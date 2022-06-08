The number of gamblers keeps increasing worldwide as people enjoy playing modern slots and increasing their chances of getting extra money with ease. Online casinos help you escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday routine and relax after hard-working days.

Even though online gambling in Brazil has several legal restrictions, people are still searching for various ways to try their luck. It’s widely known that demand creates supply, therefore, plenty of online casinos appear on the market. However, it’s pretty challenging to find reliable gambling sites or the best bitcoin sports betting sites among all the suggestions available nowadays. Thus, Etheremon conducted research and is ready to provide you with the best online casinos for Brazilian players. These casinos stand out among rivals due to such features as:

license;

variety of games;

lucrative bonuses;

diverse deposit and withdrawal methods;

provably fair gaming;

great customer support;

high customer satisfaction rate on such trusted sources as AskGamblers and Reddit

Here is the list of the best online casinos for Brazilian players in 2022:

io – Best For Cashback mBit – Best For Fast Withdrawals CloudBet – Best For The Variety Of Suggested Games Stake – Best For Lifetime Rakeback RedDogCasino – Best For Lucrative Welcome Bonus N1 Casino – Best For Slot Games BetOnline – Best For The Variety Of Promotions LuckyTigerCasino – Best For No Deposit Bonus BitStarz – Best For Anonymous Play

7BitCasino – Best For Loyalty Rewards

By the way, some of them are highly popular in other regions:

Best for US 🇺🇸 Best for UK 🇬🇧 Best for CA 🇨🇦 Best for EU 🇪🇺 Red Dog Casino 🥇 Bets.io 🥇 Stake 🥇 CloudBet 🥇

On the Way to Big Wins: Games with Highest RTP

Most gamblers wonder how to increase their chances of winning more. Indeed, there’s no universal rule on how to make more money as the main thing that players need is a bit of luck. However, there is one trick on how to get the most out of online casinos – pick games with high RTP.

RTP is the average estimated statistical amount of money players will get back when they bet on a particular game. The higher it is, the more chances of winning gamblers have. All the casinos mentioned in this review offer slots with high RTP to their users. Here is the list of some popular games from these online casinos with an RTP percentage of over 96%:

Jurassic World Slot

Playboy Gold Slot

Starburst Slot

Extra Chilli Slot

Gonzo’s Quest Slot

Book of Stake

Jammin Jars

Satoshi’s Secret

Pulsar

Crazy Monkey

Snail Race

Razor Shark

10 Best Online Casinos

Do you want to select a reliable online casino without spending too much time searching reviews on related forums? Then, take a look at the best gambling sites loved by both amateur and professional Brazilian gamblers:

License: Operates with a valid license under Curacao

Popular games: Slots, Live Casino, Table Games, Jackpots

Payment methods: BTC, ETH, DOGE, BCH, LTC, USDT, XRP

Bets.io is a legit online casino that operates under the Curacao gaming license. The platform was founded in 2021 and since then has attracted lots of players worldwide. It offers provably fair gaming and provides its users with a wide selection of games and slots created by such top providers as Pragmatic Play, IGTech, Evoplay, etc.

To start playing, users need to create an account, agree to the Terms and Conditions, and deposit funds into the platform. The service accepts only cryptocurrency and the minimum deposit is 0.0006BTC.

Bets.io offers:

3000+ online cryptocurrency slots

300 live dealer games

175 table games

300 jackpot games

Users note that one of the main features of this online casino is its lucrative bonus scheme. Users get a 100% first deposit bonus of up to 5BTC and 300 free spins as well as daily cashback of up to 20%. The wagering requirement is only 35x of the bonus amount and it’s available for 7 days. Moreover, the service has regular promotions such as Wednesday Free Spins or Weekend Reload bonuses that let users get extra perks on a regular basis.

This online casino also suggests an affiliate program and a VIP program for the most loyal players. Plus, it has great customer support which is available 24/7. Players note that the team replies within several minutes and is ready to help with any related questions.

Welcome perks: 100% first deposit bonus of up to 5 BTC and 300 free spins + Daily Cashback Up to 20%

License: Curacao

Popular games: Slots, Blackjack, Poker, Live Dealer, Roulette, Baccarat, Jackpot games, Drops & Wins games

Payment methods: BTC, DOGE, ETH, LTC, USDT

If you are searching for a reliable online gambling site with a generous welcome bonus, pay attention to mBit. This casino was founded in 2014 and attracted users by offering an opportunity to play using cryptocurrency.

