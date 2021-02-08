Vue.js: Benefits and Drawbacks

Implementing the web UI faces complex tasks requiring the use of more and more sophisticated tools. Vue.js is a well-known term in modern web application development. Currently, Vue.js is one of the cutting-edge technologies that is often referred to in connection with Angular and React.js. Here, at Vue.js development company OTAKOYI we know all the peculiarities of this framework, including its strengths and weaknesses. Read further to learn more about it.

Vue.js resembles React.js, which is a JavaScript library. Vue.js, like React.js, is an open-source library, but unlike React.js and Angular, it maintains a compact file size. Moreover, Vue.js can be considered as a combination of Angular and React.js because it uses concepts such as directives and components to control and render user interfaces. It is important to mention that unlike React.js, Vue.js provides the ability to control the HTML, which is already rendered by the server.

Benefits of Vue.js

There are certain advantages of using Vue.js that should encourage developers to use it in their projects. For instance, Vue.js is similar to Angular and React in many ways as well as it continues to grow in popularity over other frameworks. Its size is only 33.30KB, making it easy for developers to download files instantly. In fact, when it comes to loading speed, Vue.js easily outperforms other frameworks.

Simplicity

The main idea behind Vue.js development is to achieve good results with minimal effort so that the user can code using just a few lines. Vue.js is also great for working with components as it requires relatively little overhead because single-file components can store all code like HTML, CSS, and JavaScript in a single file.

Integration

Developers can integrate Vue.js into other frameworks such as React, allowing them to customize the project according to their requirements. Due to its ease of integration, Vue.js is becoming a popular choice for web development as it can be used with a variety of existing web applications. Since the back end is built in JavaScript, developers can also use this technology to experiment with many other JavaScript applications. Likewise, the diversity of components allows developers to create different types of web applications and modify existing frameworks. In addition to JavaScript, it can also handle HTML blocks due to the MVVM architecture allowing two-way communication.

User-friendly UI

Vue.js has a low entering threshold, which is beneficial for novice programmers. In terms of learning, it is worth mentioning that Vue.js only requires programmers to know the basics of JavaScript, HTML, and CSS, unlike Angular or React, where you have to know additional programming languages for advanced coding.

Customization

Vue.js is a great tool for developers because all of its features are readily available. To simplify its use, developers can easily assign a custom name to a function. Each segment can have separate functions, making it easy to customize the application according to the individual requirements.

Versatility

The design of Vue.js offers fewer restrictions and more flexibility to complete a project. The main library focuses on the “View” part, which, combined with a modular approach and the use of different libraries, allows programmers to solve problems in different ways. While the Vue.js community is still evolving, there will always be someone out there who wants to help with new ideas.

Documentation

One of the most important things, in this case, is good documentation. It shows all of the options offered by the platform and the corresponding best practices. The Vue.js documentation is constantly being improved and updated. It also contains a simple introductory guide and a good overview of the API. It is even possible to say that this is one of the most detailed documents available for this type of language.

Support

The platform support is impressive. For example, in 2015, each request on the official platform was answered. Likewise, over 1400 issues were resolved on GitHub with an average time of fewer than 13 hours. Support continued to impress in 2018 as every request was meticulously answered. In fact, over 6,200 issues were resolved with an average time of just six hours. There are consistent release cycles for updated information to support the community. Moreover, the community continues to grow and evolve due to the support of developers.

Disadvantages of Vue.js

Despite the advantages of Vue.js, there are several disadvantages that need to be addressed. For example, stability has remained an issue since the first version was released back in 2015. This means the platform is great for personal projects but should be used with care for larger projects, where stability can lead to financial losses.

Lack of support for large projects

Vue.js is a relatively new language that is supported by a large community of active programmers, but most of them are from China, and because of this, you may experience a language barrier. Due to this reason, the Chinese developer community seems to have received a lot of support compared to others. Moreover, the Vue.js development team is small, which means it will take a while for the platform to get corporate support. As for 2018, the development of the structure is not related to corporate interest; therefore, any changes to the existing structure depend on feedback from community members.

Large Corporations

The small development team also means that the lack of active research could provide an opportunity for a competitor to engage the community. In this case, the development of the framework may slow down or even stagnate. Such threats are valid because large corporations like Google and Facebook are heavily involved in developing similar concepts.

Lack of plugins

Since Vue.js is still under development, there is no support for important plugins. This means that developers must switch to other languages for help. For example, it is not uncommon for developers to use JavaScript when using Google Maps. Likewise, the rapid development of Vue.js means that some important information on the web may be out of date, forcing developers to revisit the documentation.

Conclusions

All in all, Vue.js is a powerful framework for user interface development. Its small size and customization options make it a great choice for developers looking for an easy-to-use environment for web applications. Most of Vue.js’s flaws can be easily fixed, which gives developers hope that this platform will continue to improve in the future.