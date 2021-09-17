25 Pros and Cons of Dating a Ukrainian Woman

Dating a Ukrainian girl is the dream of many foreign men. But how to meet a gorgeous Ukrainian lady? What is good about such a relationship? And what kind of difficulties may you face when dating Ukrainian women? Let’s go into the matter!

The Pros of Ukrainian Women Dating

Of course, each person is different from another, but generally speaking, there are certain qualities inherent in all Ukrainian ladies. To make sure that building a relationship with such a girl is a good idea, take a look at the pros of dating Ukrainian women.

1. They are the most beautiful

Ukrainian women stand out for their beauty. They want to be striking, this is Ukrainian women’s culture, and they are not afraid to make efforts to look good. For example, Ukrainian ladies like to wear fashionable and neat clothes and high heels. Their hair is always fragrant and well-groomed. Moreover, they tend to have good figures as they pay attention to a healthy diet and eat in moderation.

2. They will always be there for you

A girl from Ukraine will be your most faithful friend, best advisor, critic, and even a doctor when you get sick. These ladies are caring and gentle. They will be a reliable shoulder, no matter what happens, they are ready to solve any problem together with their beloved man.

3. They are loyal

A Ukrainian woman sincerely believes that her partner is the best man in the world, that he is the most talented, the strongest, and the most intelligent. She considers herself a queen, therefore, she can choose only a king. Indeed, every Ukrainian lady treats her beloved like a king – with respect, care, love, and support.

4. They are feminine

This is not to say that there are no beautiful women in the Western world. They are, and there are many of them. But what distinguishes Ukrainian ladies is their desire to be liked. These women are extremely feminine, they are full of emotional warmth and natural charm.

5. They have a good sense of humor

You may have heard the stereotype that women cannot joke. It was probably invented by men who did not know Ukrainian girls. After all, many of these ladies are really funny, they are not afraid to seem strange or silly, and therefore, feel free to spring big jokes.

6. They are good in bed

Intimacy and physical attraction are very important for the happy development of any relationship. Make no doubt, a Ukrainian woman will be the best lover you have ever had! In addition to the fact that these ladies are very hot, they are also open to experiments and are ready to give their beloved men unearthly pleasure.

7. They are smart and talented

Most Ukrainian beauties have higher education. They feel honored to study and always try to expand their knowledge as they want to develop themselves as individuals. Thus, these ladies are well-rounded and talented – many attend supplementary courses, interest groups, or master classes.

8. They have great inner strength

In an environment that is completely unbearable for any normal Westerner, a Ukrainian girl feels like a duck to water. Remember the fairy tale “The Princess and the Pea”? Well, you can put under the mattress of the Ukrainian girl not just a pea but half-meter pins, and that’s okay, she will adjust and fall asleep. She can even do without a mattress.

9. They adore children

The love with which Ukrainian ladies treat kids arouses admiration. No wonder in this country, there is a whole lot of songs about mothers and their limitless warmth in the upbringing of their offspring. Indeed, Ukrainian ladies are the best mothers, ready for anything for the sake of their children.

10. They are excellent wives

In marriage, a Ukrainian lady fulfills the role of a woman with great love and devotion. She always stands up for her husband, respects, and supports him. As long as the beloved man treats his wife with love and respect, she will do her best for this relationship.

11. They are not afraid to work hard

One of the main epithets that writers rewarded Ukrainian girls in their books is industriousness. “Pretty and hardworking” – were the principal qualities of an enviable bride. Times have changed, but Ukrainian ladies still have an incredible ability to work hard while remaining loving and gentle wives.

12. They look at a man with admiration

Sadly, but true: many things that are completely commonplace in the West have not yet become so ordinary for most Ukrainian families. For example, a man’s help around the house, care for children, responsibility, respect for a woman’s emotions, the absence of scandals and scenes in public – all this arouses sincere admiration in Ukrainian women.

13. Their ability to create coziness and comfort in the house

All Slavic women are famous for their domestic skills. They are very sensitive to the surrounding atmosphere and know how to make the family nest the most welcoming and cozy. To say more, a Ukrainian woman will be even happy to assume authority for all this stuff.

