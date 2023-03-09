10 Best Cloud Mining Sites In 2023 – Review

The cloud mining of Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies is one of the most profitable sources of passive income. Based on the recommendations of our analysts, let’s select a cloud mining platform that is both dependable and profitable. Currently, the following services are on our shortlist:

Pros and cons of cloud mining Sites

This type of Investment has many advantages:

No stress due to expensive electricity, burnt-out video cards, or ASIC cooling

No noise and temperature rise from operating equipment

You can end cooperation with a mining provider at any time (if the price of the cryptocurrency falls)

Possibility to pay in both fiat and cryptocurrency

Of course, there are drawbacks as well. You may run into con artists who want to buy equipment, just like in any specialized field. You must use the services of reputable mining suppliers if you don’t want to become one of their victims.

1. HappyMiner

(9.8 points)

A legitimate cloud mining business was established in the US in 2018 under the name HappyMiner. Like any legitimate hash provider, HappyMiner has commercial properties with a sizable tech park of specialized Bitcoin mining equipment. Iceland, Canada, and Norway all have data center locations. Nowadays, HappyMiner pays out cryptocurrencies to more than 2,800K users from around the world.

Features:

Sign up to get $10 immediately.

Automated daily payouts.

The free package can be purchased daily.

No overhead or electricity fees.

An affiliate program with 4.5% lifetime rewards.

Different Crypto contracts to choose from.

DDos and SSL protect the system.

24-hour online support.

Fees/cost:

Contract Price Contract Terms Fixed Return Daily Rate $10 1 Day $10+$0.8 8% $100 3 Days $100+$4.5 1.5% $500 7 Days $500+$63 1.8% $1,200 15 Days $1,200+$345 1.92% $3,000 30 Days $3,000+$1,890 2.1% $6,400 60 Days $6,400+$8,880 2.31%

Minimum Investment: $10

For more HappyMiner details, please visit https://happyminer.us/

2. ECOS

(9.2 points)

More than 100,000 users from around the world utilize ECOS. Moreover, the Armenian Free Economic Zone was established in 2017.

By using an accessible calculator to determine mining yields, you may choose the optimal choice. There are mobile and web applications for ECOS.

The company offers cryptocurrency indexes for investment in addition to providing mining equipment and offering mining contracts. The NFT Index, Top 10 Index, Elon Musk Index, Defi Protocols Index, and Metaverse Index are a few more. The smartphone software also features a multi-currency cryptocurrency that allows users to store and trade 247 different coins.

Features:

consistent payments

With a simple slider on the website, customized contract purchasing enables you to change the length, size of the hash power, and profit of your contract.

Use Android and iOS applications to manage your investments and other crypto assets.

The wallet’s ridiculously low withdrawal threshold is 0.000001 BTC.

A 180-day guarantee on their hardware for the hosting service and equipment. I can have gadgets for five years.

A one-month free trial miner contract to evaluate the platform.

Minimum Investment: $100

3. NiceHash

(9.0 points)

A mining hosting & computing marketplace is called NiceHash. You can use it to connect your miners, deposit money, purchase mining packs to mine other cryptocurrencies, or offer hash rates to other users of the peer-to-peer network. Install the NiceHash program on your computer, decide the GPU you want to utilize, and then sell hash rates using the GPU’s hash rate.

Features:

Mining Ethereum, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and other coins.

Withdrawals of Fiat

In-app cryptocurrency trading platform

Remote mining management and supervision

Peer-to-peer trading with a hash rate

Fees/pricing/cost:

2258 BTC for a daily rate of one mH/s

For the new world order fees, 0.00001 BTC

3% for the cost of hash power

2% when selling hash power again

Minimum Investment: 0.034 BTC

4. Genesis Mining

(8.9 points)

From Hong Kong, The first mine in Eastern Europe was developed by Genesis Mining. Presently, it serves clients from more than 200,000 diverse nations. They provide a wide range of cryptocurrency mining choices for different types of miners, such as newbies, family miners, and big investors.

Features:

Daily mining profit payments to your digital wallet

Top-notch customer support

Mining multiple coins at once are possible.

Cryptocurrencies, Visa, and Mastercard are all supported as payment options.

No recurring monthly fees

Fees/pricing/cost:

$29 per mH/s

Minimum based on the cost of the contract bundle

between $499 and $4,498.5

Minimum Investment: $500

5. IQ Mining

(8.8 points)

IQ Mining is managed by a team of experienced blockchain and IT specialists with cryptocurrencies. The company operates data centres in Algeria, Georgia, Canada, Iceland, and China. It combines cryptocurrency trading and options margin.

Features:

Specialized mining agreements to generate extra income

Consumer assistance

Pledge your contract in exchange for trading funds up to the full contract cost.

promised mining contracts without funding

Information based on the mining of Bitcoin

Fees/pricing/cost:

Roughly $0.675 for every 0.1 mH/s

The maintenance fee for bronze, silver, and gold is $0.00013 per 0.1mH/s

There are unique packages with additional features available.

Minimum Investment: $108

6. BeMine

(8.3 points)

The business supports purchasing and selling digital currency and mining hash rates. Customers can also get advice on investing in and using cryptocurrency. Additionally, they can provide consultation on e-commerce and ICO initiatives, business registration, and other services.

