11 Technologies Your Startup Can’t Grow Without

During and after the post-COVID world, business finance was as difficult as the survival of humankind, and business ideas were a far way concept to shiver the people.

However, the internet is accessible to everyone now, and in the years of the Covid-19 pandemic, internet users reached more than 5 billion.

Conversely, with the rise of internet users every second, different technology, trends and challenges are emerging, experimented with, and eating up the market.

Which is surely a questioning point? Are there some technologies your startup can’t grow without?

As a tech startup owner, you can’t reach the top developing technology as huge businesses often reach out to your targeted audience. You may be left behind because of budget, productivity apps, business intelligence tools, engagement, etc.

Keep in mind that technologies play a vital role in the growth and efficiency of your business. Indeed, these technologies are something that your startup can’t grow without.

So, get the new plans ready, and make new tactics such as cybersecurity, software unification, business intelligence tools, etc., for growing your startup and making a direct impact to grow your business.

Without further delay, in this guide to starting to get to know 10 technologies your startup can’t grow without!

11 technologies your startup needs to grow

Even with good technologies, strategies, sales teams, teamwork, and colleagues, many startups fail because they are unknown about the currently perceived technologies. As one of the startup founders, you need to take care of the best to worst scenarios.

To get failure postmortems of technology and ensure your startup doesn’t fail, you need to know about mistakes to avoid others. Here are 10 technologies your startup can’t grow without or needs to grow your business:

1. Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity is an important technology trend that every type of business should consider for setting yourself away from breaches and data theft.

According to an iCIMS report, the security analyst is one of the most challenging positions. They can help businesses set up their computers and troubleshoot any general issues.

Recently industry leaders illustrated that with the same token securing the company’s cybersecurity is important as any company that has its confidential data or collects personal data from its customer.

The company must ensure its business network is secure and run tests and security systems in all aspects today and in the future.

2. Cloud computing:

Cloud computing includes a wide range of other services, such as content distribution, database storage, and networking, which are easily accessible to the appropriate companies or people (think of Amazon Web Services (AWS), one of the household brands).

Typically, engineers, cloud architects, or system administrators are in charge of setting up and managing cloud computing. By the end of this year, the public cloud computing market will be worth around $266.4 billion.

3. UX/UI Design:

Even if a company uses the best technologies, if the user experience is bad, it might not matter. Websites, apps, and software development with good product features and user interfaces (UI) are intuitive, visually appealing to users, and flow fluidly.

The user experience (UX) is concerned with how customers engage with a product or service. Although mobile design is important, companies adopting other technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) or virtual reality (VR) also need to consider UI/UX design.

4. CRMs:

Organizations wishing to leverage all of their data related to the customer lifecycle must use customer relationship management (CRM) systems which helps to enhance the connectivity and emerge the customer experience with a wide range of services.

It also streamlines internal operations linked to customer service by providing a single destination for all client data to handle contacts effectively.

5. Cloud Communication:

Cloud communication was starting to play an important role before but during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, it become quite crucial for the business operations. The rise of conference calling apps and cloud-based call center solution started to become more prominent. It has also played a significant role in facilitating work from home culture.

Work from home avoids the necessity of setting up an office workspace, which helps startups save a ton of money. Furthermore, with the cost-effective solutions offered by cloud-based business phone systems, communication costs get even more affordable.

Furthermore, cloud phone system comes with a ton of handy features contrary to the traditional phone system. In addition to utilizing the regular telephony features, you can also mask your phone number with an unallocated phone number, which can be crucial to research the market, understand competitors’ strategies and to ultimately grow your business.

6. Data Visualization:

Although numerous technologies can enable data visualization, the key to making the data visualization meaningful for business models is to use the appropriate technical tools.

When done correctly, data visualization may turn a complicated, lengthy spreadsheet (or several disjointed spreadsheets) into a visually appealing, simple graph or chart.

Technology know-how and non-technical skills like communication, social media consultancy, and presentation are required for effective data visualization.

7. Mobile development:

There are already an estimated 3.5 billion smartphone users, and Statista predicts that number will increase to 3.8 billion by 2021 and continue to rise.

In a world with increasing mobile usage, it’s important to locate customers on mobile applications rather than just business ideas websites.

Many mobile app development businesses can also incorporate other cutting-edge technology to engage users, such as augmented reality and unified social media platforms.

8. Blockchain:

Tech talents and developers can use blockchain for information management, peer-to-peer payment systems, crowdsourcing, or the creation of smart contracts or decentralized applications.

