What is Decentralized Exchanges (DEXs)? (Explained)

Crypto traders are always in search of a secure platform to buy and trade their digital tokens. Although centralized exchanges remain popular, decentralized crypto exchanges (DEXs) have become increasingly attractive alternatives – particularly on blockchains like Ethereum. Unlike centralized exchanges, these platforms do not require the submission of personal information. Making crypto transactions is secure and flexible using a trading platform such as bitcoin-360-ai.

However, before taking advantage of them it is important for crypto investors to be informed about DEXs and how they differ from traditional centralized ones. In this article, we’ll go over what makes a DEX unique from its more conventional counterpart as well as provide an overview regarding exchange concepts in general.

What is Exchange?

Trading exchanges are an essential part of the financial landscape, providing a platform for users to buy and sell investments. Prominent examples include the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), which facilitates buying and trading shares in American companies, and FOREX or Foreign Exchange Market, w where traders can exchange fiat currencies.

Cryptocurrency exchanges offer users the opportunity to buy digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and so-called stablecoins. Unlike traditional finance operations, these crypto markets exist in two forms: centralized or decentralized. Currently, all high-profile finance exchanges are under the influence of a third party, thus centralizing their order books accordingly.

What is a Decentralized Exchange (DEX)?

Decentralized exchanges (DEXs) are digital asset marketplaces that enable P2P token swaps using blockchain technology. They don’t require an intermediary, as trades are executed through programmed smart contracts when the predefined conditions have been met. Smart contracts work effectively to automate the buying and selling processes without manual intervention from a third party. DEX (Decentralized Exchanges) don’t have any centralized authorities regulating trades or supplying cryptocurrency. Hence, they depend mainly on average investors to provide token liquidity. Most DEXs offer an incentive of a percentage of trading fees for people who add their cryptocurrency to the liquidity pools, providing them with maximum returns that were previously not possible. This is just one of the benefits offered by such decentralized exchanges and it serves as an attraction method for more users and additional investments in these platforms.

How do Decentralized Exchanges(DEXs) work?

Decentralized exchanges (DEXs) are gaining traction in the crypto industry due to their ability to provide investors with a modern and secure platform for trading digital assets. DEXs typically employ both smart contracts and liquidity pools on top of blockchain technology, allowing users to trade tokens without needing third-party intermediaries or order books. However, there are multiple variations among different DEX platforms – automated market makers, and on-chain/off-chain order books included.

What are the advantages of Decentralized Exchanges (DEXs)?