The service offers 3000+ modern gambling games by such top providers as NetEnt, BGaming, BetSoft, Nolimit, etc. Gamblers can enjoy:

Slots

Blackjack

Video Poker

Roulette

Lottery

Baccarat

Jackpot Games

Table Games

To start playing, users need to create an account, accept the Terms and Conditions and make a deposit. The casino supports both fiat and cryptocurrency which means that users can select the most convenient deposit and withdrawal method. The minimum deposit is 0.0003BTC and the minimum withdrawal sum is 0.002BTC.

mBit offers its players a great welcome package – 175% off up to 5BTC along with 300 Free Spins. Moreover, users can enjoy daily bonuses, cashback on losses, and VIP bonuses.

Customer support is always there to help and players can contact the team using live chat or email. The only thing that users don’t like is that the service doesn’t provide an FAQ section.

Welcome perks: 175% + 300 Free Spin

License: Montenegro and Curacao eGaming

Popular games: Slots, Live Dealer games, Live Table games, Sports and Esport betting options

Payment methods: BTC, BCH, ETH, PAXG, DASH, LTC, LINK, USDT, USDC, DAI, PAX, DOGE

Cloudbet is one of the finest casinos online that was founded in 2013 and gained its popularity by offering generous bonuses to its clients.

Users can try their luck in a wide range of modern games and slots as well as by making bets on sports and esports. The platform is mobile-friendly which means that players can make real-time bets on the go.

Cloudbet also offers plenty of bonuses and promotions and users can expect:

generous welcome bonus – 100% of up to 5BTC

Tuesday Free Spins

Thursday Deposit Bonus

Zero margin sports bets

Spinomenal Series Tournament

Loyalty Club

It’s pretty easy to start gambling as all that users need is to create an account and make a deposit. Note that the service supports only cryptocurrency and available deposit and withdrawal options are BTC, BCH, ETH, PAXG, DASH, LTC, LINK, USDT, USDC, DAI, PAX, and DOGE.

If users have any questions or suggestions, they can contact customer support via email or live chat. The team works 24/7 and is glad to help with any related issues.

Welcome perks: 100% Welcome Bonus Up to 5 BTC

License: Curacao

Popular games: Slots, Live Casino games, Game Shows, Jackpots, Blackjack, Table Games, Baccarat, Roulette, Betting options

Cryptocurrencies accepted: BTC, BCH, LTC, ETH, XRP, TRX, EOS, DOGE

Stake is another great example of a licensed and reliable casino online that is loved by players worldwide. The service was founded in 2017 and offers its clients provably fair gaming. The top online casino uses a 2FA feature to protect clients’ data and players shouldn’t worry about safety and security.

The platform offers an abundance of games created by top providers. Users can try their luck in:

Slots

Live Casino

Game Shows

Jackpots

Table games

Virtual Games

Blackjack

Baccarat

Roulette

16 unique games created by the Stake team

Moreover, the online gambling site has sports betting features in more than 35 categories. Users can bet on such popular sports as American football, baseball, and MMA as well as on esports (Dota 2, League of Legends, etc).

Stake is a crypto-only casino and there’s no option to deposit or withdraw using traditional payment options. However, the service recently launched the functionality that lets players buy fiat currencies directly on the platform (note that the rates will be a bit higher than on traditional exchanges).

Another feature of this online casino is that it doesn’t have a welcome bonus package. Instead, it offers its players a 10% lifetime Rakeback which is available with the “GET10BACKBONUS” code. Moreover, the service has regular promotions and the ones available now are:

Conquer the casino

Stakes’ daily races

Stakes’ weekly giveaway

Casino challenges

Customer support team can be reached via email or live chat. Plus, the service has a nice FAQ section which makes it easy to find any related questions and answers if you are an amateur player.

Welcome perks: 10% Rakeback Using Code ‘GET10BACKBONUS’

License: Curacao

Popular games: Slots, Video Poker, Table Games, Baccarat, Blackjack, Roulette, Bingo, Keno

Payment methods: Visa, Neosurf, Mastercard, BTC

RedDogCasino was founded in 2019, and is operated under the Curacao eGaming license. The top online casino provides its players with 200+ slots from Realtime Gaming, Poker, Roulette, Bingo, Blackjack, and other modern games.

Users can expect a nice welcome package that can bring them up to €12250, a $40 no deposit bonus as well as a large range of regular promotions. The wagering requirement for a bonus is 35x.

