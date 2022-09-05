10 Best Business Finance Blogs for Financial Guidance

Money is at the heart of most businesses, and how well it is managed determines how successful they are. As a result, every business person must comprehend the significance of finance in the industry. It is fair to say that a company cannot function without investment.

Business finance is the process of managing an organization’s finances. Business finance also ensures that a company has enough operational capital and that its money is spent and invested wisely and successfully. The importance of finance in business lies in its ability to ensure that a company runs smoothly and without any financial problems, such as running out of cash, while also ensuring that money is safe and wisely invested.

We all know that money is a company's lifeline, and corporate finance exists to help you make educated financial decisions concerning long-term funding and cash flow. Learning more about corporate finance, how to use the money you currently have in your company, and how to obtain even more cash when you need it will enhance your company's profitability and increase your capacity to exploit further opportunities. As a result, we've compiled a selection of the finest business finance blogs to aid you in making the best decisions for your organization.

Insurance Noon is the internet’s top business finance blog with tons of insurance-related information, focusing on industry news, purchasing recommendations, reviews, and more. It’s commonly regarded as one of the fastest-growing insurance-related media sites.

It’s also a great place to go if you want to learn more about the intricacies of the insurance business and acquire reliable information on topics like life insurance, health insurance, vehicle insurance, and house insurance, to name a few.

This site has a wealth of information about corporate financing that is beneficial. You’ll discover everything from the tiniest of details to in-depth essays on complex corporate financing issues on the Insurance Noon website. This website is an excellent place for gaining complete insight into business finance and its role in new businesses.

Beginners need to locate extensive but accurate business finance blogs since they frequently look for articles online to learn about the subject. They often ask “what is a finance blog?“. For this reason, we have created a list of best business finance blogs.

A business finance blog should provide thorough information on money management tactics and investment advice, and information on mortgages and the current state of the financial markets.

If all of these elements are present in a single site, that blog is unquestionably the best business finance blog, and that blog is without a doubt Insurance Noon. It includes articles on refinancing a home, refinancing a mortgage, personal loans, refinancing vehicle loans, complete guides about business finance, and more. It also has many sections instructing readers on auto, house, life, and health insurance.

To summarize, Insurance Noon is your one-stop-shop for all your financial, insurance, and investment-related concerns. So, look around this valuable and educational blog to learn more about personal finance and related topics. You can get in touch with this website by clicking here.

2. Business Credit Blogger

Business Credit Blogger can assist you with ideas on creating your business credit or obtaining finance for your business endeavors. It contains relevant articles on subjects relating to various financial fields. It is a very informative finance business blog.

Marco Carbajo established the blog in 2005 to simplify getting credit for businesses.

If you’re not sure what Net 30 accounts are, you can learn more about them here. Do you understand the distinction between business and corporate credit cards? You’ll find out more about it on this blog.

The site also includes useful tools such as a company lease calculator and a business loan calculator. There’s also a section on crowdfunding, which many entrepreneurs ignore while looking for finance.

Marco Carbajo is a Business Credit Expert with over 22 years of expertise in business credit and finance.

He is the inventor of Business Credit Blogger.com and the Business Credit Insiders Circle, the nation’s top small business credit development method. Members have access to vendor lines of credit, fleet cards, unsecured business lines of credit, business funding sources, and business credit cards that exclusively report to business credit bureaus.

Business Credit has been around since January 2005. Blogger.com has taught small company owners and entrepreneurs how to develop business credit and receive finance without putting their credit or assets in danger.

Marco Carbajo started Business Credit Blogger in 2005. Marco is the founder and CEO of the Business Credit Insiders Circle and a serial entrepreneur, author, and public speaker. As a business credit blogger, he writes for Dun & Bradstreet Credibility Corp, SBA.gov, Business.com, About.com, and AllBusiness.com.

‘FOX Small Business,’ ‘American Express Small Business,’ ‘Business Week,’ ‘The Washington Post,’ ‘The New York Times,’ ‘The San Francisco Tribune,’ ‘Alltop,’ and ‘Entrepreneur Connect’ have all featured his articles and blog, Business Credit Blogger.com.

