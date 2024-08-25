By Sara Portell

This is clearly a provocative question, but it is one that most organizations, regulators and societies are grappling with right now and it should be a top priority for every CEO. We are seeing more regulation coming into effect, such as the EU AI Act, because there is consensus that the legal framework for developing and using AI, has been lagging behind the speed and level of disruption triggered by the technology. It is in the interests of everyone that we ensure AI operates in an ethical, unbiased way. We are at a crossroads in terms of having an exciting opportunity to establish a truly inclusive best-practice approach when it comes to establishing best-practice frameworks that will underpin how AI operates. We could go down a positive road or (if we don’t take effective steps) we could end up with less progressive outcomes. I am very optimistic, though, that if we act now to put the right standards, policies and organizational cultures in place, we can ensure AI is a truly inclusive technology that benefits everyone.

The challenge is that while McKinsey reports that 65% of respondents to its survey are now regularly using AI (which has doubled in just 10 months), there are very real concerns for one half of the global population. According to research by the Harris Poll and the Female Quotient 63% of women are not convinced that “AI can be fully ethical in the next three years.”

This should worry every organization, because if AI is to be trusted as ethical then it must have the confidence of everyone in society. Unfortunately, the evidence suggests otherwise in a number of cases. For example, UNESCO showed that how large language models are vulnerable to systematic prejudices. When looking at words associated with male and female genders, the study showed a strong bias to associate female names with roles around “home,” “family,” “children” and “marriage.”

Clearly, regulation can encourage better practices with regards the development and use of AI tools, but more equitable representation of women in AI, particularly in leadership roles, should also be fundamental to any AI strategy. If it is not, there is a danger we will end up going down a more divisive path where AI exacerbates social and economic inequalities.

Research from IBM earlier this year demonstrated that business leaders get it and want to increase the number of female leaders in AI to combat gender bias, but there is clearly a long way to go as it suggested only 33% of EMEA businesses leading and making decisions on AI strategy.

So how do we get there?

I am not suggesting this can be solved so that women will be convinced in three years that AI is ethical, because it requires a concerted effort from all stakeholders – technology companies, educational institutions and policy makers. We know that we need to encourage more young girls into STEM because there are still too few female engineers in AI – the European Commission said the figure had doubled from 0.09% in 2016 to 0.20% in 2024. That requires a team effort from everyone and may take a long time to fix.

However, based on my experience and what I have seen in the Tech industry, there are practical steps that organizations can take to address three of the fundamental issues.

AI Policy and regulation

Whenever a major disruption comes along, the sage advice is “regulate yourself, before you get regulated.”

There are arguments for and against self-regulation, and I am not advocating that organizations should be allowed to set the rules themselves, but to ensure AI is adopted in a fair and ethical way it is critical organizations spend time understanding what their policies are around the technology. They must proactively establish comprehensive, ethical frameworks that guide AI development and deployment. This does not only mean having policies in place but also involve engaging a wide range of voices in their creation and oversight.

Having an AI Steering Committee is vital. This committee should reflect a diverse cross section of employees and have representation from every function, as consensus and collaboration on AI strategy are integral to successful implementation. Diverse representation means diversity is reflected in decision making, which is critical to build confidence in the ethics of your approach to AI.

Furthermore, transparency and accountability in AI governance are essential to build trust and demonstrate a genuine commitment to ethical practices. Organizations should publicly share their AI policies, including the composition of their ethics committees and regularly report on their efforts to address gender disparities. This openness holds organizations accountable for their commitments, ensuring continuous improvements in their AI strategies.

Female Opportunity

There are many highly qualified women in the technology industry, but they do not always have the opportunity to move into leadership positions.

To further support the advancement of women in leadership roles, organizations should consider implementing clear promotion pathways. These should provide well defined criteria for career progression, ensuring that all employees understand the steps required to advance their careers. Such transparency is crucial for addressing barriers that may disproportionately affect women, helping to create a more level playing field.

Additionally, we have implemented flexible work policies that support work-life balance. These policies include remote work, flexible hours and generous parental leave, allowing women to pursue leadership roles without having to compromise on personal commitments.

Continuous learning

Ultimately, it is up to the motivation of the individual employee to want to add new skills to their portfolio, but it is also important for organizations to provide the necessary support and resources. That can be in the form of offering flexible working and holidays but senior leaders should actively encourage employees and model lifelong learning, fostering an environment where acquiring new skills is celebrated.

To enhance continuous learning, organizations should consider implementing structured learning programs that are accessible to all employees. This could include access to online courses, workshops and partnerships with educational institutions providing pathways for skill development and ensuring the workforce is prepared for the future. One such initiative is the human-centric AI training program we have recently launched, which focuses on UX and AI foundations. This program is designed to equip our R&D teams with the skills needed to identify and define high-value AI use cases that directly address real customer challenges. The training combines self-paced learning materials with interactive workshops led by field experts, ensuring participants gain theoretical knowledge and practical experience in real project areas.

The reality is, particularly in this age of AI, that how we work – and even what our roles are – is going to change in the coming years. Having a hunger to learn is important as we adapt and learn new skills to enable us to create new opportunities. This is also important in terms of career path. Managers should collaborate with their teams to identify skill gaps and opportunities for growth, so that learning plans align with career goals and strategic needs of the organization. Moreover, cultivating a growth mindset within the organization is crucial for success in the age of AI, where challenges are embraced, risks can be taken, and failures are seen as learning opportunities.

My own journey is a reflection of the importance of continuous learning. While my background in Behavioural Science and business management might not be considered a standard entry point into AI, my pursuit of a PhD in Psychology, focusing on the intersection of AI and employee wellbeing, has opened new doors and provided me with invaluable insights. A willingness to learn new skills has benefited me and perhaps this is also something the technology industry should note. It should not only encourage lifelong learning, but also to broaden its acceptance of the types of qualifications needed to thrive in this field. If we want to attract and retain a diverse workforce, we must be open to varied educational backgrounds and non-linear career paths.

These are some practical steps that any organization can consider to foster gender equity and ethical practices. But, it is important to recognize that each organization is unique and may require tailored approaches. The important thing is to start taking action now. The decisions we make today will shape the future of AI – ensuring it is a powerful tool for innovation and a force for inclusion and positive societal change. By acting with intention and urgency, we can build a future where AI truly benefits everyone.

About The Author

Sara Portell, VP, User Experience, Unit4. Sara is a UX and Research leader with broad international experience working for global tech companies since 2009. She is passionate about understanding people’s behaviors and attitudes to deliver better products and solutions. Sara is the VP of User Experience at Unit4, where she has relaunched the UX function and built and grown a multi-disciplinary team of UX/UI Designers, User Researchers, Content Designers, and UI Developers. Previous roles include Shopify and Expedia, where she focused on leading UX research globally.