposite of what you usually do. If you are precise and technical – try something creative. If you tend to deal with the abstract – go for something logical and analytical.

Skillshare is one of the platforms that will help you get into your new side activity straight away. It offers a spectacular selection of courses. You can enroll in any of them and drop out as soon as you feel like it’s not for you. Considering the global state of affairs today, the wonders of remote education couldn’t be more relevant.

The importance of switching things up on your routine can not be stressed enough. Pushing yourself too much without taking breaks can have all sorts of nasty consequences. No matter how important your education seems in the moment – your physical and mental health take priority. Remember that and take care of yourself.

Final words

Technology has become an essential part of our lives. Create your own perfect setup of helpful digital tools. These are the foundation upon which any student’s academic success is built. Don’t feel pressured to only use your own brainpower. These are no longer the rules of the game. Make the best use of the opportunities presented to you today.