His mission is to provide small business owners with the help, coaching, knowledge, tools, and resources they need to separate their personal and business credit and gain access to the capital they need to expand, run, or invest in their firms.

Business Credit Blogger began as a one-person operation. Today, Company Credit Blogger serves approximately 52,000 entrepreneurs, small business owners, financial professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations through a nationwide step-by-step Business Credit Building System (The Business Credit Insiders Circle) and financing engine.

Every service and financing program it provides is based on daily realistic, real-world demands that entrepreneurs and small company owners face.

3. Musings on Markets

Anyone who has studied finance in the last two decades is familiar with Prof. Damodaran’s name. He wrote THE authoritative textbook on company valuation, and his 16-minute YouTube video on the principles of company valuation has over 700,000 views!

Prof. Damodaran’s micro-business finance blog is a gold mine for anybody interested in learning more about financial markets and investments. As you’d expect from a university professor with a lifelong passion for teaching, it’s a serious resource.

Prepare yourself for a website that seems like it belongs in the 1990s before reading any of Prof. Damodaran’s works. Despite having hundreds of thousands of followers on Twitter, YouTube, and his email list, Prof. Damodaran has never paid for professional web design and instead runs the whole website himself. As he stated, having complete control over his website and making changes quickly is more essential to him than winning a design competition.

Prof. Damodaran runs not one but two websites. You should visit his site in addition to Musings on Markets. It’s essentially a (largely free) resource for anybody interested in Prof. Damodaran’s teaching, with courses tailored to an online audience.

His website also lists his publications, including “The Little Book of Valuation: How to Value a Company, Pick a Stock, and Profit,” a best-seller that appeals to both novice and seasoned investors. Prof. Damodaran tries to condense the content of some of his 80-minute lectures into 12- to 15-minute YouTube videos, and this book accomplishes the same with 256 pages.

It isn’t easy to summarize what Prof. Damodaran has to give on his two websites. You could spend months reading the existing stuff because his body of work (he is 62) is so vast.

Prof. Damodaran considers teaching art, and his work reflects this. He is enthusiastic about his work and takes pride in being a bit of a generalist who blends his wide range of interests into his teaching and writing. He is an expert at leading you on a learning journey even more significantly.

If this seems appealing to you, dive right in!

Prof. Damodaran also has a YouTube channel, a Twitter account, and two websites. Alternatively, keep an eye out for him in the media during moments of market volatility. Prof. Damodaran is interviewed whenever strange occurrences happen, such as parabolic rallies or market crashes, since he explains everything with logic and basic theory.

4. Clearwater International Insights

Clearwater International is an independent corporate finance firm and an excellent finance business blog. It is dedicated to delivering outstanding results for its clients. This blog will keep you updated on our national coverage news, deal flow, and resources.

They’ve established a business focused on listening to their clients as a top worldwide corporate finance firm. They have a proven track record of creating, managing, and executing clearly defined strategies to assist their customers in accomplishing the desired objectives and long-term goals, whether the firm is advising entrepreneurs, corporations, or investors.

Transparency, trust, and mutual respect are the cornerstones of this company’s partnerships. Their success is based on developing meaningful and strong connections with clients, whether entrepreneurs, corporations, or private equity firms.

Management teams and investors come back to them repeatedly because they have a proven track record of generating exceptional results and meeting objectives. Entrepreneurs appreciate their honesty when it comes to value and procedure. Management teams understand their emphasis on the deal, which allows them to concentrate on their core business. Investors admire their attention to detail, consistency, and perseverance.

Clients admire their industry expertise and see Clearwater International as a reliable advisor that can help them genuinely achieve their goals.

Clients regard this firm as friendly because it is approachable and responsive. It is adaptable because it takes a personalized approach to do business. And it is dedicated because it is focused on providing the best solution.

