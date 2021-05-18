Why Do Internet Providers Vary in Speed and Cost?

Multiple factors affect your internet quality. The speed of your internet depends on your geographical location, transfer technology, the number of people using your internet as well as the device you are using. Moreover, multiple factors affect internet speed and quality.

Additionally, many internet service providers offer different speeds. Some offer packages with discounted prices and high-speed internet while others are cheap and provide internet speeds good enough for daily usage. The difference in speed and cost is because of the difference in technology each service provider is using.

Below are some internet connection types that vary in internet speeds and cost.

1. Satellite Internet:

Satellite internet is a connection that uses the satellite to transmit internet signals from your internet services provider to your modem. This whole process starts when your provider sends fiber signals to a satellite in space. Satellite internet plans are popular among people living in remote areas. Satellite providers like DISH, FRONTIER, Hughes Net, and DirecTV are some known internet providers for satellite internet.

A satellite internet connection requires a modem, a router, and the installation of a satellite dish on the house roof facing the clear sky.

Satellite internet connection speed ranges from 12 to 100 megabits per second, depending on your Internet Service Providers. It is significantly slower than cable service, and latency ranges from 1000 to 2000 milliseconds. Its internet speed is sufficient for typical usages like emails and web suffering, but gaming and large video uploads can be arduous.

Although satellite internet cost more than cable internet, it is worth paying.

2. DSL Internet:

Digital subscriber line, commonly known as DSL is a technology that provides high-speed internet connections over telephone lines. DSL and telephone work on different frequencies so that you can use the internet while making phone calls.

DSL is preferred because:

– It is widely available.

– It is less expensive than other networking technologies such as Satellite internet.

Along with the benefits, it has certain drawbacks. One of which is that the internet connection is better when you are closer to the central office.

3. Fiber Internet:

Fiber connection uses light signals to send data to and from your computer. It is a new technology that is better than DSL and cable internet in terms of reliability and speed. This type of internet connection uses fiber-optic cables instead of ordinary copper wires. This new technology surpasses other internet provider services in terms of:

Speed :

Its speed is faster than a cable internet connection. It provides the fastest internet speed of 1000Mbps. Fiber internet is blowing other service providers out of water.

Reliability :

Fiber internet technology is reliable because fiber is much stronger than copper. It is resistant to extreme weather conditions, which can damage copper cabling.

Signal Strength:

The signal strength of fiber-optic does not degrade over distance. Unlike it does with the DSL or cable internet users move away from the modem, the signal strength gradually degrades.

4. 5G:

5G- fifth-generation wireless is the latest technology. 5G delivers the internet to your home through a direct wireless connection. It works through fixed wireless access, which is a base station that connects directly to your location. You can also use a 5G hotspot by turning your mobile network connection into Wi-Fi.

5G internet is also known for its speed and reliable internet connection. It provides internet connection in areas that do not have the infrastructure to provide decent internet.

Another benefit of the 5G internet is its low cost. All of your devices can connect to the internet without suffering from video buffering or random disconnects.

For wireless internet, 5G is better than 4G. 5G also provides greater focus as compared to 4G.

5G is already available in the United States but not everywhere. You cannot get it anywhere because not all service providers have upgraded their infrastructure to support this technology.

5. Cable Internet

Cable internet uses coaxial cables instead of copper wires. The speeds are reliable and the connection is stable. Mediacom is an example of cable internet. Mediacom internet is quite reliable just like other cable internet providers.

Conclusion :

Any internet service provider that you want depends on your internet needs. If you are running a business, then you’ll need strong internet with great speed. And if you need it for browsing and watching movies, then even an average internet connection will work for you.