Despite having its roots in the world of cryptocurrencies, blockchain technology distributes its entire database in blocks and enables data sharing but not copying. This allocated log enables greater transparency, decentralization, and security.

9. Data Science and Analytics:

NewVantage Partners claims that with 84% of businesses reportedly initiating Big Data projects, advanced analytics and big data science are widely used.

Choosing the appropriate tools for data analysis and prediction is crucial, particularly because these insights frequently serve as decisions for the C-Suite.

10. Embedded Business Intelligence:

Many leaders need to know their daily development about any movement in market changes, challenges, trends, and technologies that people use or face.

To get the best-confirmed signs and information before the changes happen, leaders need predictions that can be pulled out through different embedded business intelligence tools, applying artificial intelligence to turn latent data into usable data to get a competitive edge.

Moreover, big data constantly gives them relevant business data, making embedded business intelligence technologies your start can’t grow without.

Machine Learning:

Machine learning is a subfield of artificial intelligence (AI) that offers various useful applications, such as Siri and Alexa, chatbots, which can be easily accessed from your smartphones, laptops, and even smart watches and speakers. They present predictive analytics for your product development or services.

Although they may appear futuristic, these applications are widespread and used in many industries. Chatbots can reduce the workload on HR employees by responding to frequently asked queries from the front lines that the office receives.

Strategies to enhance your startup with technology

One should use technologies correctly to give the best potential for increasing your startup’s process, brainstorming strategies, and enhancing your business.

In some cases, proper strategies for the technology lead the progression, while others may call for modification to harness and get the advantages of business technology.

Here are some strategies you should consider to enhance your startup with technology.

1. Manage the projects effectively and efficiently.

Technology helps business owners and leaders in alarming their projects, whether it’s to track time or the progress of the projects.

Engage yourself and your colleagues’ skill set with web-based project management tools like Basecamp, Manymoon, and Podia, which help collaborate the teams and share access to documents.

For business data, you can use apps like Roambi, which helps to analyze the data and turn it into reports through graphs on your system efficiently.

2. Use the productivity apps.

You may know a proverb: “a worker is known by their tools, and so is a businessperson.” You can use different productivity apps such as Slack, Podio, Asana, Basecamp, and many others to increase your startup’s productivity and reduce expenditure.

All you need to do is have a mobile and install these apps freely, and you can also sync these apps to other devices. Well, talking about the cost, many of these apps provide service free at a certain level.

These productivity apps will get the right technology to you without stress in relatively little time.

3. Get into Web-Based Payments technology.

Through the sending and receiving of payments online, web-based payment systems support the growth of enterprises.

Web-based payment has made it possible for many firms to reach out to new client segments because of the variety of payment alternatives and flexibility.

This is so that you can attract more clients who prefer using a certain web-based payment solution by offering various payment options.

4. Be prepared with backup technologies.

Reports of harmful software and hackers are destroying businesses worldwide. Most companies that experience a data breach lose client trust and brand reputation. Any size organization may incur costs as a result of a data breach.

Keep an eye out for threats as a manager or owner, and get business backup software and tools for continuity and recovery. These programs flag questionable software and files using artificial intelligence (AI).

5. User Engagement tool

Google Analytics is a popular tool for gauging user involvement and loyalty, particularly for small and medium-sized businesses for different search engines.

You may use the statistics it provides to better your conversion rate because they show how committed and engaged your active user readership is.

You can go more precisely to target a certain group of followers among your rivals. Taking the clients of your competitors would hasten the expansion of your company.

6. Enhanced Client Services

Your company’s success depends on providing excellent customer service. It would help if you considered the overall experience your clients have when they visit your store or online in addition to selling your product or service.

With the use of technology, you may set up an online help desk to address customer issues, book appointments, or run surveys and quizzes to obtain customer feedback.

7. Involve Virtual assistants

A virtual assistant can provide your company with cutting-edge technological solutions with a human touch. Virtual assistants are widely accessible and reasonably priced on freelance websites, even for tiny firms, and they can take on demanding jobs, saving you time and expanding your business.

8. Improved Marketing Initiatives

Digital marketing now produces a wide margin and greater results than conventional advertising strategies. They can launch marketing strategies such as optimized search engines, social media campaigns, email marketing, and content marketing that cater to particular demographics, enhancing conversion rates.

Conclusion:

Technologies are all about innovation, and in business, innovation is all about doing things in novel ways to offer clients better products and solutions and customer service.

It is not only necessary for daily business functions; when used properly, it can also aid businesses in expanding and succeeding.

Successful companies use technology to open up new business opportunities rather than just seeing it as a tool to automate procedures.