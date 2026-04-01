Your buyers are asking ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini which vendor to hire. If your company doesn’t show up in those answers, you’re losing deals you never knew existed.

AEO (Answer Engine Optimization) and GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) fix that. These disciplines restructure your content, entity data, and digital footprint so AI models cite and recommend your brand when prospects search for solutions you sell.

This list covers 10 agencies selected from 20+ candidates based on: proven AI visibility results with named metrics, B2B-specific methodology, multi-platform coverage (ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude, Gemini), and transparent reporting. Each serves a different niche, budget, or growth stage.

Company Best For Key Strength Pricing Model Platform Coverage XQL Group B2B tech services & SaaS Commercial-keyword shortlists, not just citations Retainer ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude, Gemini Directive Enterprise B2B SaaS Full-stack GEO + digital PR at scale Custom ChatGPT, Gemini, Copilot, Perplexity Discovered Labs Growth-stage B2B SaaS CITABLE framework, fast citation velocity Month-to-month ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity First Page Sage Enterprise & mid-market Thought leadership content for AI citation Retainer ($10K+/mo) ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude, Gemini Omniscient Digital Series A–C SaaS Revenue-attributed content + Barbell Strategy Project / Retainer ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity Rock The Rankings Early-stage SaaS 120-day GEO ramp with entity optimization Program-based ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity GenOptima Multi-platform monitoring RaaS model, 7-platform AI tracking Performance-based ChatGPT, Gemini, Copilot, Perplexity, Claude, AI Overviews, Meta AI Ten Speed Content-heavy B2B brands Hybrid editorial + AI comprehension Retainer ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude Siege Media B2B thought leadership Data-driven content campaigns Retainer ChatGPT, Perplexity, Google AI Overviews Stratabeat Technical B2B companies GEO with neuroscience-backed UX Retainer ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity

1. XQL Group

XQL Group is a B2B marketing agency that runs AEO and GEO services for B2B companies software development firms, IT outsourcing companies, SaaS products, and cybersecurity vendors.

Key Differentiator: Commercial-keyword shortlists, not just citations. Most AEO agencies optimize your website and chase brand mentions. XQL Group focuses on the 20% of actions that drive 80% of lead generation results: getting your company into AI-generated shortlists for the commercial queries your buyers type. “Best custom software development company for fintech,” “top cybersecurity vendor for mid-market.” The team places you in those recommendation lists through strategic content placement on sources LLMs pull from, earned media, and entity-level optimization.

Commercial-keyword shortlists, not just citations. Most AEO agencies optimize your website and chase brand mentions. XQL Group focuses on the 20% of actions that drive 80% of lead generation results: getting your company into AI-generated shortlists for the commercial queries your buyers type. “Best custom software development company for fintech,” “top cybersecurity vendor for mid-market.” The team places you in those recommendation lists through strategic content placement on sources LLMs pull from, earned media, and entity-level optimization. Best For: B2B tech service providers (custom dev shops, IT outsourcing firms, SaaS startups) that need leads from AI search, not just visibility reports. XQL runs AEO within a broader marketing system that includes SEO, ABM, and GTM strategy, so teams get one partner instead of four.

B2B tech service providers (custom dev shops, IT outsourcing firms, SaaS startups) that need leads from AI search, not just visibility reports. XQL runs AEO within a broader marketing system that includes SEO, ABM, and GTM strategy, so teams get one partner instead of four. Notable Metrics: Two clients closed $1M+ deals sourced from ChatGPT. One software dev company closed 2 deals within 60 days of starting the program. Another client landed their first ChatGPT-sourced deal ($50K+) in 30 days. Across the portfolio: 25% of inbound leads now come from LLMs, 10+ MQLs/month for software dev services, and 1–2 ICP intro calls per week generated through AI search.

2. Directive Consulting

Directive is a performance marketing agency that built a dedicated GEO practice for enterprise B2B brands.

Key Differentiator: Scale and integration. Directive blends technical SEO, content intelligence, and digital PR into a single AI-native framework. They’ve driven over $1B in client revenue across 420+ B2B brands, which gives them depth across verticals and sales cycles.

Scale and integration. Directive blends technical SEO, content intelligence, and digital PR into a single AI-native framework. They’ve driven over $1B in client revenue across 420+ B2B brands, which gives them depth across verticals and sales cycles. Best For: Mid-market and enterprise SaaS companies with budgets above $15K/month that want GEO layered into a broader growth program. Directive works best when you need cross-channel orchestration alongside AI visibility.

Mid-market and enterprise SaaS companies with budgets above $15K/month that want GEO layered into a broader growth program. Directive works best when you need cross-channel orchestration alongside AI visibility. Notable Metrics: One B2B client saw 10% of total organic traffic from LLMs within 90 days, with 27% of that AI-sourced traffic converting to sales-qualified leads.

3. Discovered Labs

Discovered Labs is a pure-play AEO agency built for B2B SaaS growth teams.

Key Differentiator: The CITABLE content framework. Discovered Labs structures every piece of content for LLM retrieval, and their proprietary tracking infrastructure measures citation frequency across ChatGPT, Claude, and Perplexity in near real-time. Month-to-month contracts remove commitment risk.