While you wait for revenues that may be withdrawn from your selected wallet, you can also ask the firm to set up your mining equipment remotely.

Features:

You can test the service through 3 days of gifted Antminer S19 mining if in doubt.

Unlike other cloud mining companies, it offers 7% on referral purchases.

Cryptocurrency cloud mining has an inbuilt cryptocurrency exchange.

Four data centres with a total capacity of 70 mW/h.

The cost of electricity is $0.054 kW/h, and payment is made automatically from your account.

Depositing via VISA and MasterCard, PM USD, Bitcoin, and altcoins.

Fees/cost/pricing:

$61 one-time payment. Depositing and withdrawing fee is commission based on the amount of crypto Up to 0.05 BTC — 3%; from 0.01 to 0.05 — 5%; and under 0.01 — 7%.

Minimum Investment: $61

7. Bitdeer

(8.1 points)

At the moment, cloud hosting facilities, multi-brand hash rate marketplaces, and cloud mining contracts are all offered by the well-known cryptocurrency platform Bitdeer. Customers from more than 200 nations can now purchase cloud contracts from Bitdeer, a renowned global supplier of digital assets. The company’s main goal is to establish strategic partnerships with the biggest mining firms and equipment manufacturers worldwide. In addition to other countries, the service provider also has data centers in the US and Norway. Because of its excellent mining facilities, Bitdeer promises its customers a 100% uptime rate.

Features:

A calculator for profitability and income

A marketplace for hash rates with a range of third-party sources

Direct payments received from the top mining pools

Charts of cryptocurrencies in real-time

Bonuses and promotions

For the moment, Bitdeer provides both inexperienced and seasoned cryptocurrency investors with reliable self-run cloud mining solutions. Each type of contract has a 180-day term. The hash rate & profitability are substantially impacted by the chosen plan type. The minimum investment for cloud mining on Bitdeer is $542 for 50 TH/s. You can read all the information on the pertinent Bitdeer website pages or by getting in touch with their customer service.

All investors can use the website’s estimated revenue calculator, even if the provider makes no guarantees about potential earnings in the future. Currently, fiat money & cryptocurrencies are accepted for payment on the cloud hashing mining platform. You can buy a mining contract with your Bitcoin or alternative cryptocurrency wallet and a USD telex money transfer. After the miner the user purchased is operational, they can check the real-time hash rate and payment information for their account. Bitdeer also guarantees daily rewards.

Minimum Investment: $542

8. Hashgains

(8.0 points)

The corporation uses renewable energy to run its data centers for mining. China and India both have mines. Between 24 and 72 hours after payment is verified, mining will start. Once you’ve met the essential mining requirements, the payment will be issued to your wallet. Yet at the moment, the procedure is not automated.

Features:

Mining Litecoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies.

Low costs for maintenance and support

Visa, Mastercard, and cryptocurrencies are all accepted as payment methods.

The dashboard keeps an eye on hash rates and revenue.

Along with client service, assist with technical issues.

Fees/cost/pricing:

mH/s at $29

Topaz plan pricing begins at $125.

Ruby plan (25 mH/s): $625

2,500 dollars for 100 mH/s

Minimum Investment: $125

9. ScryptCube

(8.0 points)

ScryptCube produces Bitcoin on behalf of users who want to use the f2pool mining pool, manage their equipment locally, or spend less money on equipment. Analysis of ScryptCube’s wallets addresses over time demonstrates that the company pays its users and accepts payments via f2pool.

The people in the photographs that different users posted on the business’s Telegram channel have received money every month since 2020, according to an analysis of the locations on the images. The Bitcoin cryptocurrency mining platform also allows customers to mine Ethereum, and it soon expects to provide Laser mining.

Features:

To calculate the profitability and possible income of the hash rate package you want to purchase, there is also an electronic mining calculator available.

There are no ongoing fees. Payment for packages can be done with BTC, MasterCard, and Visa.

Daily receipts imply that daily mining proceeds will be applied to your account. You can immediately view them on the account.

Withdrawals are made as soon as mining begins.

The reward for recommendations: 3% of each sale that results from your suggestions.

Get statistics on recent mining activity.

Fees/pricing/cost:

Plans for mining bitcoins start at $4.9 per 100 GH/s for one year.

For a two-year contract, it costs $7.5 per 100 GH/s.

Minimum Investment: $1.9

10. Hashnest

(8.0 points)

The cloud mining company and website are owned by Bitmain Technologies, which Wu Jihan as well as other investors founded in China in 2013. The business acquired Snowball.io, a cloud mining platform, in 2014. As you might be already aware, Bitmain leads the industry in producing Bitcoin mining equipment.

Via the company, you can mine for Dash, Zcash, Litecoin, and Bitcoin. According to the website, there are more than 400,000 users worldwide.

The Bitmain Company subsidiary Hashnest directs all miners to Antpool.

Features:

Putting money into mining on these Cloud Bitcoin mining

A mobile app can be used to manage services.

The ability to exchange cloud investments for bitcoin with other users on a public market. This is straightforward to do from the user’s account panel.

Daily earnings are deposited into user accounts.

The only form of payment accepted is Bitcoin.

Exchange hash rate or mining equipment.

Pricing: Not available

Minimum Investment: Not available

