Vanuatu does not get mentioned in the same breath as Singapore or Dubai very often, but among professionals who deal with crypto licensing regularly, it has a solid reputation. The jurisdiction is pragmatic, relatively affordable, and – compared to the EU or the US – genuinely accessible for international companies that want a regulated base without spending two years in bureaucratic limbo.

That said, “accessible” does not mean simple. The regulatory framework has been updated several times in recent years, most recently with the Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) Act passed in March 2025, and the requirements around Class D licensing are more structured than many people assume. This guide walks through what the process actually involves.

How Vanuatu Regulates Crypto Businesses

The primary regulator is the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission (VFSC), which oversees all non-banking financial services in the country. For digital asset businesses, the legal basis is the Financial Dealers Licensing Act (FDLA), amended in 2021 to introduce the Class D license specifically for crypto-related activities – distribution, secondary trading, custodial storage, and investment advisory services.

One detail that catches applicants off guard: Class D is a top-tier license under the FDLA structure. Since the FDL Amendment Act No. 5 of 2024, a Class D license can only be issued to companies that already hold Class A, B, and C licenses. In practical terms, firms planning to enter Vanuatu as a crypto business typically apply for the full package from the outset. Working with a consultant who understands this structure from the beginning saves significant time.

The VASP Act of 2025 added another layer, introducing dedicated licensing requirements for virtual asset exchanges, NFT marketplaces, and custody providers. The VFSC now has expanded enforcement powers, including the ability to impose substantial fines for non-compliance. The direction is clear: Vanuatu is building a more regulated environment, not less.

Why Companies Still Choose Vanuatu

Despite tighter rules, the jurisdiction continues to attract international crypto businesses for concrete reasons.

The tax environment remains one of the most favorable anywhere. There is no corporate income tax, no tax on dividends, and no capital gains tax. The 12.5% VAT applies only to domestic transactions, so internationally-oriented businesses are largely unaffected.

The timeline is also realistic. With a well-prepared application, VFSC review typically takes two to four months – considerably faster than most EU jurisdictions, where licensing often stretches beyond twelve months.

There is also the question of legitimacy. A regulated Vanuatu license helps with banking relationships, partnership agreements, and investor conversations, particularly across the Asia-Pacific region. Operating under a licensed framework changes how counterparties assess your business.

What the Application Actually Requires

The documentation requirements for a crypto license in Vanuatu are substantive. The VFSC expects a detailed business plan covering the operational model, technical infrastructure, three-year financial forecasts, and a risk analysis relevant to the planned services.

Beyond that, applicants need: corporate documentation for the registered Vanuatu entity, KYC and AML policies aligned with international standards, personal documentation for all directors and beneficial owners including police clearance certificates, and a security deposit of approximately 5,000,000 VUV (around USD 45,000–50,000) held by the regulator throughout the license’s validity.

Class D holders must also establish a physical office in Vanuatu with key personnel present, maintain a separate escrow account for investor funds subject to annual independent audit, and appoint a dedicated compliance officer. After receiving the license, companies have three months to commence operations. Post-licensing obligations include ongoing AML compliance, annual reporting, and registration with the Vanuatu Financial Intelligence Unit.

Working With Prifinance

Prifinance is an international consulting firm with over 30 years of experience across more than 40 jurisdictions and a track record of more than 400 successfully obtained crypto licenses. The team of 100+ specialists covers legal, compliance, tax, and regulatory affairs end to end.

For Vanuatu, Prifinance handles company registration, the full documentation package, direct communication with the VFSC, bank account opening, and AML/KYC policy development. The team also tracks regulatory changes actively – given Vanuatu’s recent pace of updates, this matters. What sets Prifinance apart is that they start with the business model: before preparing any documents, they analyse what license classes are needed, what structure makes sense, and what compliance obligations follow. That upfront clarity prevents costly corrections mid-process.

Ready to Move Forward?

Vanuatu’s regulatory framework is becoming more demanding, not less – companies that enter now with proper preparation are in a stronger position than those who wait. Visit Prifinance to discuss your situation and get a clear roadmap from a team that has navigated this process many times before.

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