By Allison Howell

As management becomes more demanding and less rewarding, organisations must redesign leadership roles and career progression to protect their future talent pipelines.

Moving into management was once the clearest sign of professional success. Today, that assumption is weakening. The answer is not that employees have become less ambitious; many are making a rational assessment of a role that now carries more pressure, ambiguity and emotional responsibility without always providing greater fulfilment or support. As CEO of Hogan Assessments, I see this as the beginning of a post-promotion era: career progression is becoming increasingly disconnected from the desire to manage people.

Why Is Management No Longer the Career Prize It Once Was?

The management role has expanded dramatically. Managers must translate strategy into action, sustain performance, support employee wellbeing, lead hybrid teams and implement continuous organisational change. They are also increasingly responsible for helping employees adapt to AI-enabled work, even when the technology, expectations and operating model are still evolving.

The strain is visible in the data. According to Gallup’s State of the Global Workplace 2026 report, global manager engagement fell from 31% in 2022 to 22% in 2025. Managers once experienced a clear engagement advantage over individual contributors; that advantage has almost disappeared. This matters because disengaged managers influence the experience, clarity and performance of entire teams.

Rising talent can see this pressure before accepting a promotion. If management means absorbing competing demands from senior leaders and employees, taking responsibility for outcomes without sufficient authority, and remaining available through constant disruption, the role can begin to look less like a reward and more like a bad deal. Declining the opportunity may therefore reflect discernment rather than a lack of aspiration.

Are Organizations Promoting the Right People for the Right Reasons?

A second problem lies in how organisations define advancement. Management is still commonly treated as the default reward for excellent individual performance. Yet the skills that make someone an outstanding technical expert, salesperson or analyst are not automatically the skills required to build trust, manage conflict and help others perform.

Hogan’s Global Leadership Effectiveness Study, which surveyed nearly 10,000 people globally, found a divide between the leaders organisations tend to elevate and the leaders employees want. Current leaders were most associated with behaviours such as inspiring, competing, presenting, taking initiative and driving innovation. Employees instead prioritised effective communication, sound decision-making, accountability, integrity and the ability to support team performance.

This distinction separates leadership emergence – the qualities that help someone gain status – from leadership effectiveness – the qualities that help a team succeed. When promotion systems overvalue visibility, confidence and individual output, organisations risk placing people into management roles they neither want nor are equipped to perform. The result can be disengagement for the manager and instability for the team.

A post-promotion model changes four assumptions about career progression:

Career direction. Management becomes one credible path among several, rather than the default next step.

Motivation and leadership potential complement evidence of past performance.

Assessment and development begin before promotion, not after it.

Role design. Support, authority and sustainable workloads matter more than relying on status to compensate for pressure.

How Can Organizations Make Management Worth Pursuing Again?

The solution is not to persuade employees to accept an unattractive proposition. Organisations need to redesign the proposition itself. Four actions can make management more sustainable and improve the quality of the leadership pipeline:

Separate advancement from people management. Create specialist and technical pathways that offer comparable recognition, influence and compensation. This ensures that management roles attract people who genuinely want to lead rather than those seeking the only available route to progress.

Create specialist and technical pathways that offer comparable recognition, influence and compensation. This ensures that management roles attract people who genuinely want to lead rather than those seeking the only available route to progress. Assess potential objectively. Use validated evidence about personality, values and behaviour alongside experience and performance. Selection should examine whether candidates can communicate, exercise judgment, build relationships and remain constructive under pressure.

Use validated evidence about personality, values and behaviour alongside experience and performance. Selection should examine whether candidates can communicate, exercise judgment, build relationships and remain constructive under pressure. Provide a realistic preview of the role. Candidates need an honest account of the responsibilities, trade-offs and measures of success before accepting promotion. Clarity enables informed choices and reduces the mismatch between expectations and reality.

Candidates need an honest account of the responsibilities, trade-offs and measures of success before accepting promotion. Clarity enables informed choices and reduces the mismatch between expectations and reality. Support managers before and after promotion. Structured onboarding, coaching, peer networks and ongoing development should be part of the role, not remedial interventions. Managers also need clear authority, manageable spans of control and the resources required to deliver what is expected of them.

Technology should be considered as part of this redesign. Used thoughtfully, AI can reduce administrative work, improve access to information and give managers more time for coaching, judgment and relationship-building. Used simply to increase output or add another transformation programme to an already overloaded role, it may make management even less attractive.

What Should Career Progression Look Like in the Post-Promotion Era?

The traditional ladder assumes that ambition points in one direction: upwards into responsibility for more people. A more resilient model recognises that employees can increase their contribution through expertise, innovation, client influence, project leadership or strategic responsibility without becoming line managers.

This does not diminish management. It strengthens it. When organisations stop using management as a universal prize, they can distinguish high performance from leadership potential and status-seeking from a genuine motivation to help others succeed. Employees gain more control over how they grow, while organisations build a smaller but better-aligned pool of future leaders.

The post-promotion era therefore presents a strategic choice. Organisations can continue filling management roles through inherited assumptions and then respond to burnout, disengagement and weak succession pipelines. Or they can treat leadership as a distinct profession that requires evidence-based selection, preparation and sustainable job design.

Conclusion

Employees are not abandoning ambition; they are becoming more selective about what success should cost. To rebuild the leadership pipeline, organisations must offer meaningful alternatives to people management and ensure that those who do lead are properly selected, prepared and supported. The employers that act now will not merely make promotion more attractive. They will create a more credible and sustainable model of leadership for the next era of work.

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