The CITABLE content framework. Discovered Labs structures every piece of content for LLM retrieval, and their proprietary tracking infrastructure measures citation frequency across ChatGPT, Claude, and Perplexity in near real-time. Month-to-month contracts remove commitment risk. Best For: Series A–C SaaS companies that need fast AI visibility and can measure impact through trial signups or demo requests. The team shipped 66 optimized articles in one month for their flagship case study client.

Series A–C SaaS companies that need fast AI visibility and can measure impact through trial signups or demo requests. The team shipped 66 optimized articles in one month for their flagship case study client. Notable Metrics: 4x increase in AI-referred trials (550 to 2,300 in 4 weeks). 600% citation uplift across ChatGPT, Claude, and Perplexity. Content cited within 72 hours of publication.

4. First Page Sage

First Page Sage has offered AEO services since 2023, making them one of the earliest movers in the category. Founded in 2009, they bring 15+ years of B2B content and lead generation experience.

Key Differentiator: Thought leadership engineered for AI citation. First Page Sage creates long-form, expert-level content that serves dual purpose: ranking on Google while meeting the technical structure AI models need to cite a source. Their client roster (Salesforce, Verisign, Logitech) signals enterprise credibility.

Thought leadership engineered for AI citation. First Page Sage creates long-form, expert-level content that serves dual purpose: ranking on Google while meeting the technical structure AI models need to cite a source. Their client roster (Salesforce, Verisign, Logitech) signals enterprise credibility. Best For: Enterprise and mid-market companies that want AEO embedded in a broader thought leadership and SEO program. Pricing starts at $10K+/month, so this suits teams with established marketing budgets.

Enterprise and mid-market companies that want AEO embedded in a broader thought leadership and SEO program. Pricing starts at $10K+/month, so this suits teams with established marketing budgets. Notable Metrics: Clients include Salesforce, Verisign, Logitech, SoFi, and NBC. Offering AEO services since 2023, ahead of most competitors in the category.

5. Omniscient Digital

Omniscient Digital is an organic growth agency based in Austin that ties GEO directly to revenue attribution for B2B SaaS companies.

Key Differentiator: The Barbell Strategy. Omniscient balances high-volume keyword content with high-risk editorial bets, combining predictable compounding traffic with spikes of attention. They layer structured data, schema markup, FAQ formatting, and contextual cues so AI models treat content as citation-worthy.

The Barbell Strategy. Omniscient balances high-volume keyword content with high-risk editorial bets, combining predictable compounding traffic with spikes of attention. They layer structured data, schema markup, FAQ formatting, and contextual cues so AI models treat content as citation-worthy. Best For: Series A–C SaaS companies that want editorial-quality content driving both organic traffic and AI citations. Strong fit if your brand needs positioning work alongside GEO.

Series A–C SaaS companies that want editorial-quality content driving both organic traffic and AI citations. Strong fit if your brand needs positioning work alongside GEO. Notable Metrics: Jasper: 810% organic session growth, 400x product signups. Smartling: $3.7M pipeline from organic search. One Series B client improved AI visibility scores from 38% to 66.4%.

6. Rock The Rankings

Rock The Rankings is a boutique SEO and GEO agency built for SaaS and B2B tech companies.

Key Differentiator: Structured 120-day GEO ramp. The team starts with entity optimization and builds citation infrastructure step by step, moving B2B SaaS brands from zero AI presence to consistent LLM recommendations. Their process suits companies earlier in the GEO journey that need a clear, phased roadmap.

Structured 120-day GEO ramp. The team starts with entity optimization and builds citation infrastructure step by step, moving B2B SaaS brands from zero AI presence to consistent LLM recommendations. Their process suits companies earlier in the GEO journey that need a clear, phased roadmap. Best For: Early-stage and growth-stage SaaS companies that want a focused, affordable GEO partner. The 120-day “Grow Faster” program targets demos, trials, and MRR growth.

Early-stage and growth-stage SaaS companies that want a focused, affordable GEO partner. The 120-day “Grow Faster” program targets demos, trials, and MRR growth. Notable Metrics: 86% of clients reach top-10 Google rankings within 6 months. 100+ SaaS companies served. 5-star Clutch rating across 13 verified reviews.

7. GenOptima

GenOptima offers a Result-as-a-Service (RaaS) model that ties fees to measurable AI visibility improvements.

Key Differentiator: Seven-platform monitoring. GenOptima tracks AI recommendations across ChatGPT, Gemini, Copilot, Perplexity, Claude, Google AI Overviews, and Meta AI simultaneously. Their performance-based pricing means you pay for results, not retainer hours.

Seven-platform monitoring. GenOptima tracks AI recommendations across ChatGPT, Gemini, Copilot, Perplexity, Claude, Google AI Overviews, and Meta AI simultaneously. Their performance-based pricing means you pay for results, not retainer hours. Best For: Companies that want multi-platform AI monitoring and performance-linked pricing. Strong fit for teams that need visibility data before committing to a full content overhaul.

