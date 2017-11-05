By Joe Beccalori

One of the most dreaded activities that executives have got to face is treading through an overwhelming amount of electronic messages. In this article, the author shares a new perspective that can get you through an email overwhelm, useful hacks to put into practice, and one message that needs to be your new mantra.

Now, more than ever, we rely on technology as the primary form of business communication. In fact, in any given day the average business person has to content with at least 150 emails, 10 text messages, and a few dozen business-related social media and messenger alerts. In addition, busy managers can face the dilemma of a dozen or more unplanned inbound phone calls, unscheduled employee walk-ins dealing with everything from urgent client matters, to new ideas, or unsolicited, untimely feedback. It’s no wonder that so many of us find ourselves ever-stuck in a cycle of communication overwhelm and daily distraction from core goals and responsibilities. We are also in a culture that has evolved into expecting immediacy in response-time and demand on our resources.

What if, however, much of the urgency we perceive was actually “false urgency”? What if, for lack of a system for dealing with a heavy volume of e-communications, we were instead just looking for a scapegoat for our lack of efficiency, or ability to prioritise. After all, if we were so busy dealing with every communication, unconsciously trying to please everyone with a timely and thorough response, and blindly prioritising all requests as equally worthy of our time, we could then blame the company, or outside forces, or the technology itself. The problem couldn’t possibly lie with me and my inability to manage. Or could it?





Joe Beccalori is a twenty-two-year digital marketing veteran and industry thought leader. After working for fifteen years in enterprise web programming, design, and marketing services he founded Interact Marketing in November 2007 and is currently the company CEO, visionary, and public speaker. He is also a contributing author on Forbes, Huffington Post, and Relevance.com.