14. Their traits of character

The character of Ukrainian women is also their strong point. They are kind, unpretentious, authentic, and sincere. They are characterized by positive thinking and love of the beautiful. In addition, they are sincere, open, and polite. Accordingly, dating a Ukrainian girl is easy and pleasant.

15. Their tastes and culinary talents

The ability of Ukrainian women to create a masterpiece out of nothing is another positive quality of these ladies. In the Western world, it is not customary to cook breakfasts, lunches, and dinners every day. And Ukrainian women do it successfully, which pleases foreign grooms a lot.

The Cons of Ukrainian Women Dating

Now, let’s consider some cons of dating women from Ukraine.

1. They are too pretty

Ukrainian women dedicatedly strive to look lovely. For many of them, life is like a catwalk, so they must look attractive even when airing the dog. The worst thing is that when you go somewhere with such beauty, you also have to dress nicely and apply much effort to look good. Otherwise, everyone will look at you and wonder how this stunning lady can go with such a freak?

2. They are secretive

The most interesting character trait of Ukrainian women is secrecy, so it will be difficult for you to read their minds and understand whether they like you or not. Keep in mind one of the dating a Ukrainian woman tips – you should not repeat the same phrases several times and bombard her with personal questions, this will only irritate your lady of the heart. Have patience, the girl will soon let you know everything you want.

3. You will have a “post-Soviet” mother-in-law and father-in-law

It is very dangerous. A visit to your girlfriend’s place will be accompanied by a feast: soup, meat, soup with meat, salads made up of about 50% mayonnaise, potatoes, crepes with minced meat, more potatoes, and then pie for dessert. This is a part of Ukrainian women’s culture. And since it is impolite to leave the table in the middle of a feast, you will have to eat all this food. Are you ready for weight gain?

Also, her dad is likely to test you in some way. You must prove that the relatives can trust you with their precious child.

4. They are too self-sufficing

Girls in Ukraine don’t believe in idyllic relationships, and even if a charming prince appears in their lives, they feel the need to support themselves. Therefore, a Ukrainian lady will be very independent in relationships, and quite obstinate. However, on the other way around, you can count on her courage and strength that will help you both to get through the most difficult life moments.

5. Her sharp eyes follow all your movements closely

She’s not a James Bond’s girlfriend. She is James Bond. As soon as you say a word about the upcoming corporate party on Friday, she already knows where, when, and with whom you will be. A Ukrainian girl just watches everything closely to keep things from getting out of control. Yes, perhaps she does it in a special way, but it’s all because of great love!

6. They have high expectations

Ukrainian ladies are fairly demanding. They don’t want just a boyfriend who will love them madly. They want to be madly in love with the best man on Earth. Good manners are very important to them: you have to open doors, help put on a coat, bring flowers on a date, etc. If you cannot call yourself a gentleman, you shouldn’t even try to date a Ukrainian woman.

7. You may be jealous

Beauty requires sacrifice, including your sacrifices when dating Ukrainian ladies. So, get ready for the hordes of your Ukrainian girlfriend’s fans and the increased male attention to her personality. But there is no cause for concern – these women are loyal to their loved ones.

8. They haste to get married

Do you want to date a Ukrainian woman? Then you should know that these ladies take relationships very seriously. The desire to get married as soon as possible is what they sincerely want, and sometimes it is just the result of social pressure. One way or another, a Ukrainian girl, most likely, has already chosen the names for your children, the color of the curtains, and the breed of your future dog.

9. Ice-breaking problem

Ukrainian girls try to keep distance before you cozy up to them. Any lady can give the impression of the Snow Queen, even if she likes you (especially if she likes you!). It may seem to you that there is a wall of ice between you and that the girl does not want to get closer. But slowly, step by step, you will discover that this ice hides the most loving and caring person in the world.

10. Unfamiliar cuisine

For many Ukrainian women, cooking is a way to show love, so get ready for food experiments. At first, Ukrainian cuisine may seem completely normal, and even a little boring. But soon, you will start to have more and more questions.

Beetroot with herring? Pancakes with caviar? Why does she put cabbage in pies? How many variations of pickles are there? Rye bread to drink… Well, it’s surprisingly nice!

You will hate most of the dishes, but something will definitely become your favorite food!