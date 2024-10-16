RegTech firm, Muinmos and tech provider Brokeree Solutions have partnered to bring more stability and legitimacy to prop trading for regulated brokers.

The two firms will be leveraging their combined offering for clients, enabling FX brokers to have a legitimate prop trading offering, with account management and risk mitigation controls through Brokeree’s Prop Pulse technology and ensuring compliance through Muinmos’ client onboarding platform.

Prop Pulse is an account management solution for prop trading firms that allows companies to set up multi-step challenges for traders’ evaluation and scouting. With its turnkey functionality, brokerages and prop firms can build a full-cycle customer journey, taking traders from the registration form to a scalable funded phase.

This system enables brokers to create comprehensive multi-step challenges for assessing traders. The platform’s key feature is the ability to customize various indicators, objectives, and conditions at each step, ensuring accurate finetuning of challenge conditions. As traders complete a step, Prop Pulse smoothly transitions them to the subsequent level until they finish the entire challenge. Additionally, the system efficiently highlights successful and underperforming accounts in a special tap. This provides brokerage staff with clear visibility to track client progress, including their challenge status, account balances, and failed objectives.

Remonda Kirketerp-Møller, Founder & CEO, Muinmos: “The conversation around prop trading is highly negative these days, but for regulated brokers who have the right controls and risk management in place, prop trading presents an excellent opportunity for an additional revenue stream. We have joined forces with Brokeree to help regulated brokers provide a trustworthy prop trading offering and jointly combat negative practices in this sector. Our combined offering enables the firms to offer a compliant and at the same time competitive prop trading option.

Brokeree and Muinmos both have a strong client base of regulated brokers, and we both share the same ethos – we are advocates of compliant trading, and denouncers of bad actors in the industry. We both believe in working with regulators to ensure that the right controls are in place without limiting legitimate financial activities. We believe there’s a real opportunity here for brokers and want to jointly support them to embrace prop trading appropriately.”

Andrey Kamyshanov, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Brokeree Solutions: “We are very aware that many regulated brokers are concerned that their reputation will be tarnished if they offer prop trading. With Muinmos’ compliance expertise and Brokeree’s account management system for prop trading firms, regulated brokers can be reassured that they will have a robust offering to enable them to thrive now and as regulation is inevitably introduced”.

About Brokeree Solutions

Founded in 2013, Brokeree Solutions has consistently enhanced the technology that multi-asset brokers around the world rely on. With its extensive experience aiding brokerages, this provider has contributed to developing innovative solutions, streamlining operational procedures, and setting up advanced risk management systems.

Brokeree’s flagship products include cross-server Social Trading, PAMM, and multi-platform Liquidity Bridge and are available for brokers operating on MT4, MT5, cTrader, and DXtrade CFD trading platforms. In addition, the company offers more than 50 solutions and tools that help brokers elevate their businesses in various areas, including client attraction, risk management, liquidity management, etc.

Social Trading

Brokeree Social Trading for MetaTrader offers a comprehensive copy trading platform with extensive customization for brokers and flexible trading options for users. It allows separate user interfaces for administrators, providers, and investors, tailoring the experience to each group’s needs:

Brokers can finely adjust business models and set specific trading conditions for different types of accounts, groups, and trading strategies;

For traders, the platform provides various copying modes, including equity-based, margin-based, and proportional copying, helping them to fine-tune the strategy to their risk profile;

Signal providers will appreciate the ability to set their own fee structures.

PAMM

Brokeree PAMM is a turnkey investment platform for brokers who want to introduce shared investment accounts. The solution complements MetaTrader’s abilities by dividing traders into two general groups: investors and money managers – experienced traders running shared funds.

Investors benefit from access to the profitable strategies of skilled professionals, while money managers gain profits through various fees.

As for brokers, with Brokeree PAMM, they may:

Extend their trading offering;

Boost trading volumes;

Attract new audiences of clients.

Risk management features include Stop-Loss levels, automatic confirmations for investor withdrawal requests, and protective measures against margin calls or stop-outs during withdrawals.

Brokeree Solutions’ Technological Offerings

Brokeree’s product portfolio covers almost every possible broker’s request for MetaTrader 4 and 5. Several key categories of solutions may level up the infrastructure of the brokerage business:

Portfolio and money management;

Risk mitigation;

Liquidity aggregation;

Bonus distribution;

Symbol configuration.

