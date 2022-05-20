What Will Be the Future of Oil Prices?

Crude oil prices are subject to periodic demand and supply fluctuations. Most recently, the COVID-19 outbreak influenced crude prices by reducing demand. While the economy is improving, global uncertainties continue to affect oil prices. Oil prices are rising once again, lowering consumer confidence and casting a shadow over the economy.

As worries of a Russian invasion of Ukraine intensified, crude prices soared more than 15% in January alone, with the global benchmark price topping $90 a barrel for the first time in more than seven years.

Even as electric cars become more popular and the coronavirus pandemic continues, many energy analysts anticipate that oil will soon reach $100 per barrel. Exxon Mobil and other oil corporations, which were deemed endangered dinosaurs by some Wall Street experts only a year ago, are thriving and making their best profits in years.

Reasons for High Oil Price

Crude oil is the world’s most widely traded and utilised commodity. Oil and its derivatives continue to power the majority of global transportation, as well as cooking and heating in developing nations.

Because the world is still so reliant on crude oil, the rate of economic growth, which determines demand, has a huge impact on its price.

Because we rely on petroleum supplies for transportation, chemicals, and manufacturing, changes in oil prices can alter the rate of economic growth.

Oil prices used to follow a regular pattern. They shot up in the spring as oil dealers predicted a surge in demand for summer vacation driving. Prices fell in the fall and winter as demand peaked. Geopolitical instability and civil upheaval significantly impact global supply and prices.

Today’s oil prices are more unpredictable for a variety of reasons, but five are the most important.

The Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Petrol prices have risen to a new all-time high as oil and gas prices rise amid worries of a worldwide economic shock as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. There was a time when oil reached $139 a barrel. This was the highest level recorded in a span of 14 years. On top of this, wholesale gas prices for next-day delivery became more than double.

Because Russia is the world’s third-largest producer of liquid fuels and petroleum, its invasion of Ukraine in late February 2022 had an immediate effect on Brent crude oil futures prices. As the conflict progressed, crude oil prices rose steadily, hitting about $130 per barrel in early March and remaining far above $100 per barrel well into April.

Oil Supply of US

Natural disasters and the coronavirus epidemic are still influencing oil demand and supply. Following Hurricane Ida in September, which shut down at least nine refineries, the United States saw a reduction in production.

According to the EIA, crude oil production in the United States will average 12.01 million barrels per day in 2022 and 12.95 million barrels per day in 2023.

Decreased OPEC Output

Oil price rises are also due to OPEC and OPEC partner countries’ supply constraints. Due to lower demand during the epidemic, OPEC lowered oil output in 2020. Through 2021 and into 2022, it gradually boosted oil output. Global trade was also impacted by supply chain problems in late 2021.

OPEC announced in December 2021 that it would continue to progressively increase oil production by 0.4 million barrels per day (mb/d) in January 2022.

Worldwide Inventory Draw

Countries are being compelled to draw on their stored stockpiles as global oil output declines (not including the strategic petroleum reserves). Because supplies are depleting, this consistent demand for oil is contributing to the rise in prices.

Natural Gas

Asia has traditionally relied on coal to create electricity, but recent shortages have forced it to shift to natural gas. Higher temperatures in regions of Asia and Europe have sparked a surge in natural gas demand for electricity generation.

Europe’s natural gas output has been affected by COVID-19 and a colder-than-expected heating season in early 2021 further limited supplies.

As a result, natural gas prices skyrocketed in 2021 and are likely to stay high in 2022, prompting several countries to move from gas to oil to save money on power generation.

Why are Oil Prices Suddenly High

Energy prices were suppressed by the pandemic in 2020, with the US benchmark oil price falling below zero for the first time ever. However, because supply has not kept up with demand, prices have rebounded faster and more than many economists had anticipated.

To limit the surge in supply, Western oil companies are drilling fewer wells than they were before the outbreak, partially due to investor and environmental pressure. Industry leaders said they’re attempting to avoid making the same error they did in the past, when they pumped too much oil at high prices, causing prices to plummet.

What Will Be the Future of Oil Prices

According to the EIA, Brent crude oil’s nominal price will grow to $66 per barrel by 2025. Global demand is expected to drive Brent prices to $89 per barrel by 2030. One can expect the prices to amount to $132/b by 2040. It is also expected that by 2040, making oil extraction would be more expensive as the low-cost oil sources will have run dry. Oil prices might reach $185 per barrel by 2050.

The price of WTI per barrel is anticipated to climb to $64 by 2025, then to $86 by 2030, $128 by 2040, and $178 by 2050.

As utilities switch to natural gas and renewable energy, the EIA forecasts a flattening of petroleum use. It also anticipates a 1.9 percent annual growth rate for the economy and a 0.4 percent yearly drop in energy usage.

Conclusion

From the predictions, we can only guess that the oil prices are going to rise in the future. So it’s essential to be prepared beforehand and know what’s to come in the future. There are many things happening in the world that are responsible for the rise in oil prices including the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the oil supply of the US, and many more.