What makes vape pen juice without nicotine better?

Some vapers quit smoking but continue to vape e-liquids high in nicotine. Both nicotine as a drug and smoking as a habit negatively affect the body. This is a brief primer about why a vape juice without nicotine works better.

What smoking does to your body:

You probably already know the horrors of smoking. Numerous organizations have spent a lot of time and money researching the effects of smoking on the body.

These are just a few of the many ways tobacco products can harm your health.

Adversely affects vision and hearing.

Smoking increases your risk of blood clots.

Smoking raises cholesterol.

Irritates the respiratory tract and damages the cilia in the airways.

Smoking can cause hormone production to be affected.

It lowers white blood cells count and weakens the immune system.

It weakens bones and decreases blood oxygen levels.

Reduces the chance of cancer, especially lung, mouth, lip, and throat cancer.

The truth is that nicotine and tobacco are different things. Some people believe quitting smoking is enough.

Although quitting smoking is a good step, nicotine can cause harm to your overall health.

In what ways does nicotine affect us?

These negative effects are why vape juice without nicotine is better for users who want to vape. The zero-nicotine vape is probably a safer option, considering the long-term health effects of nicotine.

The body releases adrenaline when nicotine is taken. This causes blood pressure to rise and can be responsible for the sensation of a “kick” or “hit” from nicotine.

Nicotine, just like smoking, can increase the chance of blood clots. The body’s systems are also affected by increased blood pressure. It may also be associated with the expansion of the aorta (one of the largest vessels in the heart).

Atherosclerosis, or plaque buildup in the arteries, can also be linked to nicotine consumption. As a result, your heart has a more challenging time pumping blood around the body, reducing oxygen availability. It can lead to strokes, heart attacks, and even death due to atherosclerosis.

Your body’s circulatory system can also be affected by nicotine. Nicotine can increase not only blood pressure and heartbeat but also have the potential to trigger or exacerbate arrhythmias. Elevated blood pressure can have long-lasting adverse health effects.

Symptoms of nicotine use include nausea, indigestion, and dry mouth. You may also experience diarrhea. This can lead to chronic dehydration.

Nicotine can increase arachidonic acid metabolism, which can stimulate cell division. An increased rate of cell division can be a cause of cancer. Even if it wasn’t, it could increase cancer cell proliferation.

Although it is well-known that smoking tobacco can cause adverse immunological reactions, nicotine is also believed to be dangerous. Nicotine causes the cell cycle to stop, leading to a decrease in T-cell concentrations and a reduction in macrophage response. The use of nicotine can lead to immunocompromise.

Nicotine may increase insulin levels, leading to insulin resistance. This could put the user at higher risk for developing type 2 diabetes.

It is possible to accelerate cataract formation by affecting the same factors that affect glucose metabolism. Macular degeneration is also linked to nicotine use.

Nicotine is toxic in high doses. Nicotine poisoning can lead to death. This is how potent nicotine can be.

We took the nicotine from our vape pen juices, except for our taper kits, and took it one step further.

What makes vape pen juice without nicotine better?

It is only one step to quitting smoking. We knew we needed to make a better vape juice without nicotine to satisfy vapers’ cloud-chasing needs while also removing nicotine from this equation.

However, other e-liquids contain harmful substances. You’ll find the most trusted brands offering vape liquids with only PG (propylene glycerin), VG (vegetable glycol), and natural and artificial flavorings.

Vape liquids do not contain diacetyl and vitamin E acetate. Although diacetyl is a common flavoring agent in many commercial foods, it can be dangerous to consume. However, inhaled can cause “popcorn lung,” which can lead to scar tissue buildup that can affect breathing.

Vitamin E acetate is, in part, a thickening agent that can be found in vape juices. It can cause inflammation and shortness of breath if it is inhaled into the lungs.

A Rich Variety of Flavors

Nicotine-free vape juices contain only VG, PPG, and some natural and synthetic flavorings. They are optimized for big, rich flavors and billowing clouds. There is more space in the formula to flavor the vape juices without the addition of nicotine or any other ingredients.

Vape juices are some of the strongest on the market. There are various flavor options, including blueberry, banana, blueberry, mint, and bolf tobacco, for those who truly love the rich flavors of tobacco.

The top brands like VapeMoreInc offer a wide variety of vape juices without nicotine, and you can learn more about their products by visiting their official website. Nicotine-free vape products are more flavorful and have fewer side effects.