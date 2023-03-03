Your Guide to Making a Scroll-Stopping YouTube Thumbnail

YouTube is the world’s largest social media platform. With everyone batting their eye on YouTube almost 24/7 there is enough opportunity for you to pop out as a content creator. If you have an interest or an eye for artistic things, then YouTube is the best platform to showcase your talent.

YouTube thumbnails are the most important things when it comes to selecting a video to watch. Especially for the Gen Z, which is more visually driven, thumbnails are crucial pieces of information, that one gets about the video. The decision of watching the video depends on it. This is why today, we are going to tell you how to make a scroll-stopping thumbnail.

Visit a free online thumbnail maker

Visiting a free online thumbnail maker is the best decision you can make as a YouTube content creator. Most content creators dont focus on their thumbnails, for which they pay immensely in marketing. However, if you make a thumbnail that can garner an audience, then you would naturally spend less on marketing it.

For this, we recommend you use canva, an online thumbnail maker/ photo editor. Canva is a free-to-use platform where you can easily make a high-quality thumbnail. If you have some ideas about complementary and contrasting colors then, canva is pretty simple to use.

Also, it offers a ton of functional tools that you can use, to add more to your thumbnail. This includes an inbuilt text formatter, background editor, stickers, and much more. Before this, however, you need to understand the color theory. However, if you are already an artist, then canva will ease the process.

Choose a template

Well, what most YouTubers suffer with is inconsistency. This inconsistency can be seen in their video thumbnails as well. Most people forget to follow a template knowing that the audience gets hooked to it. Choosing a template is simple. First, you try out a bunch of different video thumbnail templates and you let them run.

Without adding any marketing cost, you look at their performance metrics. The one with the highest number of views is the type of template you should be following. However, we do not recommend using repetitive templates for every video, as that might kill your engagement.

However, if choose the right one, then making your YouTube videos pop off won’t be difficult. Choosing a template is important as it adds conformity to your content. If it is relevant enough, you will be able to use the same template for a long time without anyone noticing it.

Add text and clipart in the thumbnail

There are a few pieces of advice regarding what you choose to fill your thumbnail with. Usually, people go overboard and mess up the space and the margins entirely. Adding texts and clipart in the background is as necessary as adding a photo.

Usually, people add the most interesting scene photo and build the thumbnail around it. However, if your template is more textual, and has graphics, use that. However, make sure you write something thought-provoking on it. It does not have to be a high-end philosophy.

But it must provoke a certain kind of emotion. Now this emotion will decide the theme of the entire video, in the viewer’s head before watching it. Most people tend to react to shock and surprise more than to joy and fear. This is why if you add texts that interest the viewers, then they are destined to work.

As far as clipart or stickers are concerned, only do it when you find a good enough sticker. If you add an irrelevant sticker to the thumbnail, it will distract the viewer from the main message and hence will ruin the conformity of the thumbnail with the video.

Download the finished product

Well, now that you’re done making the thumbnail, you need to download the same on your device. Well, this goes without saying, but download the thumbnail in the highest possible quality.

Also, prefer the png file over the jpg or jpeg format. This is because PNG or portable network graphics can carry more pixels than a simple jpg.

Conclusion

We hope that you understand the gravity of a good thumbnail now, and also the steps to make one yourself. Till then, keep scrolling, and spread the word.