Companies that want multi-platform AI monitoring and performance-linked pricing. Strong fit for teams that need visibility data before committing to a full content overhaul. Notable Metrics: 90.9% AI recommendation rate across 1,500 AI model outputs. Monitoring across 7 AI platforms.

8. Ten Speed

Ten Speed takes a hybrid editorial and AI comprehension approach to GEO for B2B companies.

Key Differentiator: Editorial depth meets technical optimization. Ten Speed merges high-quality content production with structured formatting that AI models can parse and cite. They focus on consistent placement in generative responses rather than one-off mentions.

Editorial depth meets technical optimization. Ten Speed merges high-quality content production with structured formatting that AI models can parse and cite. They focus on consistent placement in generative responses rather than one-off mentions. Best For: Content-heavy B2B brands that already publish regularly and need their existing content program optimized for AI citation. Ten Speed works well as a partner alongside an in-house content team.

Content-heavy B2B brands that already publish regularly and need their existing content program optimized for AI citation. Ten Speed works well as a partner alongside an in-house content team. Notable Metrics: Clients report up to 70% increase in AI citation frequency within 6 months.

9. Siege Media

Siege Media produces data-driven, visual content campaigns designed for both organic search and AI citation.

Key Differentiator: Original research and data journalism. Siege creates studies, surveys, and data visualizations that attract backlinks and AI citations simultaneously. Their content earns mentions because it contains original data points other sources reference.

Original research and data journalism. Siege creates studies, surveys, and data visualizations that attract backlinks and AI citations simultaneously. Their content earns mentions because it contains original data points other sources reference. Best For: B2B companies that want thought leadership built on proprietary data. Siege works best when you can supply internal data or co-invest in original research that becomes a category reference.

B2B companies that want thought leadership built on proprietary data. Siege works best when you can supply internal data or co-invest in original research that becomes a category reference. Notable Metrics: Consistently ranked among top content marketing agencies. Known for campaigns generating 100+ referring domains per piece.

10. Stratabeat

Stratabeat combines GEO with neuroscience-backed UX optimization for technical B2B companies.

Key Differentiator: Brain-based content strategy. Stratabeat applies cognitive science principles to content structure, making pages more engaging for humans while simultaneously optimizing for AI extraction. They focus on technical B2B verticals where accuracy and depth determine citation quality.

Brain-based content strategy. Stratabeat applies cognitive science principles to content structure, making pages more engaging for humans while simultaneously optimizing for AI extraction. They focus on technical B2B verticals where accuracy and depth determine citation quality. Best For: Technical B2B companies (engineering, manufacturing, deep tech) where content accuracy drives credibility. Stratabeat suits teams that need GEO layered into a conversion-focused web presence.

Technical B2B companies (engineering, manufacturing, deep tech) where content accuracy drives credibility. Stratabeat suits teams that need GEO layered into a conversion-focused web presence. Notable Metrics: Specialized in technical B2B verticals with GEO-focused content architecture. Recognized by Clutch and G2 for B2B marketing expertise.

FAQ

How does AEO differ from traditional SEO?

SEO optimizes your pages to rank in Google’s link-based results. AEO optimizes your brand’s entire digital footprint, including content structure, entity data, PR mentions, and schema markup, so AI models like ChatGPT and Perplexity cite you in generated answers. SEO targets clicks. AEO targets citations.

How long does it take to see results from AEO/GEO?

Most agencies report initial citation improvements within 2–6 weeks. Full pipeline impact (leads, demos, trials) typically materializes by month 3–4. Discovered Labs reports content being cited within 72 hours; Directive reports meaningful LLM traffic within 90 days.

Can AEO/GEO replace SEO entirely?

No. AEO and SEO reinforce each other. Strong organic rankings signal authority to AI models, and AI-optimized content tends to rank well on Google. Run both in parallel.

Which AI platforms matter most for B2B lead generation?

ChatGPT drives the most B2B buyer research traffic in 2026. Perplexity and Gemini are growing fast. Claude is increasingly used by technical buyers. Cover ChatGPT first, then expand to Perplexity and Gemini.

What does an AEO/GEO agency actually do day-to-day?

Core activities include: auditing your current AI visibility across platforms, restructuring content with definition-lead formats and FAQ blocks, building entity authority through PR placements and earned media, implementing structured data markup, and tracking citation frequency with specialized monitoring tools.

How much should a B2B company budget for AEO/GEO services?

Expect $5K–$20K/month for dedicated AEO programs. Boutique agencies (Rock The Rankings, Discovered Labs) start around $5K–$8K. Full-service agencies (Directive, First Page Sage) run $10K–$25K+. Performance-based models (GenOptima) tie costs to results.

How do you measure AEO/GEO success?

Track three metrics: citation frequency (how often AI models mention your brand), citation sentiment (whether recommendations are positive), and pipeline attribution (leads and revenue from AI-referred traffic). Tools like GenOptima, Profound, and Otterly specialize in this tracking.

Should a B2B startup invest in AEO/GEO or wait?

Start now. AI models update training data and retrieval indexes continuously. Companies that build citation infrastructure early compound their advantage. A startup spending $5K/month on AEO today will have 6–12 months of citation momentum over competitors who wait.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



