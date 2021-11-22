10 000 Users And Counting: Explaining the Success of SlotsJudge

SlotsJudge, as the name suggests, is a slot and casino review and comparison site that has reached more than 10 000 registered users. What is behind their success, and how have they attracted more than 10 000 users in such a short time?

Before talking about their success, we need to explain what they do. In simple words, it is the first-ever interactive slots guide in the gambling industry. It was launched globally in 2018 by the enthusiastic team at ScanTeam that have many years of experience in the online gambling industry. In addition to online casino and slot reviews, you can write reviews, find new online casinos, and the best part is that you can also earn money.

What is SlotsJudge?

The business model is very friendly to the user, leading SlotsJudge to their success. Basically, it is an online community of experts and online gamblers, where they can write reviews on different online casinos. Once the user reviews and rates the casino, they receive a reward in the form of SJ Points.

As players with different backgrounds and experiences write the reviews, it gives an unbiased rating for the casino, making the lists of ratings provided in the SlotsJudge site a very useful and honest tool for any gambler.

SlotJudge’ Reward System

The reward system is one of the elements that could explain why SlotsJudge just celebrated 10 000 registered users. Users are rewarded for actively participating in the community. Post casino reviews, rate games, write comments and share photos of their jackpots.

SJ points can be collected and used in the SJ Shop to get impressive goodies in exchange for the points. Earning more points gives a better level for your account. And the greater the level for your account, the greater the list of benefits available to purchase with the points.

SlotsJudge Community

Another thing differentiating SlotsJudge from others is the community. Firstly, registered users can refer others to become members of the site, providing a wider range of reviews posted on the site. The community is encouraged to give their honest opinion and share their experiences about the casinos.

These opinions help other players save time and money when they are choosing a new game or online casino site. As a member, you can also write blog posts sharing your experiences and insights of the industry to others, which also gives additional points to be exchanged for money or other goods.

Future of SlotsJudge

Overall, when thinking about SlotsJudge success, one thing is clear, they are game-changers in the industry, bringing the community together and giving everyone a voice to make the overall online gambling industry better. With their innovative approach, they hold a great future in their business.

As slots and online casinos get more popular than ever before, it’s important that new and existing players are well informed about the wide variety of slots and gambling sites. Having a resource like SlotsJudge that offers trusted slot and casino reviews from gambling experts and the community is a blessing, and all the community features, store and VIP programme are extra cherries on top.