Its goal is to instill confidence, trust, and respect in clients; to do so, it must demonstrate that the client’s needs are essential, understood, and will be factored into the company’s recommendations. A solid commitment drives the firm’s recommendations to provide excellent customer service.

5. MHA Moore and Smalley | Corporate Finance

They have a specialized and experienced corporate finance department at MHA Moore, and Smalley dedicated to discovering, generating, and optimizing transaction opportunities for North West firms, ranging from tiny family businesses to publicly traded organizations. Follow this small business finance blog to locate resources and build a network of people who can help you create the perfect team to provide the solution you require.

Business owners, CEOs, and financial decision-makers must have faith in their advisors to thrive in today’s modern economy.

That’s why Trusted Thinking is at the heart of all they do at MHA Moore and Smalley.

Over 300 professional partners and employees underpin their accountancy, business, and wealth advising firm, all of whom share an intuition for exceptional client service, a desire for constant development, and a natural sense to do the right thing.

This implies that customers can rely on the company’s thinking and guidance to help them accomplish their business and personal objectives. Their employees have a fulfilling and meaningful career, and their intermediaries can rely on them as a reliable, professional partners. MHA Moore and Smalley’s trusted approach is equally crucial now as it was in 1892 for their clients, people, professional partners, and communities.

The firm’s Management Team is in charge of the practice’s day-to-day operations. The team members’ names and roles are as follows:

Partner Managing Partner Graham Gordon

Danny Houghton, Marketing and Business Development Partner

Christine Wilson, Finance Partner

The partners are in charge of the firm’s overall management and its strategy. The Management Team oversees the practice daily, with the help of the Operations Board. They endeavor to provide exceptional customer service. However, things don’t always go as planned, and they welcome complaints as a way to evaluate and improve their service. They are entirely dedicated to investigating any concerns fairly and openly as quickly as possible.

6. Cavendish Corporate Finance

FinnCap Cavendish is a top mid-market M&A adviser in the UK, with unrivaled competence in sell-side M&A, buy-side M&A, debt advising, top business finance blog, and private financing.

FinnCap Cavendish, which was founded in 1988, has assisted on more than 600 firm transactions totaling more than £3 billion. FinnCap Cavendish specializes in the sale of private firms with a value range of £10 million to £300 million and is known for generating excellent results for its customers.

FinnCap Cavendish is a member of Oaklins, one of the world’s leading mid-market mergers and acquisitions advisers. Oaklins provides unparalleled global coverage and access to the international market through local representation, with 60 offices in 40 countries.

The finnCap Cavendish consumer group works with companies in the travel and leisure, retail (eCommerce, luxury, D2C), and consumer products and services industries.

The team takes pride in its vast industry experience and broad network. Their client-centric strategy focuses on developing long-term, strategic, and deep partnerships while promptly completing transactional requirements.

Demonstrating the consumer proposition’s attractiveness is frequently crucial to unlocking value, especially when showing that customers trust a brand or company and link it with specific values. They feel solid at conveying and presenting that value so that their clients, or the purchasers of the clients, understand what customers like about it.

7. Goodman Corporate Finance | Corporate Finance Blog

An expert team of advisers, founded in 2006, has about 125 years of combined knowledge and abilities based on real-world experience in various industries.

They take a different approach to business financing than anybody else in the industry, personally managing the whole transaction from the initial inquiry to the delivery of your cash. This adds value to the process by offering consulting-based solutions that may be customized to your specific company requirements.

Their experience includes many corporate finance services, such as factoring, property finance, and business consulting.

It is undoubtedly a corporate finance firm with high ethical standards and a blog with up-to-date information. The National Association of Commercial Finance Brokers is happy to have Goodman Corporate Finance as a full member (NACFB). Members of the company’s team also hold individual membership in the following organizations:

The Institute of Business Consulting (IBC)

Institute of Directors of the European Mentoring and Coaching Council

They have embraced these valuable organizations’ codes of conduct and ethical regulations, and they continue to uphold the high standards.

They offer total openness for their clients as part of this process, and they explicitly state what they intend to achieve and the outcomes you may expect from their involvement.

