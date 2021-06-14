Why Sign up for Business Phone Services?

If you’re running a business, you would definitely want to project a professional image in front of your customers. One way to do it is to get a business phone. It will help you offer all the smart calling options that you expect from top-notch customer service.

In recent years, the cost to install such a system has gone down significantly. Recent research also suggests that business telephones generally help reduce the phone bill by more than 50% within the first month. It means that everyone from a freelancer to a small business owner and a large enterprise can benefit from the technology.

What Are VoIP and PBX?

The terms, business phone or a VoIP phone, are mostly used interchangeably. It can be said that a VoIP phone is the most dominant form of business telephone. It uses the Internet to place and transmit telephone calls. As there are no copper wires, there is less clutter and fewer connection problems.

Once the system is installed, you can use a dial-pad on your computer to make calls. You can even install a mobile app to initiate the call. In a way, the experience is similar to using Skype or Whatsapp; however, the call quality is much better and there are lots of great features.

These days, you also have an option to use a PBX. A PBX is a type of business telephone system that allows users to share a certain number of external phone lines. The newer version, IP PBX, uses internet connectivity and offers additional smart features just like a VoIP phone.

If your company is already using a PBX or if there are Internet signal issues in your area, then IP PBX may be a good alternative to a VoIP phone. Otherwise, VoIP is still the number one choice of experts because it can offer much more than a typical IP PBX system.

Advantages Of a Business Telephone

There is no doubt that a business telephone saves you a lot of money. However, cost savings is not the only factor that prompts people to get rid of their home phones. Here is a look at some of the other great reasons to consider a professional phone system:

You can acquire a comprehensive insight into the call statistics of your customers. Get detailed information on the number of calls, call duration, wait time, dropped calls, and a variety of other useful reports.

Depending on your needs, you may need only one server for the entire customer service department.

Use your mobile phones and tablets to make and receive customer service calls.

Get multiple phone numbers and toll-free access so that your customers can also call you free of cost from anywhere in the world.

Share one business phone number with multiple employees. The call attendant feature will automatically route calls to the first available representative. You can also route calls based on a user selection.

Add other users without asking IT to help.

Combine business VoIP phone systems with your existing landline phone or PSTN.

Connect your phone with a host of other communication channels that includes text messaging, video conferencing, and fax machines.

Does Your Company Really Require a VoIP Phone?

Freelancers, solopreneurs, and small businesses with fewer than five employees will likely benefit from the VoIP phone because there is seldom any large investment needed to set up an account. In return, the business will enjoy cost savings and a variety of professional features. In fact, you can get a VoIP system for less than $10.

VoIP is also equally beneficial to much larger businesses. However, large companies may require additional hardware and technical setup to use it effectively. At the end of the day, the benefit will far outweigh the time and additional cost to create such a setup.

Despite the ease of installation and savings, not everyone will benefit. For instance, if your business is related to the outdoors, manufacturing, and event management, you may want to stick with the regular phone setup due to the outdoor nature of work. A regular PSTN phone line outdoors and a VoIP phone service inside the main building is another option for such businesses.

Before switching to VoIP for your business, take a moment to understand your needs. It’s important because business owners can easily get distracted by the low cost and a variety of useful features.

VoIP Phone Providers

To better understand cost and features, here is an overview of the three most popular business telephone service providers:

RingCentral: It offers enterprise-capable VoIP features and boasts impressive AI technology. The basic plan is under $20 a month. The company has extensive network infrastructure in Europe, the US, and Asia.

Nextiva: Dubbed as a business telephone service, it’s a good choice for companies that need an all-in-one suite. The price includes team collaboration tools and customer service software. Plans usually start at around $20 per month.

CloudTalk: This is a highly-rated service for freelancers, solopreneurs, and startups. Call centers love it due to the crisp sound quality. Pricing is generally compatible with other services such as RingCentral and Nextiva.

Since the inception of Internet protocol, the business telephone industry has really taken off. Of course, these listed above are not the only choices as there are lots of great options out there. If you get overwhelmed by the number of choices, just ask an expert. It never hurts to get a second opinion.