What the Liberal-NDP Dental Care Proposal Means for Dentists

When political changes result in more work for dentists, an opportunity arises to take advantage by growing your practice. One of the ways that you can accomplish this is to expand your offerings to accommodate more patients. If you need to find the financial resources to get started on an expansion, you might consider selling your dental scrap.

A recent partnership between the Liberal and New Democratic Party in Canada has led to a proposal for dental care coverage for people with low incomes. If this proposal is carried through and legislated, it is set to be the most significant expansion that has occurred in Canada’s health care system in many years. No matter what side of the political spectrum you tend to gravitate toward, this can only be a good thing for dentists.

What Will This Mean for Dentists

This expansion is excellent news for dentists because it means that there will be an enormous influx of patients in the coming years. If you’re working in an area that does not boast a large population, this change in legislation will likely result in a boost to the number of people who are looking for dental care.

Likewise, if your practice has been suffering in recent years due to restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic, an upcoming increase in new patients could be just the thing you need to get on the road to recovery.

Selling Dental Scrap to Fund Expansion

If you aren’t already selling your dental scrap, now is the time to start taking advantage of this significant opportunity to bring more income to your business. You can start today by collecting the dental scrap that accumulates after performing restoration work on patients who have already had work done before and require updates or alterations.

Since these components contain precious metals like

Gold

Silver

Platinum

Palladium

You can collect your dental scrap and take it to a company that can refine it into pure metals suitable for resale so you can earn extra money.

More Opportunities to Sell Dental Scrap

There are many dental scrap buyers in Canada who are eager to give you money for the valuable metals contained in your dental scrap. If you haven’t sold dental scrap before, the time just before you plan on expanding your dental practice is a perfect opportunity to get started.

You can use the money that you make selling dental scrap to help fund any expansions to staff, examination equipment or your office you plan on making. The best part is that selling dental scrap won’t only provide you with a one-time influx of cash; it will give you a way to generate passive income on a continual basis.