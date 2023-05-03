What to Look For When Choosing a Commercial Jet Drier

Jet driers have exponentially increased in popularity for commercial use in recent years. However, selecting the optimal drier for specific requirements can be challenging, with several important factors to scrutinize before making a decisive selection. First, ensure the drier applies to the type of material you wish to dry – particularly pertinent for an industrial setting where different materials require contrasting drying temperatures and times. It is recommended to evaluate how straightforward it is to adjust temperature settings on the machine itself – some models facilitate more precise control than others. Second, when assessing different models of jet drier, confirm each model includes sufficient nozzles and hoses to accommodate the simultaneous drying of materials across multiple areas. Last, evaluate any additional features offered by certain models, such as automatic shut-off or adjustable air pressure settings. Ultimately, an expanded range of features can streamline the process and increase efficiency in a commercial setting and thus are worth investing in.

Select models with additional safety features

Investing in jet drier models accommodating additional safety features is highly advisable when scrutinizing potential choices. For example, many jet driers feature automatic shut-off that cuts the power in the event of a power outage or the machine becomes dangerously hot. Additionally, confirm the drier has a movable thermostat to adjust the temperature to meet requirements and circumvent potential fire risks. Moreover, it is favourable to select driers with an overload protection system to avert overloading that could potentially cause undue harm or damage. Lastly, it is vital to confirm that all constituent jet drier parts have undergone safety testing by a third-party organization and are UL certified. Many jet driers require high voltages to operate – to protect all employees it is recommended to select models that are fully safety verified.

Optimal jet drier sizes for commercial settings

Prior to investing in a jet drier, it is essential to measure all spaces that require drying – this will assist you to identify the most appropriate jet drier size for your business. For example, a larger model might be the optimal solution for efficient drying of an expanded area on a semi-frequent basis. Contrastingly, a smaller model may be more appropriate if you have limited space or a requirement to dry items more gradually and evenly. Moreover, calculate how frequently you will operate the drier and how many surfaces will be dried simultaneously to accurately determine the most appropriate drier size.