The service supports diverse payment methods and clients can deposit and withdraw using both fiat and cryptocurrency. Note, that users need to pass ID verification checks in order to be allowed to make payments. To validate identity, players need to provide a copy of their driver’s license, ID card, and/or passport.

If players have questions, they can contact the team via live chat, phone, or email. Online chat is the fastest option as it works 24/7 and it takes about 30 seconds to get an answer.

Welcome perks: 225% up to €12250

License: Curacao

Popular games: Slots, Blackjack, Roulette, Poker, Baccarat, Sportsbook

Payment methods: Mastercard, Maestro, Neteller, Visa

N1 Casino is a part of the gigantic N1 Gaming group that also operates such popular online casinos and gambling sites as Betamo, Spinia, Winny, etc.

The service is fully licensed and offers clients provably fair gaming. It has a wide selection of gambling games with high RTP and cooperates with the top online casino providers such as Pragmatic Play, Play’n’Go, BetSoft, etc.

One of the best features of the platform is a generous welcome package that can bring players up to 15000EUR along with 200 free spins. The wagering requirement is 50x and the bonus is valid for 30 days. Users can also expect regular promotions and loyalty rewards. For instance, the service has Monday Reload that gives players a 25% deposit bonus of up to 100EUR and a Friday bonus that brings a 50% deposit bonus of up to 100EUR along with 75 free spins.

To start playing, just register an account and make a deposit. The service supports diverse payment methods such as cards, Skrill, Neteller, iDebit, Ecopayz, etc. There are no fees and all the payments are instant. When it comes to withdrawals, the processing time depends on the chosen payment method and may take up to 3 working days.

N1 Casino has a great FAQ section that answers most popular questions. However, if users still need help, they can contact the team and even fill in the form for complaints in case their issue hasn’t been resolved.

Welcome perks: 15000 EUR + 200 Free Spins

BetOnline is one of the oldest online casinos that accept both fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies, offering a wide range of games and betting options to its users.

Why You Should Select BetOnline:

licensed and legit online casino that has been operating since 2004

lots of games and slots available

provides sports betting options

great reputation among gamblers worldwide

compatible with modern mobile devices

has great customer support

supports a wide range of deposit and withdrawal options

offers multiple promotions

accepts multiple currencies

suggests provably fair gaming

Bonus: deposit between $100 and $5,000, and get a 100% match bonus

LuckyTiger is a legit online casino with huge offers for new and loyal customers.

Why You Should Select LuckyTigerCasino:

huge no deposit bonus

generous welcome package

wide range of regular promotions

user-friendly interface and great design

modern games and slots developed by top providers

VIP program

excellent customer support

mobile-friendly entertainment platform

diverse payment options

good reputation among players

Bonus: 260% + 100% Cashback

BitStarz is one of the best online casinos that has been operating since 2014 and attracts users by offering them lucrative welcome package and various regular promotions.

Why You Should SelectBitStarz:

provably fair gaming

fast payouts

wide selection of exclusive games

anonymous gameplay

top game providers

easy and fast registration process

great welcome package

outstanding customer support

regular promotions

various payment methods supported

Bonus: Double Deposit + 180 FREE SPINS

7BitCasino is a great choice for those who want to immerse themselves in the world of online gambling as the platform suggests a huge selection of games and slots.

Why You Should Select 7BitCasino:

6000+ games from 80 top providers

extensive welcome bonus

loyalty program

VIP club

great customer support

user-friendly interface

mobile compatibility

anonymous gameplay

instant payouts

Curacao license

Bonus: 100% Bonus + 100 FREE SPINS

Conclusion

All in all, it’s not that easy to find the best online casino nowadays even though there are plenty of offers. Some online gambling sites have too many requirements and restrictions, others aren’t licensed or have a limited number of suggested games and slots. Hence, if you want to save time and immerse yourself in the online gambling world, pick one of the sites mentioned in the list. All these online casinos are licensed, regulated by gambling authorities, and provide their users with provably fair gaming. There you will find a great collection of modern slots and games, diverse bonuses and benefits as well as a variety of supported currencies. So, what are you still waiting for? Try your luck and hit the jackpot while enjoying modern slots either on your PC or mobile.

Disclaimer

Please, note that gambling is prohibited in case you are under 18 years old. It’s also vital to mention that it can cause addiction and if you feel that you can’t stop playing and need help, feel free to contact the National Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-522-4700. It’s fully confidential and safe, so no worries as nobody will know about your problem.

There are some other organizations that can help you with related issues by providing free gambling addiction resources or suggesting professional assistance:

