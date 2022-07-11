10 Best Essay Writing Services in Texas: TOP Rated College Paper Help Websites

As a high school or post-secondary student, you will write an essay or academic paper at some point throughout your academic career. Unfortunately, essays are daunting pieces of writing, filled with confusing and brain-swelling instructions from professors that overwhelm students often.

We’re sure you’ve been there at one point or another: your professor assigns an academic paper, and either you don’t have the time to complete it, you lack the skills to yield a great mark, or forget about it in the pile of all your other outstanding assignments. That’s why academic writing services exist and are available online. Developers designed academic writing sites with the intent of helping struggling students with all aspects of the writing process, and we mean everything, from brainstorming ideas to editing, proofreading, and delivering the final paper in all its glory.

The best part about these ten paper help websites is that they are available in Texas! So, you can rest assured you receive the quality assistance that you require from a site in your area. Why is this important? Glad you asked. Ordering from a company based near you means no time-zone allocation. Time is of the essence, so there’s no time to waste. You also want help from someone familiar with your area’s schools and academic requirements. It doesn’t make sense to get academic writing assistance from someone in a different state or country if they know nothing about Texan academics!

Don’t know where to start? Keep reading for the ten best essay writing services in Texas that can help with any type of academic paper you may have!

These are the TOP 10 college paper help websites available in Texas that students recommend! So, if you’re ever feeling stressed about an upcoming essay or paper, remember that professional help is always available to ease your load and help you succeed!

10 Best Essay Writing Services in Texas

99Papers – writing website with a good price for Austin students

99Papers is an affordable writing website for Austin, Texas students. With a price-per-page set-up, it’s a budget-friendly option for high school, college, and university students.

First, let’s answer your most pressing question: is 99Papers the real deal? It seems so. 99Papers offers essays, term papers, and other academic writing services. The website covers all the required information about the company’s services and pricing if you have questions. It’s looking good so far.

The 99Papers site gives us essential information about its work algorithm; it provides samples and detailed price estimations. 99Papers wants all customers to get the best experience possible, which is why all first orders automatically receive a discount.

Regarding customer support, the team of customer service representatives’ answers relatively quickly. You have the option of communicating with a representative through their Live Chat feature, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, email, or calling by phone.

If you’re a student, you’ll need to save money wherever possible. That’s why reviewing 99Papers’ discount policy is also a must. Unfortunately, there are no discounts for returning and long-term clients.

What’s interesting about 99Papers services is that 99Papers only onboards writers from the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States. They offer a separate ENL (English Native Language) writer, which adds $8.99 per page!

The quality does not justify the price. For example, the price of a 3-page finance paper with graph analysis at a master’s level and 3-day delivery falls slightly below $80.

Although the graph analysis was correct from a financial perspective, it lacked the vocabulary, diction, and structure expected from a Master’s-level degree student.

The work provided by 99Papers will give you a passing grade; however, if you need a higher-quality paper, you’ll either have to pay more or find a better service.

How it works?

99Papers offers paper writing, assignment completion, research, proofreading and editing, and personal statement writing services.

When you fill out the order form, 99Papers urges you to be specific as possible in your instructions. Do not spare any detail, so their team of writers has all the necessary information.

Then, you discuss the specifics of your paper with your writer. This will help clarify information. Here is the chance to exchange questions and suggestions and request an outline from the writer of your choice.

The last step is to wait. Your writer will send the final draft of your paper for approval before the deadline. After you’ve approved the work, you can download the file.

Pricing

Minimum price per page (225-words): $9

Pros

Affordable pricing;

Positive reputation;

Various extra services.

Cons

No loyalty programs.

PaperHelp – College Station students recommendation

Right off the bat, yes, PaperHelp is a reliable website for written academic work. Fortunately, PaperHelp has various methods of contacting a support manager: live chat, Facebook Messenger, or email. Another great thing is the speedy responses.

They also have a great loyalty and referral program, which gives you 10% off your orders with every order placed by your referred person.

What’s the value for the price? Overall, it’s better than most! The work produced by PaperHelp’s writers will have you sitting in the B- and A range. But, of course, the grade varies depending on the subject of your papers and how well-versed your writer is.

It’s impressive how well PaperHelp honors the set deadlines. For example, marine biology papers with a 4-day deadline are completed without hiccups and a drop in quality.

Nevertheless, always re-read the work online writers deliver to you. It’s unreasonable to expect an essay-writing provider to meet 100% of your expectations. Checking your papers is a must if you want assurance that you’ll turn in quality that reflects you.

How it works?

Fortunately for consumers, PaperHelp redesigns its site layout to enhance customer experience.

Their process is broken into four steps:

Select the type of paper you want

Choose the paper in the order form that suits your needs. This helps the writers meet your expectations faster.

Outline the details of the assignment

Here is where you provide all the necessary information for your writer. Again, spare no detail. You can also upload files afterwards in the control panel.

Enter a valid email address

This way, the PaperHelp registration system saves your email and forms secure login so you can get into your account faster.

Payment

You can feel assured knowing your payment is secure.

Pricing

Minimum price per page: $10

Pros

Easy-to-navigate website;

Easy-to-install app;

Excellent referral program to share discounts with friends to earn money;

Good quality paper writing.

Cons

Only three free revisions;

In-your-face marketing;

Expensive service extras.

EssayPro – Cheapest service from Houston

EssayPro is one of the oldest and cheapest writing services offered in Houston. When you get on its landing page, EssayPro presents a clean and easy-to-navigate site while still including all the necessary information about how its services work.

EssayPro’s business model is a convenient option for its customers. Prices start low, and EssayPro provides you with direct interaction with its team of writers. This interaction allows you to get on the same page as your writer and discuss the fine details of your needs.

EssayPro separates itself from the crowd since the prices are reasonable for its target market. While sifting through EssayPro reviews, you can see most EssayPro users love the accessible prices when they need last-minute assistance.

EssayPro is a reliable source for academic writing services. The company claims to be on the market for over ten years, and to back this is verification of the site domain registration 21 years prior. In addition, EssayPro doesn’t use its stats for marketing purposes.

How it works?

Fill out the order form

When sourcing work from a writing service, provide ample detail in the order form. Clear communication of your expectations is a factor in a good and unsatisfactory grade. Here you can include relevant sources for referencing and share examples of your academic papers so your writer can emulate your writing style. Now, set the deadline—the further the deadline, the lower the cost.

Select your writer and make the deposit

On EssayPro, writers make bids to work with you. Read each writer’s profile, see their number of completed orders, and look over their customer reviews. You have the option of directly contacting them for reassurance. Then, submit the deposit.

Review your order and complete payment

When your paper is ready, EssayPro will notify you via email. Review the submitted paper and request revisions as you see fit. You can request a free originality report as well.

Pricing

Minimum price per page: $11.40

Pros

Various discounts;

100% legit writing company;

Decent paper quality.

Cons

Laggy website interface.

EssayBox – TOP Rated writing service from Dallas

EssayBox is a reliable academic writing service provider located in Dallas. The website is thoughtfully designed and includes a price calculator on the main page. In addition, the website highlights the standard features offered by most services, aside from services provided by ENL writers.

The calculator offers an option to view the academic levels with adjusting prices. Unfortunately, the services provided by EssayBox become pricy, starting at $16 per page and increasing to $61.75 for a 3-hour Ph.D. paper.

Another strong feature of the site is customer service. The EssayBox site offers various methods of discussing your concerns with the customer support representatives, including live chat, email, and phone.

Use the live chat feature or contact a representative through email for a fast response. Getting a hold of a customer service representative by phone is timely. In contrast, customer support reps generally respond in less than five minutes.

If you don’t mind paying more for an academic writing service, then EssayBox is a good option; however, the high pricing is deterring considering the quality of the papers you receive in return. The writing quality is not exceptional, users do report occasional typos and data inaccuracies, and some academic papers exclude thesis statements and reference lists. Even with revisions, the writers do not resolve all issues.

How it works?

• Place your order

Fill out the short order form with the necessary details about the requirements of your paper. After that’s complete, submit the payment requirements.

Get in touch with your writer

If you need to give your writer additional instructions, do so now. You can contact the EssayBox support team to inform them about the update.

Download the submitted paper

When your writer completes the order, you can download the paper or receive it via email.

Pricing

Minimum price per page: $10

Pros

Highest quality papers inTexas;

Great customer support;

Nice user interface;

Good loyalty program.

Cons

Expensive.

Studdit – Newest Denton based essay writing service

Luckily for all students looking at Studdit as a viable option to save them from a failing grade, Studdit is a reliable source to receive academic work! Under the Terms and Conditions, the site is owned by Coreforce Ltd, in Denton. In addition, Coreforce owns and operates numerous other academic writing service companies, including WriteMy Essay, PaperHelp, and MyAdmissionEssay.

Studdit offers low pricing rates when compared to other sites. As a result, students struggling to complete work and make ends meet can appreciate a quality writing service that isn’t a money-grab.

In addition, with a great discount system, you can save 15% on your first order. And, even if you’re a returning customer, Studdit still offers discounts.

How it works?

Studdit features a four-step ordering system for user convenience.

Fill out the order form

Fill in the areas that are most relevant to your needs. This includes the level deadline and word/page count. You also have the option of attaching details as a file or screenshot!

Complete the payment

After you’ve filled out the payment fields, you can go over the details with your writer using a fine-tooth comb. After your writer receives all the necessary information, they can begin the writing process.

Review the paper and download

Your work will be submitted by or before the agreed deadline. If the work is unsuitable for your needs, requesting revisions is an option (and free!) Your writer will be in touch until you are satisfied!

Provide feedback

Regardless of a good or bad experience with Studdit, their team encourages honest feedback to bring about improvement. You can comment, rate your writer and the delivered work, add a writer to your favorites list, and rate Studdit’s customer support team.

Pricing

Minimum price per page: $10

Pros

Affordable pricing;

Great loyalty and discounting programs;

Easy-to-use pricing calculator.

Cons

No company branding to make reliability known.

SpeedyPaper – San Antonio located company

Thankfully, SpeedyPaper is a clean site with easy navigation. What’s great is that SpeedyPaper does not require you to submit personal information such as your email address to get a quote on pricing. Instead, their calculator is just the thing to help you check pricing within a few seconds. SpeedyPaper is a fastest paper writing service in San Antonio.

How it works?

Select the paper you require

Start by selecting which type of academic assignment you require writing for, then inform the writer of the details by filling in the requirements fields. This step is where you will specify your academic level (high school, post-secondary, etc.) and the citation style.

Confirm the price

Once you’ve provided the details, you will choose the page count, spacing style, and other formatting details you require for your assignment. SpeedyPaper calculates the final cost during this step.

Complete the payment

Complete the transaction through your preferred method of online payment. Upon payment verification, your writer will immediately begin working on your assignment.

Receive the order

When the paper is ready, SpeedyPaper will notify you via email. Once you receive the email, you can download your paper. If the work is unsatisfactory, SpeedyPaper offers free revisions!

Pricing

Minimum price per page: $9

Pros

Grade B and A quality writing;

Referral program;

Quick and reliable support;

Accessible pricing.

Cons

It may take more than one revision for quality work;

In-your-face marketing and upselling.

PaperCoach – Texas professional writing provider

PaperCoach is a well-established academic writing service provider that specializes in dissertation writing in Texas. And with affordable, low pricing, PaperCoach is a great last-minute option for when you have a long paper due the next day.

PaperCoach has been in the academic writing game since 2016 after establishing itself as an academic writing service. In addition, the site is safe to use. Cloudflare company: a U.S. internet security service, protects PaperCoach, so it is secure for all customers.

How it works?

PaperCoach has a four-step guide for swiftly submitting all orders.

Submit order details

To get the highest-quality writing out of PaperCoach’s writers, fill out all fields of the required form and provide any valuable information. All in all, the process takes two minutes.

Place the order

Now you can tweak the page count, academic level, and deadline to suit your financial restrictions. PaperCoach encourages anyone unsatisfied with the pricing system to contact its customer support team.

• Wait for your order

You’ve done all the work on your end! So, now you sit back and wait for your writer to reach out with the final product.

Download your paper

PaperCoach delivers the paper via email once it’s ready. Simply log into your account and preview the paper to ensure the writer has met your requirements. If satisfied, you can download the assignment or return the paper for revision if it needs more work.

Pricing

Minimum price per page: $8

Pros

Affordable pricing;

24/7 support.

Cons

Average-quality work.

