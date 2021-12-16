What are the Reasons Why Hedge Funds Avoid Investing in Bitcoin?

It is common knowledge for all those who are completely familiar with the cryptocurrency sector, that institutional investors and hedge funds largely stay away from its sector. The crypto sector is primarily driven by individual activity and retail investors. Among institutional investors, it will be necessary to avoid betting on hedge funds and crypto as the situation is prompting a lot of people to question. Why do hedge-fund managers avoid investing in digital currencies? We don’t have a single answer to this question, but rather a set of factors that are related to each other. However, the main factor in this is understood to be high volatility, let’s understand it better. If you are interested in bitcoin trading check the lesser known trends of 2021 in cryptocurrency .

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are known only for their high volatility, and this is the main reason for their popularity. It swings up and down in a relatively short period as compared to all those institutional investors. For hedge funds that also take risky bets. Due to its limited supply and the lack of a central banking institution to control it, bitcoin sees fairly high volatility, leaving it at the mercy of all those scattered holders. Holders in this are decentralized individuals or entities that never work in tandem with each other. There are all kinds of ways to do this, in which the price of bitcoin keeps swinging up and down due to daily chaos. Due to the high volatility, hedge fund managers tend to shy away from bitcoin because they overestimate the risk involved. There are other important reasons why fund managers have always wanted to avoid investing in cryptocurrencies.