1Win Kupon How to Activate?

Many players who are fond of betting on sports, do not know about how you can activate a promo code to get a bonus from a bookmaker’s office.

It is no secret that every bookmaker is interested in increasing activity, in attracting new customers. And as one of the tools affecting this, various bonus programs and promotions are used. For example, 1win kupon is a real opportunity to get a bun from your favorite bookmaker. But not everyone knows what it is and how to use it. We decided to fill this gap and tell you how promotions work, where to get a promo code and where to enter it to get a bonus from 1win.

Where can I get a bonus code?

An understandable question arises: if promo codes exist, then where you can get them. And we’re ready to tell you, because it’s no mystery at all – you just have to put a little effort to find the right information. So, working bonus codes 1win can be found:

On the official website. Yes, here regularly in a special section or on the advertising banner codes for a bonus are posted. For example, the bookmaker holds some kind of promotion, timed to a major sporting event. And to stimulate their users, offers them a freebet. In social networks. Also on their official accounts, the bookmaker can publish information about current promo codes. Take part in contests. As a reward, all sorts of bonuses are very often given out, which are activated just by means of codes. At their email address specified when registering. It is logical that the bookmaker sends out lucrative offers for its customers. On thematic sites and forums. Webmasters, participating in an affiliate program with 1win, often publish promo codes. As a rule, they are designed for beginners, but there are also much more interesting offers.

How do I activate a promo code?

Suppose you have received or found a bonus code. Now he needs to activate it. Consider how to do this, on the example of a promo code for new users.

Create an account on the official site or in the mobile app 1vin. Enter your email address and phone number and come up with a password. In a special window “Promocode”, enter the combination of letters and numbers that you have. Complete the registration and fulfill the conditions for receiving the bonus.

Everything, in fact, the bonus code is activated. Now the player must deposit the account (you can do this with any available payment instrument) and start wagering the bonus. 1win offers its customers very complex rules: you need to make a bet with odds of 3, and if the bet plays, then the customer will receive 5% of the bonus account in the form of real money to your balance.

What else do you need to know?

Our advice to you, which we recommend to listen to: always study the conditions of promotions and bonus programs. Often the promotional message says that the player will almost get free money. But, as a rule, behind this there are many pitfalls. As, for example, with the beginner’s bonus, to get which you need to make very risky bets with odds from 3.

Many players think that a promo code is something dangerous, that with its help intruders will be able to get hold of the account, etc. We are ready to dispel this myth. With this combination of numbers and letters, it is impossible to gain access to your account. Of course, if you follow some unknown link and are already active there, anything can happen. But this has nothing to do with the promo code – the fault lies solely with your gullibility and poor understanding of what is safe behavior on the Internet. We hope that you will never encounter such situations.