HomeworkForMe – Waco students recommended

If you have doubts about HomeworkForMe’s reliability, just read the reviews from past and returning customers. There are tons of positive comments regarding the academic writing service company from Waco.

In terms of paper quality, it’s excellent compared to the price. There are generally no delays when delivering the order. In addition, the writers at HomeworkForMe submit the assignments 100% plagiarism-free and with well-formatted in-text citations.

HomeworkForMe’s customer service representatives are always here to help. The live chat operates smoothly on the website, and agents are friendly and knowledgeable!

How it works?

Explain your requirements

Complete the form by entering your professor’s instructions and requirements. Writers are not mind-readers, so be clear in your needs so they can match your expectations.

Confirm the price

Enter the parameters of your order by selecting the deadline, page/word count, and academic level—the further the delivery date, the lower the cost.

Submit the payment requirements

Choose your preferred payment method and complete payment using secured checkout.

Receive your work

HomeworkForMe will send an email notification alerting you of the finished assignment. Your writer will be available after the first delivery if there are any revision requests!

Pricing

Minimum price per page: $11

Pros

Accessible pricing;

Fantastic reputation;

Great customer service;

High-quality deliveries.

Cons

No automatic discounts.

1Essay – Lubbock based writing website

1Essay is an American professional essay writing service located in Lubbock.

In addition, the advertised cost of the minimum paper is not $8. This $8 paper comes with a 15-day deadline, and who has an essay assigned that far in advance? You’ll pay more than the article is worth to shorten the delivery date.

Unfortunately, the $9 advertised price for one-page skyrockets to $31 if you want your paper delivered within two days. And it’s difficult to confirm if the ‘English native language’ writer you pay an additional $8.99 for is ENL.

How it works?

The ordering process is so easy. Choose discipline, paper size and pay for a paper.

Pricing

Minimum price per page: $8 with 15-day delivery

Pros

Professional U.S. writers;

100% plagiarism free papers;

Established site for many years;

SSL certificate is valid.

Cons

Middle price.

NursingEssayWriting – Texas Admission Essay Writing Service

Nursing Essay Writing provides students with the desire to become a nurse with affordable accessibility to nursing essay writing services.

How it works?

• Fill out the details

Provide their team with the information needed to complete the order to your satisfaction.

Place the order

Provide the payment information necessary to place the order.

Receive the order

Nursing Essay Writing will email you a preview of your order. Once you’ve given your approval, you can download your paper.

Pricing

Minimum price per page: $11

Pros

Easy-to-use price calculator.

Cons

It isn’t easy to find the website through search engines.

FAQ

Q: Do essay writing services really work?

A: If you’re struggling with an essay assignment, you might find using an essay writing service helpful. These services can provide you with experienced writers who can get your essay done quickly and efficiently. All that’s required of you is to provide them with your instructions, and they’ll take care of the rest. So, whether you’re feeling stressed about an upcoming essay, consider using an essay writing service to help you out.

Or maybe you’re struggling to keep up with your coursework; essay writing services can help you get back on track. These services can take on some of the workloads so you can focus on other courses. Whether you need assistance with editing, research, or writing from scratch, there’s a service that can help. So, recognize when you need help and take action.

Before ordering from an essay writing service, it’s essential that you do your research. By taking the time to learn about what they offer, you can be sure that you’re getting the best possible service. Additionally, reading online reviews can give you helpful insight into the quality of their work. With a little effort, you can find the perfect essay writing service for your needs from Galveston, Edinburg, Corpus Christi or Nacogdoches.

Q: Ethics of using college essay writing services

A: We live in a world where the education of students is no longer enough in the high-stakes environment of elite colleges and universities from Waco, Lubbock, Richardson, Arlington and San Marcos. Students are now bombarded with assignments requiring hours of work and little time to complete. This one-sided academic structure leads many high-stakes college/university students to seek professional writing services as their escape from an overwhelming curriculum and busy schedules. Students who use essay writing services go to them because of desperation. These services assure students that content is 100% original and plagiarism-free.

Moreover, virtually every company advertising academic writing services claim to have “plagiarism-free” writing to make them more trustworthy than competitors. So, when students purchase academic content online, they can rest assured that their work is not plagiarized since it is written according to the professor’s specified requirements and citation style.