You’ll be in excellent hands with corporate finance services from Goodman Corporate Finance, whether you’re a young start-up in need of cash or an established company wanting to expand. They will oversee the entire procedure from beginning to end. This frees up time to focus on setting up and running your company.

They are one of the few companies in the industry that can source finance from over 150 different lenders. This guarantees that your agreements are shown to the appropriate funders, allowing you to discover the most fantastic price. From the moment you contact them to when your cash is released, they handle everything. You will save both time and money by doing so.

8. BHP Corporate Finance

BHP Corporate Finance is a multi-award-winning team of corporate financiers who provide lead advice and transaction assistance to businesses, management teams, private equity investors, and banks. Keep up with the latest developments at BHP Corporate Finance with their business owner personal finance blog.

Their customers are usually business owners and their management teams, with whom they collaborate to develop and arrange deals with long-term value. They use a partner-led approach, with top team members highly involved in each transaction – the team that arrives at the initial meeting is the team that closes the sale. This is crucial when it comes to closing business. They not only come to grips with the company and financial parts of a deal when they wrap their arms around it, but they also get to grips with the emotional components.

They operate in various sectors and across borders, and they frequently work to tight deadlines. Regardless of the agreement or deliverable, one thing stays constant: their approach. Clarity, objectivity, and responsibility are values that they hold dear. These qualities have helped them become a successful advising firm year after year, with customers that return to them year after year.

9. The Small Business Administration Blog

The Small Business Administration (SBA) blog is an excellent personal finance blog for small business owners. It belongs to this list of business finance blogs since it contains several valuable business tools. The SBA is in charge of assisting company owners in their efforts to flourish, and they deal with enterprises across a wide range of sectors.

The Small Business Administration is well recognized for providing loan guarantees from certified lenders. What’s less well-known is that the agency offers advice through its learning center, which includes tutorials, seminars, and training on how to run a business.

Small company operators may utilize the agency’s business guides to learn about various issues. For example, if you need to do a competitive analysis, you may locate guidelines that provide connections to resources to learn more about your competition.

The SBA features a blog area where specialists provide advice. The blog covers a wide range of issues, including money. You may sort these blogs by specialist, industry, or the most recent agency news.

Regardless of where their employees are, they are all dedicated to helping Americans start, expand, and grow businesses. Every day, they work together to advocate for small businesses, promote the spirit of entrepreneurship in every community, and provide the outcomes that are needed to help America’s small companies prosper.

10. Fora Financial Blog

This blog gives quick guidance to small company owners. They recognize that business finance may be a complex topic to navigate. You’re busy operating your business as a business owner, and you don’t have time to look for solutions to these difficult questions. This is where they can help.

On this blog, you’ll learn about the several funding sources available to you and how to go about pursuing them. They also cover other financial subjects such as credit card reviews, budgeting advice, and credit score information.

Fora Financial has developed a competitive position in the industry and a legendary heritage as one of the first firms to expand and emerge inside the working capital market during the crisis. Jared Feldman and Dan Smith, two college buddies with an instinctive love for small company funding, started it all. Dan and Jared founded Fora Financial in June 2008, combining their financial expertise and small company experience.

Dan and Jared worked diligently over the following ten years to create their team and customer base from the ground up. Fora Financial has worked to build honest connections with clients and partners year after year to provide them with individualized, creative financing options. Palladium Equity Partners made a significant investment in Fora Financial in 2015 due to the company’s hard work and track record of success.

Fora Financial has completed over 45,000 transactions for over 25,000 different customers. Since its establishment, the organization has provided approximately $2 billion in working capital solutions to small businesses.

Conclusion

The art and science of managing your company’s finances are business finance. In a firm, finance is also responsible for ensuring sufficient finances to run and that you are spending and investing appropriately. The value of corporate finance resides in its ability to keep a company functioning smoothly without running out of cash while also providing funding for longer-term expenditures. Finance is dependent on accounting, but unlike accounting, which is primarily descriptive, finance is proactive, utilizing accounting data to produce practical outcomes.

