Private cloud hosting has forever changed the way businesses operate. In this computing environment, an organization can access, use, scale, and manage its own resources. This explains why many enterprises are turning to this crucial tool. According to a 2022 survey, 72% of companies use private cloud, while 91% are on public cloud. (1)

An enterprise can host a private cloud inside or outside its premises. Another option is to hire a provider to manage it on your behalf. Sometimes, a public cloud resource can also offer virtual private cloud services to let clients manage their processes exclusively.

This business solution provides several advantages over maintaining a physical information technology (IT) infrastructure and a team of in-house experts. Having dedicated computing resources and exclusive access to them means you can customize your settings to optimize workflows without compromising security, performance, and compliance.

Have you ever wondered if a hosted private cloud is right for your business? Allow us to explain the benefits to help you decide.

1. Customization

Various firms offer several enterprise hosting solutions that focus on providing online infrastructure to businesses with complex requirements. In private cloud hosting, a private server is remotely managed by a third-party service provider. Still, it remains exclusively accessible to a particular client, unlike public cloud hosting—where multi-tenant organizations share computing resources.

Private cloud hosting providers work closely with their clients so the latter can decide how to run their business applications. They offer tailored solutions that seamlessly align with your business needs so you can enjoy the full benefits of a private cloud environment.

Worried about transitioning your applications to a private cloud? Hosting providers guarantee seamless migration for stress-free cloud deployment and implementation. Plus, they guarantee 24/7 monitoring and support for troubleshooting, optimizing, and scaling your dedicated cloud computing resources.

2. Cost-efficiency

Setting up an on-premise IT infrastructure, including data centers, servers, storage, software, and other business applications, could cost businesses thousands in upfront and operating costs. Managed private cloud services eliminate some of these expenditures, resulting in long-term cost savings.

Gartner’s IT spending estimates reveal investments in internal data center systems—facilities that house computing resources—decreased by 10% in 2020. In contrast, cloud services expenditure rose to USD$ 63 billion in the same year, compared to USD$ 44 billion a year before. (2)

Services like platform, infrastructure, and software hosting are offered on a pay-on-demand pricing scheme, so you only pay for what you use. To help optimize your spending on business application hosting, work with a private cloud service provider with transparent pricing models and no long-term contract requirements. Doing so saves you from surprises and frustrations at the end of the day.

3. Security and compliance

Cloud environments are generally safe because they follow stringent security and data protection measures, including encryption. However, because public cloud resources are shared among multiple users, there’s a higher risk of data breaches. Comparatively, a private cloud server only handles traffic from a single organization, reducing this risk.

Businesses that handle sensitive data, such as healthcare and finance companies, are bound by industry regulations and standards. A private cloud solution helps ensure compliance by offering higher levels of security, including exclusive control over data access and management. It makes sense for security-conscious organizations to have a dedicated infrastructure, a secure network, and a reliable private cloud hosting provider implementing robust cybersecurity measures.

4. Better performance and reliability

Private cloud hosting solutions offer high-speed performance and reduced latency, guaranteeing critical applications and data are constantly accessible. That’s because having dedicated cloud resources shields you from resource constraints and disruptions a multi-tenant public cloud server might face.

A cloud computing model is scalable as workloads can be distributed across multiple servers. Several virtual machines or VMs are connected to these servers, which, using virtualization technology, can be swiftly transferred between various hosts. Resources can be allocated efficiently to ensure optimal performance even during peak operating hours.

Moreover, private cloud environments have a disaster recovery option, where systems, applications, and data remain accessible even after disruptions.

5. Enhanced collaboration and productivity

Inefficiencies cost businesses anywhere from 20% to 30% annually—by no means a small amount, no matter how much your business is earning. Their root causes vary, but mastering the art of communication, planning, and resource management can do the trick in most cases. This is where hosted private cloud solutions can help enhance team productivity. (3)

Private cloud solutions enable real-time and secure communication across different channels—even between and among remote staff. With it, team members can access files and work on projects despite geographical and time zone differences. Companies can also access integrated cloud platforms to automate tasks, allowing workers to focus on strategic objectives.

Taking your business to the next level

Modern problems need innovative solutions. For most organizations, private cloud services are nothing short of revolutionary. Armed with this essential business tool, companies can save costs and time while boosting operational efficiency, productivity, and security. With these business advantages, it’s easy to understand why the cloud computing market is expected to expand to USD$ 2.49 trillion by 2032. (4)

Private cloud hosting benefits every organization, regardless of size and niche. It provides tangible and intangible returns that traditional IT environments couldn’t. Switching to private cloud hosting today can take your business to greater heights.