Cheating in college is a reality and will continue if students feel the continuous pressure to produce better work than before while balancing demanding coursework and jobs. As a result, some will inevitably succumb to the temptations of cheating. Purchasing an essay may not be on par with copying exam answers off another student’s paper; however, it still constitutes plagiarism, leading to more severe academic consequences.

Q: Are all essay writing services in Texas legitimate?

Yes, essay writing services are legitimate if you obtain an essay from a reliable provider. Writing services help students handle their academic challenges by offloading some assignments. In addition, businesses that write papers for you were designed to relieve tension and provide younger people with a rest.

Customers who hire academic writing services located in El Paso, Fort Worth, Beaumont or Huntsville get unique papers produced from scratch with the tightest deadlines, allowing them to contribute more time to other essential aspects of their lives and academic careers. A paper writing service may also be an excellent option for individuals unfamiliar with the education system and who need additional time to get up to speed.

With anything, adapting fast to changing environments is ideal, but some of us aren’t so flexible. Professional writing assistants provide students the security they need to continue progressing in their studies without facing additional pressure, fear, and demotivation.

Academic writing services give students more time to study for other courses and overcome pressing challenges. Relying on academic assistance does not mean students are less intelligent; they exist to deter students from giving up.

By placing orders with top essay writing services, you receive a guarantee that the privacy of your information is of utmost importance.

Q: Are Texas college paper writing services safe?

A: If you purchase your essays from reputable sources based in Austin, College Station, Houston, Denton, Dallas or San Antonio, it’s very safe to get academic papers online. Here are some tips, so you know how to choose an academic paper writing company.

Website reviews

One big thing to look at is the website of the writing service you will order from. If there are a lot of positive reviews and excellent feedback, you can be sure that it is a reliable writing service.

Samples

Most writing services offer samples of their work. If you are unsure whether the company is legitimate, you should see the samples and read them.

Guarantees

You should make sure that the company offers guarantees. Unfortunately, most companies do not guarantee their work, but some reputable companies still have guarantees.

Discounts and offers

Discounts and offers are always beneficial. Make sure that the company offers them to reward your interest in using their services. However, if they provide a lot of discounts, you should also be suspicious.

Do your homework properly

Do your homework before ordering from a writing service. It is always better to order from a company that has been around for years and has good feedback.

Q: Write my essay for me in Texas! How to hire the best Texas essay writer?

Active support in the company

A good essay writing service provider will have an active support center. If you ever need help or have questions about your paper, they’re ready and willing to assist with any concerns- no matter how small!

The next thing we recommend looking into when choosing a company is their customer care team. Make sure it’s a company open for services after delivering work, so there aren’t pesky queries left unanswered come deadline day (we’ve all been here before.)

Look for a writer who can write on various topics

You should always look for the one who can write on any topic. If you want an excellent grade, then make sure that they are qualified and experienced enough in their field of work with high-quality standards. You don’t want to waste time looking elsewhere when someone with extensive knowledge in your area already exists.

The writer must deliver a plagiarism-free essay

Plagiarism is the first aspect everyone must consider while writing. Therefore, the writer you select must ensure originality. Many writers claim to deliver plagiarism-free writing in forums; however, only a few are genuine. Always determine the validity of professional essay writers by checking their past work samples or asking around online.

Conclusion

Cheating in college is a reality and will continue if students feel the continuous pressure to produce better work than before while balancing demanding coursework and jobs. As a result, some will inevitably succumb to the temptations of cheating by purchasing an essay. Although this is not the same as copying exam answers off another student’s paper, it still constitutes as plagiarism, leading to severe academic consequences.

While many essay writing services in Texas may be legitimate, customers should exercise caution when selecting a service provider to ensure they get high-quality, original essays. Essay writing services provide students with unique papers produced from scratch that meet the tightest deadlines, allowing them to contribute more time to other essential aspects of their lives and academic careers. A paper writing service may also be an excellent option for individuals unfamiliar with the education system and who need additional time to get up to speed. Professional writing assistants provide students with the security they need to continue progressing in their studies without facing extra pressure, fear, and demotivation.

With anything, don’t just jump in feet-first if you haven’t familiarized yourself with the company you want to purchase an article from. Instead, do your research to avoid academic punishment and breaking the bank unnecessarily.